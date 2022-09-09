ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Comments / 85

Orenda Dyer
5d ago

there IS...going to be FRAUD, embezzlement, cooking the books. The red flags are already waving. They are going to look at this as a slush fund / rainy day fun to do with as they please you hide and watch. I can just visualize the rabid dogs slobbering all over the bundles of cash. Same way they do with the Michigan Lottery.

Reply(11)
20
Stash
4d ago

They are probably making so much money they can't keep up with their own books. Paying the fine is probably chicken feed to them. On the other hand... now that the federal government is involved... they're raking in ten fold by taxing it...so why should they even care!

Reply(3)
8
Gemini Chason
5d ago

good ban nobo for lying about hiring in their community... INDIANA ISNT THEIR COMMUNITY... that should be regulated anyways... dont hire from illegal states... sad sad for ppl in michigan looking for work here because ill the Budtenders are Indiana ppl

Reply(1)
10
Related
Cars 108

This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan

There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Financial Reports#Linus Business#Cra#Metrc
MLive

Michigan reports 18,375 new COVID cases, 196 new deaths

Michigan identified 18,375 new COVID-19 cases and 196 new deaths last week, causing the daily averages for both tallies to rise. The new confirmed and probable cases added to the total Tuesday, Sept. 13, brought the seven-day average from 1,798 cases per day last week to 2,086, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?

Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
LANSING, MI
Great Lakes Now

Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
MICHIGAN STATE
themanchestermirror.com

With fewer inmates (and officers), Michigan closes another prison

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Prison facilities in Ionia and Adrian are shrinking this fall in the wake of a plummeting prison population and a crippling shortage of workers. The consolidations won’t result in layoffs, however. There are enough openings in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy