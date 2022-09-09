ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Is Pittsburgh Anchor Heather Abraham Leaving KDKA-TV?

Heather Abraham has been brightening the day of Pittsburgh’s residents with joy and her smile for 12 years. They consider her a good representative of Pittsburgh. But now Heather Abraham is leaving the morning show, Your Day Pittsburgh, on KDKA-TV, and viewers want to know why. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
New York State
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
Bridgeport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Bridgeport, CT
Entertainment
macaronikid.com

GIVEAWAY! Sound On Sound Music Festival Tickets, Sept. 24-25

MacaroniKID Fairfield-Trumbull-Shelton Has Tickets to Give Away For Sound On Sound Music Festival Taking Place September 24-25, 2022 At Seaside Park, Bridgeport, CT. Two lucky winners will receive two 2-day general admission tickets!. Sound On Sound is a brand-new music festival bringing together world-class performing artists, renowned local eateries, craft...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Freddy Fixer Gala ​“Uplifts Community”

Petisia M. Adger of the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade contributed this write-up and these photos from the organization’s Saturday night gala. On Saturday, inside the ballroom of Omni Hotel in downtown New Haven, the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Committee (ECFFPC) held its fifth Annual Gala and Silent Auction, after a two-year in-person respite during the pandemic.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jadakiss
Person
Mase
Tribune-Review

TV Talk: Heather Abraham leaves KDKA-TV morning anchor desk

After almost 12 years, KDKA-TV morning anchor Heather Abraham will leave the morning anchor desk. Abraham, who will continue to host KDKA’s “Pittsburgh Today Live,” said KDKA reporter Lindsay Ward, who joined the station in April 2019, will succeed her as morning anchor. The change, effective Sept....
WTNH

Attorney Ben Crump returns to New Haven to provide update on Randy Cox

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney Ben Crump returns to New Haven on Thursday to provide an update on Randy Cox after he was paralyzed while in police custody. Cox, 36, was arrested on June 18 for unlawfully possessing a firearm without incident. He was handcuffed and placed inside a police van without a seatbelt. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
newhavenarts.org

Listen: Gather New Haven Festival

Work at the Armory Community Garden in summer 2020. Allison Hadley File Photo. Live demonstrations with ospreys and peregrine falcons. An introduction to urban agriculture—across from a neighborhood hub where it takes place. Live music from Thabisa and the St. Luke’s Steel Band. Leafy greens seasoned and cooked to perfection—that prove plant-based eating is more than a wilting stereotype.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ct#The Total Mortgage Arena#Wallo
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 woman shot in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot on Friday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. Pittsburgh police said police were called to the area of Keystone Street and McCandless Avenue around 3 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The victim was shot in the arm. She took herself to...
WTNH

North Pole Express tickets go on sale this week

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) – You may not be thinking about winter yet, but you should be! Tickets for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat’s North Pole Express will go on sale this week. The North Pole Express runs on three separate occasions: November 18 – November 27 November 30 – December 18 December 21 – […]
ESSEX, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsTimes

The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’

NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog

2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily News

Coney Island mom faced eviction and financial strife before drowning of kids; deaths ruled homicides

The troubled Brooklyn mom suspected of drowning her three small children in the ocean off Coney Island remained inside a psychiatric facility Tuesday, as the city Medical Examiner’s office ruled the deaths homicides. Authorities were investigating whether the deaths could be tied to possible postpartum depression, a police source told the Daily News. Likely criminal charges remained pending ...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy