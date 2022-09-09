ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Ballad Health reports 138 COVID-19 hospitalizations

By Mackenzie Moore
 5 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health on Friday reported that there are 138 COVID-19-related hospitalizations within its facilities.

This is a slight drop from last week’s 153 hospitalizations and the 154 COVID-19 hospital stays two weeks ago. Decreases were also seen in pediatric hospitalizations as well as the positivity rate. Ballad reported three pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday — compared with 10 one week ago. The positivity rate stands at 27.7%.

There are 10 people fighting the virus in Ballad intensive care units, the health system announced. Four people are using ventilators.

The health system used state-reported data to determine that there have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths in the past seven days and 612 since March 1 of this year.

There have been eight admissions and 28 discharges within the last seven days.

Ballad Health has a 21-county service area and serves the following localities: Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties in Tennessee and Buchanan, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties in Virginia.

WJHL

