Are we missing a crucial component of sea-level rise?
Recent efforts using computational modeling to understand how melting ice in Antarctica will impact the planet's oceans have focused on ice-sheet geometry, fracture, and surface melting—processes that could potentially trigger or accelerate ice-sheet mass loss. Now, researchers from Stanford University have identified an additional process that could have a similarly significant effect on the ice sheet's future: thawing of the bed, known as basal thaw, at the interface of the land and the miles-thick ice sheet above it.
Little Ice Age study reveals North Atlantic reached tipping point
Scientists have used centuries-old clam shells to see how the North Atlantic climate system reached a "tipping point" before the Little Ice Age. The Little Ice Age—a period of regional cooling, especially in the North Atlantic—lasted several centuries, ending in about 1850. A long-standing theory suggests initial cooling...
Mysterious diamonds came from outer space, scientists say
Strange diamonds from an ancient dwarf planet in our solar system may have formed shortly after the dwarf planet collided with a large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago, according to scientists. The research team says they have confirmed the existence of lonsdaleite, a rare hexagonal form of diamond, in...
Research using bacteria brings scientists a step closer to creating artificial cells with lifelike functionality
Scientists have harnessed the potential of bacteria to help build advanced synthetic cells which mimic real life functionality. The research, led by the University of Bristol and published today in Nature, makes important progress in deploying synthetic cells, known as protocells, to more accurately represent the complex compositions, structure, and function of living cells.
Examining what killed the dinosaurs in depth
Determining what killed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago at the end of the Cretaceous Period has long been the topic of debate, as scientists set out to determine what caused the five mass extinction events that reshaped life on planet Earth in a geological instant. Some scientists argue that...
Thyme among almond trees mitigates climate change and increases the land's production
The introduction of perennial crops in the alleys of Mediterranean dryland almond orchards reduces greenhouse gas emissions and increases soil carbon sequestration, according to the latest study within the Diverfarming project. Agriculture has become a source of greenhouse gas emissions due to the intensification of farming and the high use...
The climate crisis is real, but overusing terms like 'crisis' and 'emergency' comes with risk
"Crisis" is an incredibly potent word, so it's interesting to witness the way the phrase "climate crisis" has become part of the lingua franca. Once associated only with a few "outspoken" scientists and activists, the phrase has now gone mainstream. But what do people understand by the term "climate crisis"?...
Opinion: Scientists might have discovered an Earth-like planet. Let one of them tell you about it.
There's more important work for the James Webb Space Telescope. A team of astronomers at the University of Montreal hopes to use it to study a newly found planet beyond our solar system (an exoplanet) that could be almost completely covered in water. Astronomers believe that TOI-1452 b, larger in...
More than half of all tropical deforestation directly attributable to industrial mining takes place in Indonesia
New research published in PNAS today showed that, out of 26 countries, Indonesia accounted for 58.2% of the tropical deforestation directly caused by industrial mining activities. Brazil, Ghana and Suriname also stood out in the study, which underscored the need for stronger measures to protect tropical forests from destructive economic activities like mining.
A new method to print mirrors of variable size with a reflectivity of more than 99%
Dielectric mirrors, also referred to as Bragg mirrors, reflect light nearly completely. Hence, they are suited for various applications, such as camera systems and sensor systems for microscopy and medical technologies. So far, such mirrors have been produced by complex processes in expensive vacuum devices. Researchers from Karlsruhe Institute of...
'Dinosaur mummy': Researchers believe they've found one of the best preserved dinosaurs ever
Researchers in Canada have discovered parts of what they believe to be a full "dinosaur mummy" lodged in a hillside, the University of Reading in the United Kingdom announced last week. The two exposed fossils, a foot and part of a tail clad in fossilized skin, are believed to belong...
New study of the Gough map shows what might be the lost islands of Welsh folklore
A pair of researchers, one with Swansea University, the other with Oxford University, has taken a new look at the Gough map and have found what might be the lost islands of ancient Welsh folklore. In their paper published in the journal Atlantic Geoscience, Simon Haslett and Davis Willis describe two small islands on the map that do not exist today.
Tropical wetlands emit more methane than previously thought
Since 2007, the world's atmospheric methane concentration has risen at an accelerated rate, but scientists aren't exactly sure why. This is a problem, because methane is a particularly potent greenhouse gas. It has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide during its first 20 years in the atmosphere, and it accounts for about 30% of global warming since preindustrial times.
What is the smallest planet? (It's not Pluto.) Taking a closer look at planet sizes.
As elementary schoolers, we learned the order of the planets. Maybe your teacher even had a snappy mnemonic like "My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nine Pizzas" or "My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nachos" after Pluto was axed from the planetary lineup. The International Astronomical Union even...
Invasive reptile and amphibian species are causing billions of dollars in damages globally
Economic growth and globalization have connected the world's most distant places. Rapid trade and transport have boosted economic growth globally, but not without consequences: many species have been introduced to new regions, far from where they evolved. Alien species are those introduced by humans to regions outside their natural range....
Scientists sleuth out an elusive plant pathogen in Mexico
For years, scientists and online databases presumed the presence of clubroot—one of the main diseases on cruciferous crops (such as broccoli, cabbage, and kale)—in Mexico. However, no evidence to support this supposition existed until a team of researchers, led by Mauricio Luna and Legnara Padrón-Rodríguez of the University of Veracruz, donned their detective caps to pinpoint the clubroot pathogen.
Breaking an optical rule: Engineers find a way to manipulate light at the nanoscale
If you're going to break a rule with style, make sure everybody sees it. That's the goal of engineers at Rice University who hope to improve screens for virtual reality, 3D displays and optical technologies in general. Gururaj Naik, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Rice's George...
'Too hard to get to work': Climate change is making workers' lives more difficult
"Work"—broadly defined—is what allows society to function. Like other old certainties, it is under threat from climate change. A key reason climate-related stresses and disruptions can have such a big impact is precisely because of their effect on the work we do and on the wider system of work we rely on. But little attention has been given to the urgent need to adapt work to climate change.
What lies beneath melting glaciers and thawing permafrost?
Around the planet, ice is rapidly disappearing. From mountain tops, the poles, the seas, and the tundra. As the ice melts, it's exposing new surfaces, new opportunities, and new threats—including valuable mineral deposits, archaeological relics, novel viruses, and more. Melting glaciers and sea ice. The Arctic is warming four...
DART spacecraft prepares to collide with asteroid target later this month
As NASA prepares to usher in a new form of planetary defense, one Johns Hopkins engineer will be eagerly awaiting the big collision that she is helping orchestrate. Elena Adams, the mission systems engineer at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, and her team will spend the next two weeks carefully observing Didymos, a double-asteroid system that poses no threat to Earth and yet will be the target of NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test—a first-of-its-kind, proof-of-concept mission that will intentionally crash a spacecraft into an asteroid's moonlet to deflect it away from its course.
