Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Related
Register Citizen
The Sugar Hill Gang, of ‘Rapper’s Delight’ fame, to play free Middletown concert
MIDDLETOWN — The city is bringing the hip-hop group The Sugar Hill Gang, best known for its hit, “Rapper’s Delight,” will perform in a free concert at Harbor Park Sept. 23. In 1979, the Sugarhill Gang “crashed” through the walls of the urban cities and into...
Waterbury native Sheryl Lee Ralph steals the show at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards
It was one of those moments that turn an awards show into something special. At the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Show on Monday night, actress Sheryl Lee Ralph came to the podium to accept her Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. Ralph won the award for her role as Barbara Howard in the ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.”
tmpresale.com
3 Headed Monster Tours concert in Bridgeport, CT Oct 19, 2022 – presale password
A 3 Headed Monster Tour presale password is available below: While this special presale offer exists, you have the chance to order 3 Headed Monster Tour concert tickets before they go on sale. Right now is the time to purchase your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out!...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Pittsburgh Anchor Heather Abraham Leaving KDKA-TV?
Heather Abraham has been brightening the day of Pittsburgh’s residents with joy and her smile for 12 years. They consider her a good representative of Pittsburgh. But now Heather Abraham is leaving the morning show, Your Day Pittsburgh, on KDKA-TV, and viewers want to know why. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
ALERT CENTER: CT native Sheryl Lee Ralph wins Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series
Connecticut native Sheryl Lee Ralph made history Tuesday becoming the second Black woman to win an Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series. The Abbott Elementary actress told the audience during her acceptance speech "this is what striving looks like." Ralph, who grew up in Waterbury, told the...
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY! Sound On Sound Music Festival Tickets, Sept. 24-25
MacaroniKID Fairfield-Trumbull-Shelton Has Tickets to Give Away For Sound On Sound Music Festival Taking Place September 24-25, 2022 At Seaside Park, Bridgeport, CT. Two lucky winners will receive two 2-day general admission tickets!. Sound On Sound is a brand-new music festival bringing together world-class performing artists, renowned local eateries, craft...
Freddy Fixer Gala “Uplifts Community”
Petisia M. Adger of the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade contributed this write-up and these photos from the organization’s Saturday night gala. On Saturday, inside the ballroom of Omni Hotel in downtown New Haven, the Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Committee (ECFFPC) held its fifth Annual Gala and Silent Auction, after a two-year in-person respite during the pandemic.
Register Citizen
Dixwell church records to be showcased Saturday at Yale’s Beinecke Library, part of Bicentennial Plus 2 celebration
NEW HAVEN — Things were tough when the Dixwell Avenue Congregational United Church of Christ's actual 200th Anniversary rolled around in 2020 —right in the midst of the first wave of COVID-19 — but its delayed "Bicentennial Plus 2" celebration unfolds this month with a rare glimpse into the historic church's past.
RELATED PEOPLE
TV Talk: Heather Abraham leaves KDKA-TV morning anchor desk
After almost 12 years, KDKA-TV morning anchor Heather Abraham will leave the morning anchor desk. Abraham, who will continue to host KDKA’s “Pittsburgh Today Live,” said KDKA reporter Lindsay Ward, who joined the station in April 2019, will succeed her as morning anchor. The change, effective Sept....
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania Restaurant
Here in Pennsylvania, we're fortunate enough to have access to tons of authentic cuisines from around the world. You'll find Italian, Asian, and of course, amazing Eastern European restaurants throughout the Keystone State but there's one little unassuming eatery that stands out from the rest.
Attorney Ben Crump returns to New Haven to provide update on Randy Cox
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney Ben Crump returns to New Haven on Thursday to provide an update on Randy Cox after he was paralyzed while in police custody. Cox, 36, was arrested on June 18 for unlawfully possessing a firearm without incident. He was handcuffed and placed inside a police van without a seatbelt. […]
newhavenarts.org
Listen: Gather New Haven Festival
Work at the Armory Community Garden in summer 2020. Allison Hadley File Photo. Live demonstrations with ospreys and peregrine falcons. An introduction to urban agriculture—across from a neighborhood hub where it takes place. Live music from Thabisa and the St. Luke’s Steel Band. Leafy greens seasoned and cooked to perfection—that prove plant-based eating is more than a wilting stereotype.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vista.today
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
1 woman shot in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot on Friday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. Pittsburgh police said police were called to the area of Keystone Street and McCandless Avenue around 3 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The victim was shot in the arm. She took herself to...
North Pole Express tickets go on sale this week
ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) – You may not be thinking about winter yet, but you should be! Tickets for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat’s North Pole Express will go on sale this week. The North Pole Express runs on three separate occasions: November 18 – November 27 November 30 – December 18 December 21 – […]
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey
Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’
NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog
2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Coney Island mom faced eviction and financial strife before drowning of kids; deaths ruled homicides
The troubled Brooklyn mom suspected of drowning her three small children in the ocean off Coney Island remained inside a psychiatric facility Tuesday, as the city Medical Examiner’s office ruled the deaths homicides. Authorities were investigating whether the deaths could be tied to possible postpartum depression, a police source told the Daily News. Likely criminal charges remained pending ...
Comments / 2