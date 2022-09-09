ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KDHL AM 920

Two Professional Fisherman Fined by Minnesota DNR

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says using two lines while fishing is not allowed and issued citations to Bass Pro Tour anglers Jacob Wheeler and Alton Jones, Jr. for the usage during a event this week at Mille Lacs Lake. Wheeler captured the Angler of the Year award...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Are Radar Detectors Legal In Minnesota?

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says motorists will see a "significant state patrol" presence on highways around the state through the end of the year. The beefed-up patrol will target aggressive drivers and speeders as part of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program. The smartest way to...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota DNR celebrates large habitat restoration in Duluth

DULUTH, MN-- Monday, September 12 the Minnesota DNR celebrated the state’s largest aquatic habitat restoration project. After three years and $ 19 million leaders held a ribbon cutting at Kingsbury Bay. 230 acres of coastal wetland habitat there and at Grassy point were restored. The sites were designated as...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

2022 Fall North Dakota #hunting update

Hard to believe North Dakota’s hunting seasons opened more than a month ago with the early Canada goose season on Aug. 15. Other hunting openers have followed and more to come, and every hunter should know the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Private Land Open To Sportsmen Guide for 2022 is available online on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. In addition, the free printed PLOTS Guide is available at most license vendors and other locations throughout the state.
HOBBIES
WJON

Minnesota’s Ten levels Of Anger

For the most part, Minnesotans are very polite. Of course, every once in a while you'll have the misfortune to really piss someone off. But even then it is usually a pretty mild kind of anger. Really, what's to get angry about being in Minnesota. On that note, I suspect...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

New COVID-19 booster shots start rolling out in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New COVID-19 booster shots have started rolling out in Minnesota. The first recipients rolled up their sleeves at state-run vaccination sites at the Mall of America and in Duluth. The rollout began at the Mall of America Wednesday. People ages 12 and up are eligible to...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Family Farms Fighting Influence of Large Scale Feedlot Operations

(KNSI) — A large-scale hog feedlot project in northern Minnesota will go ahead after the Becker County board gave it the green light. Opponents say these operations are not what rural communities want and worry corporate agriculture has too much of an advantage in getting approval. Lawyer and family farm manager Sonja Trom Eayrs says they’ve been dealing with the same issue for years, asserting that some planning commission members have had connections to factory farms and that residents should pay more attention to who is elected to these boards because “that’s where this starts. Industrial animal agriculture is like a cancer upon the land, and it spreads from community to community. Most of these small towns look tired. They’re worn, and everything is tied into the hog industry.”
BECKER COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Disease affecting apple trees discovered in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Japanese apple rust, a disease affecting apples, crabapples, and junipers has been confirmed in Minnesota for the first time, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA). The disease is caused by the fungal plant pathogen Gymnosporangium yamadae. It is native to parts of Asia...
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore Tuesday Evening

A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday night, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
DULUTH, MN
KROC News

New Type of Weather Advisory Just Issued for Minnesota

Bust out that buffalo plaid! A meteorologist just issued a new advisory that I've never seen before for Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Meteorologist Officially Gives Flannel Advisory for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Have you ever laughed out loud in public and then people just sat there and stared...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Justin Liles: Heavy rain takes aim on northern Minnesota

The big weather story is now the arrival of heavy rain set to begin late tonight. A warm front will lift north from southwest and bring rain. The low has attached to will take its sweet time moving through the Northland. Wet weather will fall through the weekend. Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding, ponding of water in low-lying areas, and/or minor washouts, especially in areas likely to see the most rain like the Iron Range to the International Border and through the Arrowhead.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
MINNESOTA STATE

