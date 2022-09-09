Read full article on original website
WTIP
County board will dip into reserve fund, sets preliminary levy at 5.5 percent
Hiring county employees, commissioner salaries, the need for more housing and maintaining a healthy reserve fund were among the key talking points as the Cook County Board of Commissioners set the preliminary levy during a busy meeting yesterday. After a lengthy discussion, the commissioners agreed to set the 2023 preliminary...
WTIP
Woman rescued from BWCA after getting lost, wandering for miles through dense forest
A Minnesota woman is safe after spending a rainy September night lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near the Gunflint Trail. 56-year-old Jennifer Fitzer, a resident of Golden Valley, Minn., became lost Thursday, Sept. 8 from her group’s campsite on Rib Lake in the BWCA. This was Fitzer’s first trip to the Boundary Waters, according to her brother, Chuck Fitzer. Chuck spoke with WTIP Sept. 12 about the incident.
WTIP
City council requesting proposals for Grand Marais City Hall and municipal liquor store building
Plans for the future of Grand Marais City Hall and the municipal liquor store building are coming to fruition. “We’re looking for an architectural firm that would be willing to help the council walk through the vetting of that design,” said Jay DeCoux, Grand Marais mayor. During the...
