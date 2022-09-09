(KNSI) — A large-scale hog feedlot project in northern Minnesota will go ahead after the Becker County board gave it the green light. Opponents say these operations are not what rural communities want and worry corporate agriculture has too much of an advantage in getting approval. Lawyer and family farm manager Sonja Trom Eayrs says they’ve been dealing with the same issue for years, asserting that some planning commission members have had connections to factory farms and that residents should pay more attention to who is elected to these boards because “that’s where this starts. Industrial animal agriculture is like a cancer upon the land, and it spreads from community to community. Most of these small towns look tired. They’re worn, and everything is tied into the hog industry.”

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO