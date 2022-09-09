Read full article on original website
Handler of K9 who died has resigned from the Boone County Sheriff's Office
Boone County Sgt. Dallas Wingate has resigned about a week after reporting the death of his K9 partner, Bear. The Boone County Board of Supervisors was expected to accept his resignation at a meeting Wednesday. It would be effective Sept. 8. Bear's death was reported to Boone County Sheriff Gregg...
Four Ames-area women named as women to watch in Iowa's restaurant industry
With experience ranging from BBQ and pastry to pizza and a tea room, four Ames-area women are among the 40 Women to Watch in Hospitality in 2022. Dr. EunHa "Lena" Jeong, Joan Warren Sherwood and Mary Sanigular, all of Ames, and Tanya Doyle, of Luther, are featured on the Iowa Restaurant Association's annual list that honors Iowa women in the industry.
Randy Nissen
Randy S. Nissen, 63, of Dayton, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, September 10, 2022, while vacationing in Hill City, South Dakota, with his wife. Visitation will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Carson ~ Stapp Funeral Home in Dayton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Dayton. Pastor Kay. Christie will officiate. Following services, Randy will be cremated. Private family burial will be at a later date at the Pilot Mound Cemetery. For online obituaries and condolences visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com.
A Three Person Fight Occurred Yesterday At Casey’s General Store In Carroll
Two women have been charged following a brawl Wednesday evening at Casey’s in Carroll. At approximately 10:09 p.m., the Carroll Police Department responded to a report of three females fighting in the Casey’s parking lot. Upon arrival, law enforcement identified the subjects involved as Takeesha Thompson-Odendahl, Tyesha Edwards, and Princess Cotton, all of Carroll. Authorities say Odendahl allegedly encountered Cotton while inside the east Casey’s and the exchange escalated when Cotton attempted to prevent Odendahl from reaching her vehicle. Only minor injuries were reported following the fight, and Odendahl and Cotton were taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct—fighting, a simple misdemeanor.
Iowa man and wife charged after disposing of body in 2021 homicide
CLINTON, Iowa — Court documents are revealing more details about an 18-month-long homicide investigation that resulted in the arrest of two people Wednesday in eastern Iowa. Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, and Jessica Vaughn, 35, are charged in connection with the death of Chicago resident Khalil Pugh on February 23, 2021. Lewis Vaughn is charged with […]
