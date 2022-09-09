ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Natural Living Center hit by a car

BANGOR– A chaotic scene outside the Natural Living Center grocery store today after a car hit the front of the building. The call came in just before 10 o’clock on Longview Drive right off of Stillwater Avenue for a reported car into the building. The vehicle happened to...
BANGOR, ME
Fairfield temporary I95 ramp closures

FAIRFIELD — The Maine Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing the northbound I-95 on- and off-ramps at Exit 132 and 133 in Fairfield on Wednesday, September 14th through Thursday, September 15th to do crack-sealing work. These ramps are scheduled to be closed at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and to...
FAIRFIELD, ME
Lower part of pedestrian bridge in Bangor closed for construction

BANGOR– The lower pedestrian bridge- under the Willard Orr bridge in Bangor is closed. City officials say work began today to fix some problems engineers found while they were inspecting it. John Theriault, an engineer with the City of Bangor said, “They found the structural components were in decent...
BANGOR, ME
BANGOR, ME
Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor

Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
BANGOR, ME
Pickup Truck Rear-Ends Maine School Bus Filled With 47 Children

According to WGME 13, no injuries were reported following a crash that occurred between a blue half-ton pickup truck and an Auburn school bus. The crash reportedly happened at around 8:15 on Tuesday morning near Minot Avenue on the typically busy Hotel Road. Police said no one involved in the...
AUBURN, ME
Bangor Police Identify 2 Victims of Kenduskeag Avenue Fatal Crash

Bangor Police have released the identities of two drivers killed Saturday in a head-on crash. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the drivers have been identified as Zachariah Flanders, 32, of Bangor and Orville Patterson, 65, of Glenburn. Both men were deceased when members of the Bangor Police and Fire Departments arrived at the scene in the area of 1049 Kenduskeag Avenue just before 1:00 Saturday morning. Neither vehicle contained any passengers and no one else was hurt in the incident.
BANGOR, ME
Many streets to be paved in Bangor tomorrow

BANGOR– The City of Bangor will be paving many streets tomorrow. Please avoid the entirety of Hillside Avenue, Bower Street, Everett Street, and Highland Lane. On School Street a portion only will be paved as they will be installing water and sewer for the new businesses that are going in there.
BANGOR, ME
Police resolve incident involving threats made at Augusta school

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’ve resolved an incident involving threats made at Saint Michael’s School in Augusta. In a release from the Augusta Police Department they say they received a call alleging a student had posted a video threatening school staff. They say thanks to swift...
AUGUSTA, ME
BANGOR, ME
Annual car show rolls into Brewer

BREWER–The city of Bangor has hosted a number of car shows the last few weekends and that trend continued in Brewer yesterday with the 15th annual Brewer Days car show. Over 200 cars showed up for the event that took place in the Twin City Plaza on State Street on Sunday. There was everything from Mustangs to Mopars, Camaros and Street Rods attracted the attention of spectators. Trophies were handed out to first, second and third place winners in each category. Organizer Teresa Maybury says the Brewer Days Car Show takes the best aspects of other area car shows and rolls them into this single event.
BREWER, ME
Three hurt in Fairfield crash

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Three people were hurt in a crash in Fairfield Saturday night. It happened on Norridgewock Road near Adams Road just before 9 p.m. Fairfield Police say 36-year-old Andrew Fonck of Livermore Falls crossed the center line and hit a truck driven by 68-year-old John Chamberlain of Norridgewock nearly head-on.
FAIRFIELD, ME
Auburn Police Arrest 2 in Connection with a Drug-Related Shooting

Auburn Police say two people have been arrested in connection with an incident that resulted in one person suffering gunshot wounds. It was just after 12:30 Monday afternoon when Auburn Police answered a report of a shooting in the area of 752 Washington Street North. They had received multiple calls from residents who reported hearing gunshots and some who said they saw a male running from the scene who was bleeding. Still another call to the police department was from a man who told them he had been shot in the chest and arm. A quick search of the area resulted in officers locating three men who they say were allegedly involved in the incident, as well as a fourth man who allegedly fired the shots.
AUBURN, ME
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME

