Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.

6 DAYS AGO