fox5atlanta.com
Veteran police officer training to be Georgia State Patrol trooper dies during workout
ROME, Ga - Cadet Patrick Dupree's family says his goal was to be a Georgia State Patrol trooper and eventually work in the aviation unit. He was well on his way to achieving that goal when he died. Shanna Dupree says her husband, Patrick, was a walking angel on earth.
fox5atlanta.com
Family mourns the loss of Georgia State Patrol cadet
The family of the Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week is opening up about his life. Cadet Patrick Dupree was a father and husband who had a passion for football.
fox5atlanta.com
Child injured in collision with Atlanta police vehicle, officials say
ATLANTA - A child was treated for injuries when an Atlanta Police Department vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Police said the child was alert, conscious and breathing when transported for medical care. Police said the child was in the street when the marked car struck them. Atlanta police...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County police officer charged in deadly moped crash was looking at computer, troopers say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County police officer told troopers he was distracted looking at his in-cruiser computer when he struck a moped in Hall County. Michael James Brady, 49, was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and following too closely. It happened last Friday morning as Brady was...
fox5atlanta.com
Community gathers for funeral service of Cobb County deputy killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The heartbreak hit home in Cobb County on Wednesday as roughly 1,400 family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers gathered at Northstar Church in Kennesaw to honor fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski. Koleski and Deputy Marshall Samuel Ervin, Jr. were killed while attempting to serve...
fox5atlanta.com
2 DeKalb County high school employees injured during fight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - School administrators say two employees were injured breaking up a fight at a DeKalb County high school. It happened Tuesday morning at Towers High School. School officials say several students were involved in that fight. "Administrators, staff, and DCSD Public Safety at the school moved swiftly...
fox5atlanta.com
3 children injured in Pickens County school bus crash, trooper say
JASPER, Ga. - Officials say there were only minor injuries aboard a Pickens County school bus that was struck by another vehicle. It happened in front of the Woodbridge Inn parking lot at the curve off Chamber Street onto Birch, just before the railway bridge. Troopers with the Georgia State...
Man arrested after street racing crash leaves innocent driver dead in Gwinnett
A 27-year-old man was recently arrested after Gwinnett County police say he killed a man while street racing in late July.
fox5atlanta.com
Spalding County deputy loses home in fire
SPALDING, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to rally around a deputy who lost his home and all belongings to a fire. On Aug. 31, 2022, Deputy McArthur McClendon from Spalding County says he lost everything when his home caught fire. Now he, his wife and his mother are all displaced.
Raleigh News & Observer
Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say
A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. Deputy...
Child hit by Atlanta Police officer driving marked patrol car, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a child was hit by a marked ADP vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the child was in the street at the intersection at Lanier Street Northwest and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard when he or she was hit.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia troopers discover body in car along I-20
The discovery of a body inside a car in Newton County is raising questions about a missing person's case. Georgia State Patrol troopers found the body in a car along Interstate 20 on Monday. The car is similar to one belonging to Yolanda Brown, who the Newton County Sheriff's Office reported missing earlier this month.
CBS 46
Rockdale ex-K9 handler isn’t facing criminal charges after 3 personal dogs die
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
WXIA 11 Alive
Metro Atlanta man, charged with 'some of the most violent acts' of Jan. 6, pleads guilty
ATLANTA — A Georgia man accused of participating in "some of the most violent acts" of Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to his role in the insurrectionist storming of the U.S. Capitol. According to the Department of Justice, Jack Whitton of Locust Grove kicked at one Metropolitan Police...
Man shot to death in DoorDash delivery gone wrong in Conyers, deputies say
CONYERS, Ga. — A man was shot to death over what Rockdale County investigators say was a misplaced DoorDash order. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies responded to a shooting call at Tall Oaks Apartments around 1:11 a.m. How a doorbell camera played a...
fox5atlanta.com
Spalding County deputy's home destroyed by flames; here's how to help
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is calling on people to help a deputy and his family after they lost their home in a fire. The devastating flames tore through the home on Aug. 31. Deputy McArthur McClendon, his wife and his mother lived in the home.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man pleads guilty to attacking officers during Capitol riot
LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - A Locust Grove man has pleaded guilty to attacking law enforcement officers with a weapon during riots at the the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Officials say 32-year-old Jack Wade Whitton pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon in a federal court Tuesday, He had previously been also charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, but those charges will not be further prosecuted.
CBS 46
Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
