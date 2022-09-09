The first ever Community Give Back Music Festival at Boat Town Brewing went off without a hitch Saturday, raking in over $14,000 for The Lebanon Area Foundation’s Community Cares initiative. “There was a lot going against the event… there were so many other incredible events happening at the exact same time on that day so we knew that people would be coming in and out,” said Melinda Fries of the Lebanon Area Foundation. “That’s what a music festival is all about is you can kind of come and go and decide what you’re interested in… we definitely saw that there was a lot of interest for our headliner.” For more on this story see the LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO