KKTV

WATCH: Snow and ice preparations underway in Colorado Springs

11 News is speaking with a representative from Gallus Medical Detox Centers to highlight "Recovery Month." Call 1-800-662-4357 for substance abuse help. DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs is set to start on Sept. 15. Updated: 6 hours ago. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Public invited to memorial service for fallen Colorado officer

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to a memorial service for fallen Colorado Officer Dillon Vakoff. Vakoff was shot and killed early in the morning on Sept. 11 when responding to a call to check the welfare of two kids in Arvada. The service will be held at...
ARVADA, CO
KKTV

WATCH: DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs

Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Missing, endangered man located in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Update 10:15 a.m. - Police say Mr. Gordon was safely located. Police are searching for a missing and endangered man in Colorado Springs. CSPD tweeted Wednesday morning that 74-year-old Charles Gordon was last seen Tuesday, September 13th at 8:11 pm in the 2700 block of Vickers Drive in Colorado Springs. Police originally released his last name as “Garden” but later updated it to Gordon.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Shelter in place order lifted after suspect hid in eastern Colorado Springs backyard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter in place order was lifted in eastern Colorado Springs after a suspect reportedly hid in a backyard. The Colorado Springs Police Department was in the area of Circle and Galley just before midnight Wednesday when they found a stolen car. Officers attempted to make contact with the two people of the car, when the driver fled on foot.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Snow and ice preparations begin in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It may feel like summer still, but Colorado Springs snow plow drivers are getting ready for winter. The city Public Works Department started it’s annual snow and ice training for plow drivers Wednesday. Day one of the training was a cone course for drivers to navigate through and classroom work. Day two is doing test drives on the roads, so you may see plows out Thursday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Bear rescued in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rescued a 350-pound bear in a Colorado Springs neighborhood and shared the details with the public on Wednesday. The bear was living near an elementary school, a six-lane road and two busy intersections. In the Tweet, CPW did not share...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pueblo police recover ‘truckloads’ of stolen property tied to storage unit burglaries

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing charges in connection with several storage unit burglaries in Pueblo. Pueblo Police are reporting they tried to make contact with a Safe Streets fugitive, 40-year-old Raymond Smith, on Monday in the 100 block of Lake Avenue. The area is between Berkley Avenue and Stone Avenue a few blocks north of W. Northern Avenue. Police say Smith tried to run away, but was quickly caught.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Fire under investigation at Douglas County UPS facility Tuesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire at a Colorado UPS facility is under investigation. The South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted about a fire inside a UPS distribution center warehouse James E. Casey Ave. near Dove Valley around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews announced the fire was under control around 4 a.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Access to west terminal at DIA back open Monday morning after rollover crash

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Access to the west terminal at the Denver International Airport was temporarily closed Monday morning due to a rollover crash, but has since reopened. DIA posted on their social media around 4:45 a.m. Monday that all traffic was diverted to the east terminal. “Delays are expected so give yourself extra time to get to the airport,” said airport officials.
DENVER, CO

