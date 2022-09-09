Read full article on original website
Related
Laclede Record
RANDALL “RANDY’’ EUGENE MASSENGALE
Randall "Randy" Eugene Massengale, 56, of Lebanon, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. He was born Oct. 30, 1965, in Columbia Mo. Earl and Florence Massengale. Randy is preceded in death by his father, Earl Massengale; sister, Jeannette Silfies; infant nephew, Justin Dean Postlewait; aunts, Fern (Raymond) Looney and Dorothy (Cleo) Elam; and uncle Sam Kocher.
Laclede Record
BRENDA J. REAR
Brenda J. Rear, 56, of Springfield, formerly of Marshfield, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. She was born April 2, 1966, in Marshfield, Mo. to Glen Henson and Carol (Deckard) Henson. Brenda was preceded in death by her mother Carol. Survivors include her children,...
Laclede Record
ARCHIE “LEROY’’ TABOR
Archie “Leroy’’ Tabor, 81, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Orange City, Fla. He was born April 16, 1941, in Lebanon, Mo. to Archie Arthur and Nancy Lodema Goans Tabor. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Sharon Lillard and Lodema Bosek.
Laclede Record
HOMER JONES JR.
Homer Jones Jr., 84, of Montreal, died Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, 2022, in Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. He is survived by his wife, Lois A. Jones of Montreal; six children, Brenda Danuser and her husband Ronnie, Janet Lawrence and her husband Ronnie, Teresa Arnone and her husband Oscar, Michael Jones and his significant other, Trish Stanley, all of Montreal; Sheila Harvey of Hot Springs, Ark., and Time Cross and his wife Michelle of Lebanon; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and an aunt, Burley Shivers of Lebanon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laclede Record
Community Cares to receive music festival funds from first ever event
The first ever Community Give Back Music Festival at Boat Town Brewing went off without a hitch Saturday, raking in over $14,000 for The Lebanon Area Foundation’s Community Cares initiative. “There was a lot going against the event… there were so many other incredible events happening at the exact same time on that day so we knew that people would be coming in and out,” said Melinda Fries of the Lebanon Area Foundation. “That’s what a music festival is all about is you can kind of come and go and decide what you’re interested in… we definitely saw that there was a lot of interest for our headliner.” For more on this story see the LCR.
Comments / 0