A 2-year-old boy who was in a minivan when it was stolen Tuesday at a Buena Park school has been found, police said Tuesday. The child was in the 2017 Toyota Sienna when it was stolen at about 9:30 a.m. at Emery School in the 8600 Somerset Street. The mother of the boy, who was left in the car with the engine running and the keys inside, called police.

BUENA PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO