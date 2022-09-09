ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Photos: 2022 Emmys Red Carpet Looks

See all of your favorite celebs flaunt their outfits on the red carpet at the 74th Emmy Awards. The 2022 Emmys are being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on Monday, Sept. 12. Tune in tonight at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT to see who takes home the awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Flood Watches and Warnings Issued for SoCal Mountains and Deserts

Showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday in parts of Southern California due to the remnants of a tropical storm that moved up the Baja California coast over the weekend. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties until 4:30 p.m. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

San Bernardino Officers Save a Mother and Children From Flood

Police body camera video of what started out as an investigation of a disturbance quickly turned into a swift water rescue. San Bernardino police officer Gabriel Rodriguez was first on the scene at Waterman and 36th St. Officers Tommy Tran and Jonathan Mason arrived as back up for an incident...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Churchgoers Salvage Items From Historic Church Fire in South LA

A historic Black church in South LA was destroyed by fire over the weekend and investigators are trying to determine whether it was set by arsonist. The Victory Baptist Church went up in flames shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. Three LA city firefighters were injured when the ceiling collapsed during the fire. All three firefighters are now recovering at home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Four Arrested in San Pedro Park Shooting That Left Two Dead

Four people were arrested in a July shooting that left two people dead and several others injured at a San Pedro park where people gathered for a car show, baseball game and other weekend events. Details about what led to the arrests of four suspects were not immediately available. All...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Dozens Rescued From Vehicles Stuck in Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide

Firefighters and helicopters were busy Sunday night rescuing about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide during a terrifying night north of Los Angeles. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road...
LAKE HUGHES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Killer Sought in Deadly Shooting of 14-Year-Old in Oxnard

Officers are asking for help in finding the shooter who killed a 14-year-old boy in Oxnard. On Monday at about 7:45 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call of a shooting and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The crime scene was in the 1300 block of South C Street.
OXNARD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Find Stolen Minivan With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside

A 2-year-old boy who was in a minivan when it was stolen Tuesday at a Buena Park school has been found, police said Tuesday. The child was in the 2017 Toyota Sienna when it was stolen at about 9:30 a.m. at Emery School in the 8600 Somerset Street. The mother of the boy, who was left in the car with the engine running and the keys inside, called police.
BUENA PARK, CA
