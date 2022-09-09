Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CASaurabhLos Angeles County, CA
Photos: 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Looks
See all of your favorite celebs flaunt their outfits on the red carpet at the 74th Emmy Awards. The 2022 Emmys are being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on Monday, Sept. 12. Tune in tonight at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT to see who takes home the awards.
I-Team Reveals How Greedy Hosts in LA are Listing Rent-stabilized Apartments on Airbnb
Affordable housing is hard to come by in LA and the NBC4 I-Team has discovered why some rent stabilized apartments are disappearing from the market. The I-Team found that some people are leasing affordable apartments meant for long term tenants, and then offering them to tourists on AirBnb, making a sizable profit.
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA
In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
Flood Watches and Warnings Issued for SoCal Mountains and Deserts
Showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday in parts of Southern California due to the remnants of a tropical storm that moved up the Baja California coast over the weekend. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties until 4:30 p.m. The National Weather...
Mother Who Told Daughter to Punch Teen Basketball Player in Viral Sucker Punch Video is Fined
The mother of a teen basketball player who instructed her daughter to punch a 15-year-old opponent in a video seen millions of times was ordered to pay a $9,000 fine and provide a written apology, the Orange County District Attorney's office said Wednesday. The girl was knocked to the ground...
San Bernardino Officers Save a Mother and Children From Flood
Police body camera video of what started out as an investigation of a disturbance quickly turned into a swift water rescue. San Bernardino police officer Gabriel Rodriguez was first on the scene at Waterman and 36th St. Officers Tommy Tran and Jonathan Mason arrived as back up for an incident...
Churchgoers Salvage Items From Historic Church Fire in South LA
A historic Black church in South LA was destroyed by fire over the weekend and investigators are trying to determine whether it was set by arsonist. The Victory Baptist Church went up in flames shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. Three LA city firefighters were injured when the ceiling collapsed during the fire. All three firefighters are now recovering at home.
Four Arrested in San Pedro Park Shooting That Left Two Dead
Four people were arrested in a July shooting that left two people dead and several others injured at a San Pedro park where people gathered for a car show, baseball game and other weekend events. Details about what led to the arrests of four suspects were not immediately available. All...
Dozens Rescued From Vehicles Stuck in Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide
Firefighters and helicopters were busy Sunday night rescuing about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide during a terrifying night north of Los Angeles. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road...
3 Suspects in Deadly San Pedro Park Shooting Out of Jail as DA's Office Asks for Further Investigation
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has asked police to conduct further investigation involving four people who were arrested in connection with a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured in July. As a result, three of the four suspects...
Killer Sought in Deadly Shooting of 14-Year-Old in Oxnard
Officers are asking for help in finding the shooter who killed a 14-year-old boy in Oxnard. On Monday at about 7:45 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call of a shooting and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The crime scene was in the 1300 block of South C Street.
Police Find Stolen Minivan With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside
A 2-year-old boy who was in a minivan when it was stolen Tuesday at a Buena Park school has been found, police said Tuesday. The child was in the 2017 Toyota Sienna when it was stolen at about 9:30 a.m. at Emery School in the 8600 Somerset Street. The mother of the boy, who was left in the car with the engine running and the keys inside, called police.
Glendale Police Say Man Pinched 13-Year-Old's Bottom in Assault Caught on Camera
Glendale police Tuesday were looking for two people they say intervened in the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy, who detectives believe can help in the prosecution of a man who was later arrested. The incident occurred on the morning of Aug. 31 in a doughnut shop in the...
Northbound Lanes of 5 Freeway Closed for Repairs After Route Fire Damage
Drivers heading north on the 5 Freeway any time this week should prepare for delays in the evening and early mornings, as Caltrans repairs part of the road damage caused in Castaic by the Route Fire. Cars are being turned around at Parker Road, with cones along the northbound lanes...
