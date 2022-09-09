ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Florida man accused of breaking baby’s legs, causing brain bleed

By Summer Poole
 5 days ago

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A man in Santa Rosa County is facing charges after deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said he broke the baby’s legs and caused the baby to have a brain bleed. Karsten Smith, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and was given no bond.

According to Smith, he got up to feed the baby and realized the baby was not breathing. Smith went to change, prep his bottle and grab his pacifier. Smith allegedly heard the baby start coughing and went back to check on them. When he went to check on them, the baby had stopped coughing, so he gave them the pacifier and went back to prepping his bottle. Smith then allegedly heard the baby start to cough again and went back to the check and started moving them around.

Georgia: Two Cobb County deputies killed while serving search warrant

A witness then claimed the baby had no structure to its head. The woman said she felt guilty for moving them around like she did, but the baby was not breathing. She said once she started moving the baby around, they started to gasp for air. She kept moving the child until she got another gap.

Deputies then spoke with the Child Protection Team at the Gulf Coast Kids House in Pensacola, Fla. who said that based on the information they had, they suspect abuse. The baby suffered from a brain bleed, blood cot in the brain, swelling in the brain causing seizures, a black eye and multiple broken bones in its legs. On Aug. 22, the baby was listed in critical condition.

Comments / 39

Into the Blue
5d ago

First of all, who ever wrote this article should take English 101 again..Learn how to write!How anyone could hurt an innocent baby is totally demonic..To abuse a baby, that has no defense, dies, then lies about it deserves Capital Punishment!

Reply(2)
28
Tropical Dave
5d ago

Please put him in general population! The other gentlemen there would be extremely interested in his case. They just love men who prey on children.

Reply
20
nick
5d ago

Do it to him what he did to his kid . So sad in this world that we live in . I think the pandemic mad everyone sicker than they are .

Reply
13
