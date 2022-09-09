there IS...going to be FRAUD, embezzlement, cooking the books. The red flags are already waving. They are going to look at this as a slush fund / rainy day fun to do with as they please you hide and watch. I can just visualize the rabid dogs slobbering all over the bundles of cash. Same way they do with the Michigan Lottery.
They are probably making so much money they can't keep up with their own books. Paying the fine is probably chicken feed to them. On the other hand... now that the federal government is involved... they're raking in ten fold by taxing it...so why should they even care!
good ban nobo for lying about hiring in their community... INDIANA ISNT THEIR COMMUNITY... that should be regulated anyways... dont hire from illegal states... sad sad for ppl in michigan looking for work here because ill the Budtenders are Indiana ppl
Related
Michigan marijuana grows ask state to slow corporate ‘green rush’
Wisconsin Line 5 trespass ruling may influence Michigan legal fight
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
‘Rapid rent increases’ push housing voucher values up 10% in Michigan
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tudor Dixon pitches $1 billion law enforcement funding increase
'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors
Michigan reports 18,375 new COVID cases, 196 new deaths
Propane prices, electricity rates: U.P. residents invited to share energy concerns
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Short’s Brewing brings back fall IPA made with all Michigan ingredients
Bike, pedestrian path to Canada coming to new international bridge
Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms
Want a job with the best Michigan view? Work atop the Mackinac Bridge
Lake Michigan chinook salmon stocking to increase by 54 percent
New roundabout near Ann Arbor opens after weeks of construction
The Oldest City in Michigan is Among The Oldest in the United States
Mega Millions results for 09/13/22; jackpot worth $231 million
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker
With fewer inmates (and officers), Michigan closes another prison
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 85