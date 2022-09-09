Read full article on original website
Deputy accused in double homicide romantically linked with one of victims
What would motivate a young Alameda County Sheriff's deputy to break into a married couple's house and murder them execution-style?
4 shot in Oakland Tuesday night, police investigating
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Four people were shot in Oakland on Tuesday night, law enforcement confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the area of 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. “During the incident, two vehicles collided with one another, before colliding into multiple parked vehicles,” Oakland police told KRON4 News. When […]
SFist
Ghost Ship Proprietor Derick Almena Faces Jail Time Again For Weapons Possession
Found to be in possession of a machete, bows and arrows, and a live bullet, master tenant in the 2016 Ghost Ship fire Derick Almena could face prison time again because Alameda County prosecutors say those items constitute a violation of his probation. We’re coming up on the six-year anniversary...
KTVU FOX 2
Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland - couple hit while sleeping
OAKLAND, Calif. - A couple sleeping and two other victims were shot and wounded after a chaotic, rolling gun battle and car crash in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Mario Nunez's Ring cameras captured the sound of gunfire near 92nd Avenue and Peach Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. "I...
SFist
Former Alameda County Deputy Charged In Double Murder; Mother Says He Was 'Blinded By Love'
The suspect in the second-most shocking and bizarre Bay Area homicide of last week, Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Devin Williams Jr., was arraigned Friday — even as the double homicide in an East Bay suburb that he allegedly committed was overshadowed by a beheading on the Peninsula. The killings...
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Woman Among Three Accused of Hiding Suspect in Murder of 8-year-old
Police have arrested three women, including one from San Jose, on accessory to murder charges, accusing them of hiding a man suspected of killing an 8-year-old Hayward girl in Merced earlier this year. Dhante Jackson, 33, was arrested Saturday in Newark on suspicion of murder after a six-month investigation in...
NBC Bay Area
4 Wounded in East Oakland Shooting
Four people were shot late Tuesday night in East Oakland, police said. Gunfire erupted just after 10:30 p.m. at 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. The gunshots coincided with a collision involving two moving vehicles and multiple parked vehicles, according to police. The city's gunshot detection system was triggered multiple times.
Suspect in custody after 2-hour standoff in Pleasanton, police say
A suspect has been taken into custody without incident after a two-hour standoff in Pleasanton ended peacefully, police said.
4 injured in shooting, crash in East Oakland
OAKLAND -- Four people were shot late Tuesday night in East Oakland, police said.Gunfire erupted just after 10:30 p.m. at 92nd Avenue and Peach Street in the city's Castlemont neighborhood. The gunshots coincided with a collision involving two moving vehicles and multiple parked vehicles, according to police. The city's gunshot detection system was triggered multiple times. Two of the victims were inside a home when they were wounded, police said. Both are Oakland residents. The other two victims turned up at a hospital, according to police. One is from Oakland and the other from Richmond. All four victims were in stable condition following the shooting, police said. Police were investigating the shooting and anyone with information can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Oakland mayoral candidates arrested on gun charges: report
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two of the men running for mayor in Oakland were arrested last year, in separate incidents, on gun charges. The Oaklandside reports that Seneca Scott was arrested last October and faces misdemeanor charges for pulling a gun on two people. Scott told the news organization they were...
SFist
Supes Approve Another Payout in Stengel Beating Case, $47,500 to Victim’s Ex-Girlfriend
The last loose end appears tied up in the first excessive force case against an on-duty SFPD officer, as the victim’s ex-girlfriend will receive a $47,5000 settlement. You might recall that back in February and March, the most riveting legal drama in San Francisco was the excessive force trial against SFPD Officer Terrance Stengel, in what was believed to be the first excessive-force trial against an on-duty SFPD officer. Stengel was accused of excessive force in an October 2019 Fisherman’s Wharf beating of Dacari Spiers, whom a 911 caller had accused of domestic violence, though the alleged victim Breonna Richard insisted no such thing had happened. Nonetheless, Spiers found himself on the wrong end of a severe baton beating that left him with a broken wrist and leg.
Shooting at Oakland Madison Park Academy declared accidental discharge
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting at an Oakland school last month “resulted from an accidental discharge” from a student, the Oakland Police Department announced Tuesday. OPD said in a statement Tuesday, “investigation reveals the shooting on 8/29/22, at Madison Park Academy, resulted from an accidental discharge by a juvenile student.” The 13-year-old male victim […]
Arraignment delayed for suspect accused of beheading San Carlos woman
The suspect did appear for his arraignment but his attorney asked the judge to hold off on that, making a competency motion saying that he has a doubt whether his client is competent to stand trial.
Police arrest suspect in robbery and attempted rape
A man has been arrested and charged with robbery and attempted rape in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.
Beloved Vallejo coach shot while trying to break up fight outside high school
Friends of the victim have identified him to ABC7 News as Joseph Pastrana, a local athletic coach they say is beloved in the Vallejo community.
Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia
BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
Police investigating separate waterfront shooting, stabbing deaths in Vallejo
VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in Vallejo were investigating the stabbing death of a man on Sunday evening and a shooting case from last Tuesday that has been elevated to a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.On Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at approximately 9:23 p.m. Upon arrival, police located a 46-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances of the stabbing are currently under investigation. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.On Sept. 6, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a 35-year-old Fairfield man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. On Monday, the man died from his injuries.The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and the identity of the man is currently being withheld.These are the 17th and 18th homicides of the year in Vallejo.Anyone with information regarding these homicides is asked to contact Detective Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123, Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425, or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514.
SFPD makes arrest in fatal Bayview stabbing
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, according to a press release. Police responded to the 4700 block of 3rd Street at 6:24 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they were notified by San Francisco Fire Department paramedics that a 33-year-old man was dead. At […]
Remains of missing Bay Area woman found in wooded area
She had been missing since 2019.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Announce Retail Theft Arrests
The Brentwood Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals responsible for an organized retail theft at the Streets of Brentwood. According to police, last week, Brentwood officers were called to Ulta Beauty for the report of two women who had just stolen fragrances from the store and drove away. A Brentwood officer who was already parked in the Streets of Brentwood shopping center was able to quickly respond and immediately searched the area for the suspects.
