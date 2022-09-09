Read full article on original website
Zendaya's Black Emmys Gown Couldn't Be More Classic
Never one to disappoint on the red carpet, Zendaya attended the Emmy Awards on Sept. 12 in Los Angeles dressed like a winner. Looking exquisite in a classic silhouette by Valentino, Zendaya arrived at the annual event wearing a voluminous ball gown that featured a strapless bustier bodice, a peplum waist with a bow, and convenient built-in pockets. Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, finished the ensemble with simple diamond studs and a chain-link necklace by Bulgari. Another accessory chosen for the evening? A matching black headband that pushed her hair back past her shoulders.
See Every Stylish Red Carpet Look at the 2022 Emmys
The red carpet officially rolled out at the 2022 Emmys, taking place on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year's ceremony saw many stylish first-time nominees, including Lizzo, who presented and received a nod for "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls," and "Squid Game" star HoYeon Jung, who arrived in a multicolor, sequin patchwork Louis Vuitton dress with a thigh-high leg slit. Her strappy black sandals, mini leather bucket bag with a chain-link strap, diamond rings, and sequined barrette set the tone for an evening that featured an assortment of glamorous ensembles, catering to each actor's personality and aesthetic.
Why Christian Siriano Returned to Old Hollywood Glamour For His Spring 2023 Show
Christian Siriano doesn't know where to begin when describing his spring/summer 2023 collection, which the 36-year-old designer debuted on September 7, kicking off New York Fashion Week. "So many things are inspiring me right now," Siriano tells POPSUGAR. "Young artists that have amazing abstract paintings, such as Meighan Morrison, Ewa...
Jennifer Lawrence Rocks a Sheer Dior Gown For First Premiere Since Becoming a Mom
Returning to the fashion spotlight for the first time in months, Jennifer Lawrence exuded glamour at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Causeway" on Sept. 10. The star wore a sheer black dress for the occasion, marking her first red carpet appearance since becoming a mom earlier this year.
Bella Hadid's Double-Braided Ponytail Is a Sexy Twist on the Classic
Bella Hadid just put a fun twist on a classic hairstyle. The supermodel recently attended Beyoncé's 41st birthday party and took her braided ponytail up a notch for the occasion. Hadid's hair was pulled up into a sleek, slicked-back pony that gave an instant lifted effect, with the ends...
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
Beyoncé's Disco-Themed Birthday Party Brought Out a Ton of Celebs, From Adele to the Kardashians
Beyoncé held a star-studded disco-themed extravaganza fitted for her "Renaissance" era over the weekend. In honor of her 41st birthday, the "Renaissance" icon threw a roller-disco party at a Bel-Air mansion in LA on Sept. 10, per Glamour, with celebrities like Drake, Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Offset, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Zendaya, Vanessa Bryant, Michael B. Jordan, and, of course, husband JAY-Z all in attendance. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, La La Anthony, Adele, Rich Paul, Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG, Storm Reid, Ciara, and Jaden Smith were also present.
Halle Bailey's Boyfriend, DDG, Reacts to Her "The Little Mermaid" Teaser: "I Caught Chills"
Halle Bailey's teaser for "The Little Mermaid" may have blown her fans away, but it seems like no one is more proud than her boyfriend, DDG. The rapper/YouTuber reacted to the first trailer for the live-action film in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Sept. 12, three days after it was unveiled during this year's D23 expo. "This is what you call amazing," DDG says at the start of it. "I be telling [Halle] all the time, she don't even understand how great this is. This is incredible."
Fans Think Pete Davidson's Emmys Outfit Is a Dig at Kim and Kanye
It appears Pete Davidson is still taking style cues from Kim Kardashian — and Kanye West, too. The "Bodies Bodies Bodies" star made a surprise appearance during the Emmys on Sept. 12, and his outfit seemed to be inspired by both his famous ex-girlfriend and her former husband. While...
Kim Kardashian Wears a Metallic Swimsuit With Armor-Like Thigh-High Boots
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to promote Tiffany & Co.'s new Lock collection, matching her outfit to her jewelry. Including white gold and diamond bangles and the massive emerald-cut diamond ring on her pointer finger, the pieces from Tiffany & Co.'s Lock line were released just a few weeks ago in the USA and globally at the beginning of September, marking the brand's first launch under LVMH. The all-gender bracelets play off the idea of a padlock, which the brand shared is "an important motif from the Tiffany Archives," according to a press release. "The collection transforms into a symbol of togetherness and inclusivity," the statement reads.
Exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long Say Their Relationship Was "Chaos" and "Hella Fun"
Famous exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reunited and reflected on their relationship. Long appeared on the season three premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Sept. 12, and the duo took the opportunity to talk about their past relationship and how much they've changed in the years since. The...
Ben Stiller's Daughter Ella Looks So Much Like Mom Christine Taylor
Ben and Ella Stiller turned the 2022 Emmys into a family date night. The actor and his 20-year-old daughter attended the award show on Sept. 12, walking the red carpet together before heading into the ceremony at Microsoft Theater. They subtly coordinated outfits for the big night out, with Ben sporting a classic tuxedo and Ella wearing a black strapless gown featuring a prominent leg slit. With her blond hair color and wispy bangs, Ella looked so much like her mom, Christine Taylor, circa the early 2000s — the resemblance was hard to miss.
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth With Sparkling Jewelry
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's jewelry paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the late monarch's London service on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Markle and Middleton joined Prince Harry and Prince William at Westminster Hall for the queen's funeral service following a procession of the queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace. As a tribute to Elizabeth, Markle and Middleton each accessorized their all-black ensembles with jewelry that has special ties to the queen.
These Celebs Had the Best Emmys Dates Ever: Their Kids!
Walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards is a very big deal, and for a few of the 2022 attendees, they made it even more memorable by bringing a few very special guests: their children! For the most part, these are kids who have stayed away from the spotlight, despite growing up in Hollywood, but joining their parents for the Emmys is the kind of experience you don't get to have very often.
This Little Black Accessory Is All We Can Talk About Post-Emmys: Bill Hader's Mask
"Barry" star Bill Hader is trending on Twitter — not because of his Emmy nomination, but for being the only person at the Emmys on Monday night to wear a mask. While the protective accessory wasn't exactly glamorous, it certainly caught the attention of fans, especially those in the immunocompromised and disabled communities.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Bring Their Love to the TIFF Red Carpet
Sophie Turner is supporting Joe Jonas at the Toronto International Film Festival. On Sept. 12, the couple made their first red carpet appearance after welcoming their second child in July, and they looked fabulous. Stepping out for the premiere of "Devotion," which Jonas stars in, the duo posed for sweet photos on the carpet. Turner and Jonas both wore Louis Vuitton outfits. Jonas was styled by Sydney Lopez and wore a velvet, chest-bearing suit with a diamond brooch. Turner, on the other hand, opted for a pastel, floor-length dress with multicolored feathers. She was styled by Kate Young.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Turn the Emmys Into Date Night
Chrissy Teigen was on hand to support husband John Legend at the 2022 Emmys on Monday night. The 43-year-old EGOT winner premiered his song "Pieces" from his latest album, "Legend," during the ceremony's In Memoriam tribute. While posing for pictures on the red carpet, the couple were as cute as ever as Legend cradled Teigen's baby bump.
Lizzo Twerks in Her Ruffled Emmys Gown With Help From Kenan Thompson
Lizzo might have skipped the official pre-Emmys red carpet, but she still offered fans an all-angles look at her bold dress during the ceremony on Sept. 12. The "About Damn Time" singer wore a customized version of a red tulle ball gown from Giambattista Valli's spring 2022 couture collection, featuring a ruffled bodice, off-the-shoulder neckline, voluminous bell sleeves, and high-low skirt that cascaded behind her.
Zendaya's Plunging Gown, Sydney Sweeney's Cutout Dress, and More From Emmys Afterparties
After any star-studded award show comes glitzy afterparties, and attendees of this year's Emmys did not disappoint. Stylish first-time nominees and veterans alike graced the red carpet before the ceremony on Sept. 12, then traded their glamorous gowns for more playful and comfortable options at the network parties that followed.
