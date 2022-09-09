ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Changes Coming To TV News In New York

One of the longest-running news teams in New York State is calling it quits later this year. If you spent any time watching TV news in Rochester, New York you probably saw Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge at 5 pm. The duo have anchored the 13WHAM News at 5 pm since 1990 and announced that they will both be retiring later this year.
stepoutbuffalo.com

Enter to Win a Country Weekend Escape from Livingston County Tourism

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Livingston County Tourism to give away a Country Weekend Escape ($1000 value)!. Dust off your Barbour jackets and tall boots for an equestrian-themed...
Syracuse.com

MacKenzie-Childs announces Finger Lakes fall craft festival lineup, tickets on sale now

Finger Lakes based retailer, MacKenzie-Childs, is helping people get crafty this fall with their inaugural Artisan Craft Festival at their headquarters in Upstate New York. The home decor brand recently announced their lineup for the event which will feature over 140 artisans and their unique handmade wares from various disciplines, including ceramics, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and many more.
13 WHAM

PAW Patrol Live! returning to Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The hit children's TV series PAW Patrol will return its stage show to Rochester in 2023. A new production from PAW Patrol Live! called "Heroes Unite" is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Blue Cross Arena, starting at 6 p.m. both nights.
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Hilton Man Gets $7,622 Bill from RG&E

HILTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — For months, News10NBC has been reporting on major billing issues at RG&E. Some of you have told us you’ve gone months without being billed and then gotten clobbered with a huge one, or RG&E hasn’t shown up for scheduled appointments and trying to get through to customer service has been a nightmare.
cnycentral.com

Wegmans ending SCAN app

Rochester, N.Y. — There are changes coming in how shoppers pay for groceries at Wegmans. The store is ending its SCAN app, which allowed shoppers to scan their items while they shopped. In a statement, the company said this goes into effect on Sunday, Sept. 18th. Wegmans rolled out...
WHEC TV-10

Good question: When do at-home COVID test kits expire?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s the answer to a good question about at-home COVID tests. What is the expiration date for the test kits you picked up from the store or the free ones from the federal government that showed up in the mail?. You may be like me,...
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants

Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
penfield.org

Supervisor's Note: Speeding in our community

One of the most important lessons I learned from my father was that I should always consider how my actions affect other people. As I get older, I realize more and more the gravity of what my dad taught me. It can be hard to think of others when going through our day, and it’s easy to feel that we exist in a bubble all to ourselves. But know this; our community is most certainly interconnected, and our actions always affect others.
