Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Kodiak spikers swept by Colony
After fending off elimination with a resounding 13-point victory over Northern Lights Conference power Colony, Kodiak volleyball had all the momentum heading into Friday’s winner-take-all set. The Bears, however, couldn’t put away the high-octane Knights, dropping the fifth and final set and the match 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 12-25, 15-11...
Kodiak Daily Mirror
FALL KODIAK ALASKA
Exploring the wonders of Kodiak Alaska one last time... canonm50photographyexploreadventurenature photography101videographyartvisitalaska.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Fishing gear recycling company seeks Kodiak location
A Seattle-based fishing gear recycling company wants to set up shop in Gibson Cove. Net Your Problem owner Nicole Baker is applying for a lease of city property near the old cannery site in the cove south of Kodiak’s waterfront. Baker visited Kodiak last month to find out if...
Comments / 0