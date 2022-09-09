ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Child injured in collision with Atlanta police vehicle, officials say

ATLANTA - A child was treated for injuries when an Atlanta Police Department vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Police said the child was alert, conscious and breathing when transported for medical care. Police said the child was in the street when the marked car struck them. Atlanta police...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State Patrol#Accident#The 113th Trooper School#Dps
fox5atlanta.com

2 DeKalb County high school employees injured during fight

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - School administrators say two employees were injured breaking up a fight at a DeKalb County high school. It happened Tuesday morning at Towers High School. School officials say several students were involved in that fight. "Administrators, staff, and DCSD Public Safety at the school moved swiftly...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 children injured in Pickens County school bus crash, trooper say

JASPER, Ga. - Officials say there were only minor injuries aboard a Pickens County school bus that was struck by another vehicle. It happened in front of the Woodbridge Inn parking lot at the curve off Chamber Street onto Birch, just before the railway bridge. Troopers with the Georgia State...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Spalding County deputy loses home in fire

SPALDING, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to rally around a deputy who lost his home and all belongings to a fire. On Aug. 31, 2022, Deputy McArthur McClendon from Spalding County says he lost everything when his home caught fire. Now he, his wife and his mother are all displaced.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say

A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia troopers discover body in car along I-20

The discovery of a body inside a car in Newton County is raising questions about a missing person's case. Georgia State Patrol troopers found the body in a car along Interstate 20 on Monday. The car is similar to one belonging to Yolanda Brown, who the Newton County Sheriff's Office reported missing earlier this month.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man pleads guilty to attacking officers during Capitol riot

LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - A Locust Grove man has pleaded guilty to attacking law enforcement officers with a weapon during riots at the the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Officials say 32-year-old Jack Wade Whitton pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon in a federal court Tuesday, He had previously been also charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, but those charges will not be further prosecuted.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
CBS 46

Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
COVINGTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy