ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Game and Fish Allocates Five Bighorn Sheep Licenses For 2022

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department allocated five bighorn sheep licenses for the 2022 hunting season, the same as last year. One license was issued in unit B1, one in B3, one in B4 and one in B5. In addition, one license, as authorized under North Dakota Century Code, was auctioned in May by the Midwest Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation, from which all proceeds are used to enhance bighorn sheep management in North Dakota.
LIFESTYLE
kfgo.com

Youth Deer, Military Waterfowl Weekend

Introduce a youngster to duck hunting during North Dakota’s two-day youth waterfowl weekend Sept. 17-18. In addition, the special veteran and active military personnel waterfowl season is set for the same weekend. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has a Virtual Duck Hunting Mentor webpage with all the...
MILITARY
kfgo.com

California wildfire threatens communities in Sierra Nevada foothills

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A fast-growing California wildfire was threatening a string of small foothill communities northeast of Sacramento on Wednesday, even as firefighters made progress containing a flank that had grown rapidly the day before. The Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 59,000 acres (24,000 hectares), forcing the evacuation of some...
SACRAMENTO, CA
kfgo.com

Tribal nation accuses state of tampering in mineral rights dispute

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation is accusing North Dakota officials of tampering with the tribes’ efforts to collect royalties from oil and gas production underneath a riverbed on the Fort Berthold Reservation. The state says the tribes have no legal claim. The latest grievance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
kfgo.com

Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota

FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy