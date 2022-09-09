Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
AdWeek
Longtime WHAM Rochester Anchor Team to Leave Local TV at the Same Time
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHAM‘s longest running anchor team of Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge have announced their plans to leave local television. The two...
Major Changes Coming To TV News In New York
One of the longest-running news teams in New York State is calling it quits later this year. If you spent any time watching TV news in Rochester, New York you probably saw Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge at 5 pm. The duo have anchored the 13WHAM News at 5 pm since 1990 and announced that they will both be retiring later this year.
Ticket to imbibe: Genesee Brewery launches ‘beer passport’
The Genesee Brewhouse celebrated ten years in business on Saturday, in their first event since 2019.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win a Country Weekend Escape from Livingston County Tourism
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Livingston County Tourism to give away a Country Weekend Escape ($1000 value)!. Dust off your Barbour jackets and tall boots for an equestrian-themed...
Rochester beauty school training stylists to recognize human trafficking signs
While the school is still getting the logistics of space sorted out, organizers are hosting a program for any stylists in the area to patriciate in.
Trans Siberian Orchestra to play at Blue Cross Arena
Last year's show, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, was the first time the group had toured in over two decades.
MacKenzie-Childs announces Finger Lakes fall craft festival lineup, tickets on sale now
Finger Lakes based retailer, MacKenzie-Childs, is helping people get crafty this fall with their inaugural Artisan Craft Festival at their headquarters in Upstate New York. The home decor brand recently announced their lineup for the event which will feature over 140 artisans and their unique handmade wares from various disciplines, including ceramics, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and many more.
Wegmans holds event for Bills-themed Fisher-Price Little People pack
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a successful launch last season, Fisher-Price is teaming up with Wegmans yet again to release a Bills-themed Little People pack. The "Go Bills!" pack will feature "Little People-ized" versions of Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and new this year, Stefon Diggs. To commemorate the new release,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Canandaigua’s Eastside Grill and Pub rebuilt by hand after fire
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Running the kitchen is a dream come true for Eastside Grill and Pub’s head chef Joe Herrera. “I’ve been working towards this ever since I started cooking 11 or 12 years ago,” Herrera said. But how many chefs can say they...
13 WHAM
PAW Patrol Live! returning to Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The hit children's TV series PAW Patrol will return its stage show to Rochester in 2023. A new production from PAW Patrol Live! called "Heroes Unite" is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Blue Cross Arena, starting at 6 p.m. both nights.
‘Let’s Roll!’ Motorcycle ride and concert held in memory of first responders on 9/11
The ride went through the Village of Brockport past the 9/11 Memorial before returning to Ontario Beach Park.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Hilton Man Gets $7,622 Bill from RG&E
HILTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — For months, News10NBC has been reporting on major billing issues at RG&E. Some of you have told us you’ve gone months without being billed and then gotten clobbered with a huge one, or RG&E hasn’t shown up for scheduled appointments and trying to get through to customer service has been a nightmare.
Zendaya spotted at West Brighton coffee shop: What was she like? What did she order?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — West Brighton residents and others are still abuzz Saturday as superstar Zendaya was spotted at Beans & Leaves Coffee and Tea Cafe, located on Forest Avenue on Thursday. The actress was on Staten Island, presumably supporting her boyfriend, Tom Holland, who was filming on the...
cnycentral.com
Wegmans ending SCAN app
Rochester, N.Y. — There are changes coming in how shoppers pay for groceries at Wegmans. The store is ending its SCAN app, which allowed shoppers to scan their items while they shopped. In a statement, the company said this goes into effect on Sunday, Sept. 18th. Wegmans rolled out...
Wegmans shutting down SCAN App, points to shoplifting losses
Wegmans did suggest the technology may return to the customer's hands at a later point.
WHEC TV-10
Good question: When do at-home COVID test kits expire?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s the answer to a good question about at-home COVID tests. What is the expiration date for the test kits you picked up from the store or the free ones from the federal government that showed up in the mail?. You may be like me,...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants
Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Showers and thundery downpours for Monday afternoon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lots of clouds are around on Monday morning with muggy weather and some drizzle to start the day. There will be some dry weather for a few hours in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase toward midday into the afternoon hours.
PrimeTime 585’s ‘Adopt a Family Program’ is back for this Thanksgiving
The nonprofit works with young adults in the community to help fight racism and poverty through a shared love of sports.
penfield.org
Supervisor's Note: Speeding in our community
One of the most important lessons I learned from my father was that I should always consider how my actions affect other people. As I get older, I realize more and more the gravity of what my dad taught me. It can be hard to think of others when going through our day, and it’s easy to feel that we exist in a bubble all to ourselves. But know this; our community is most certainly interconnected, and our actions always affect others.
