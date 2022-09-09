Read full article on original website
KKTV
WATCH: Highlighting 'Recovery Month' with Gallus Medical Detox Centers
DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs is set to start on Sept. 15. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
KKTV
WATCH: Snow and ice preparations underway in Colorado Springs
KKTV
Public invited to memorial service for fallen Colorado officer
ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to a memorial service for fallen Colorado Officer Dillon Vakoff. Vakoff was shot and killed early in the morning on Sept. 11 when responding to a call to check the welfare of two kids in Arvada. The service will be held at...
KKTV
WATCH- 'Sunset Amphitheater' sparks debate about parking during public meeting
KKTV
WATCH: Snow plow training starts ahead of winter in Colorado Springs
KKTV
WATCH: DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs
Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
KKTV
Missing, endangered man located in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Update 10:15 a.m. - Police say Mr. Gordon was safely located. Police are searching for a missing and endangered man in Colorado Springs. CSPD tweeted Wednesday morning that 74-year-old Charles Gordon was last seen Tuesday, September 13th at 8:11 pm in the 2700 block of Vickers Drive in Colorado Springs. Police originally released his last name as “Garden” but later updated it to Gordon.
KKTV
Colorado Springs firefighters rescue person from rollover crash on Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters extricated a person following a rollover crash during Rush Hour in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 5:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to the scene close to Vickers Drive and Bell Mountain Drive. The neighborhood is east of N. Union Boulevard.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police continue to search for answers after man attacked at a park 11 years ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking the public for information in the cold case death of John Martinez on the 11th anniversary of the attack. Martinez was beaten while sleeping at a playground at Dorchester Park on the night of Sept. 13, 2011 and succumbed...
KKTV
Shelter in place order lifted after suspect hid in eastern Colorado Springs backyard
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter in place order was lifted in eastern Colorado Springs after a suspect reportedly hid in a backyard. The Colorado Springs Police Department was in the area of Circle and Galley just before midnight Wednesday when they found a stolen car. Officers attempted to make contact with the two people of the car, when the driver fled on foot.
KKTV
Snow and ice preparations begin in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It may feel like summer still, but Colorado Springs snow plow drivers are getting ready for winter. The city Public Works Department started it’s annual snow and ice training for plow drivers Wednesday. Day one of the training was a cone course for drivers to navigate through and classroom work. Day two is doing test drives on the roads, so you may see plows out Thursday.
KKTV
Suspect sought following a shelter-in-place alert for a Fountain neighborhood on Tuesday
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is wanted by Fountain Police following a shelter-in-place alert on Tuesday. The following message was sent by Fountain Police just before 2:45 p.m.:. “Please avoid the area of Fountain Mesa/Autumn Place due to police activity in the area. A shelter-in-place was sent out to...
KKTV
Bear rescued in Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rescued a 350-pound bear in a Colorado Springs neighborhood and shared the details with the public on Wednesday. The bear was living near an elementary school, a six-lane road and two busy intersections. In the Tweet, CPW did not share...
KKTV
Pueblo police recover ‘truckloads’ of stolen property tied to storage unit burglaries
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing charges in connection with several storage unit burglaries in Pueblo. Pueblo Police are reporting they tried to make contact with a Safe Streets fugitive, 40-year-old Raymond Smith, on Monday in the 100 block of Lake Avenue. The area is between Berkley Avenue and Stone Avenue a few blocks north of W. Northern Avenue. Police say Smith tried to run away, but was quickly caught.
KKTV
Fire under investigation at Douglas County UPS facility Tuesday
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire at a Colorado UPS facility is under investigation. The South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted about a fire inside a UPS distribution center warehouse James E. Casey Ave. near Dove Valley around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews announced the fire was under control around 4 a.m.
KKTV
Voice of the Consumer: Scams lurk for student loan forgiveness recipients
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - I’m sure you have heard about the student loan forgiveness plan — and so have the scammers. I’ve already heard from coworkers and friends who are getting scam calls related to the new program that was recently announced by President Joe Biden.
KKTV
Access to west terminal at DIA back open Monday morning after rollover crash
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Access to the west terminal at the Denver International Airport was temporarily closed Monday morning due to a rollover crash, but has since reopened. DIA posted on their social media around 4:45 a.m. Monday that all traffic was diverted to the east terminal. “Delays are expected so give yourself extra time to get to the airport,” said airport officials.
KKTV
New ‘Diverging Diamond Interchange’ now open in Colorado Springs along Powers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new Diverging Diamond Interchange opened Wednesday at Powers Boulevard (Highway 21) and Research Parkway on the east side of Colorado Springs. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says that the interchange will allow continuous movement through the intersection and increase traffic flow by getting...
KKTV
Colorado doctors predicting early flu season, severity of illness could also be stronger
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local doctors are predicting an early flu season. 11 News spoke with doctors at UCHealth, who reports that flu season in the the United States typically begins around Thanksgiving, and peaks in December or January. But this year, it’s predicted that the flu could begin in late October or early November.
