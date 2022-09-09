Read full article on original website
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Natural Living Center hit by a car
BANGOR– A chaotic scene outside the Natural Living Center grocery store today after a car hit the front of the building. The call came in just before 10 o’clock on Longview Drive right off of Stillwater Avenue for a reported car into the building. The vehicle happened to...
Fairfield temporary I95 ramp closures
FAIRFIELD — The Maine Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing the northbound I-95 on- and off-ramps at Exit 132 and 133 in Fairfield on Wednesday, September 14th through Thursday, September 15th to do crack-sealing work. These ramps are scheduled to be closed at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and to...
Lower part of pedestrian bridge in Bangor closed for construction
BANGOR– The lower pedestrian bridge- under the Willard Orr bridge in Bangor is closed. City officials say work began today to fix some problems engineers found while they were inspecting it. John Theriault, an engineer with the City of Bangor said, “They found the structural components were in decent...
Perform on The Maine Savings Amphitheater Stage Wednesday Night
Finally, this is going to happen. With that being said, the first time it was going to happen a couple of weeks ago, the event got rained out. So maybe we need a rain dance that is actually a no-rain dance. Maine Savings Amphitheater will be the place tomorrow night,...
Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor
Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
Pickup Truck Rear-Ends Maine School Bus Filled With 47 Children
According to WGME 13, no injuries were reported following a crash that occurred between a blue half-ton pickup truck and an Auburn school bus. The crash reportedly happened at around 8:15 on Tuesday morning near Minot Avenue on the typically busy Hotel Road. Police said no one involved in the...
Bangor Police Identify 2 Victims of Kenduskeag Avenue Fatal Crash
Bangor Police have released the identities of two drivers killed Saturday in a head-on crash. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the drivers have been identified as Zachariah Flanders, 32, of Bangor and Orville Patterson, 65, of Glenburn. Both men were deceased when members of the Bangor Police and Fire Departments arrived at the scene in the area of 1049 Kenduskeag Avenue just before 1:00 Saturday morning. Neither vehicle contained any passengers and no one else was hurt in the incident.
Many streets to be paved in Bangor tomorrow
BANGOR– The City of Bangor will be paving many streets tomorrow. Please avoid the entirety of Hillside Avenue, Bower Street, Everett Street, and Highland Lane. On School Street a portion only will be paved as they will be installing water and sewer for the new businesses that are going in there.
Police resolve incident involving threats made at Augusta school
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’ve resolved an incident involving threats made at Saint Michael’s School in Augusta. In a release from the Augusta Police Department they say they received a call alleging a student had posted a video threatening school staff. They say thanks to swift...
New Countryside Diner Opens at the Former Rebecca’s Place in Augusta, Maine
The New Countryside Diner is now open in Augusta. This restaurant has replaced the former Rebecca's place that was operating for more then 40 years. According to Yahoo, Rebecca's Place closed in January because the owner was unable to find enough employees to continue the business. The owner of the...
Annual car show rolls into Brewer
BREWER–The city of Bangor has hosted a number of car shows the last few weekends and that trend continued in Brewer yesterday with the 15th annual Brewer Days car show. Over 200 cars showed up for the event that took place in the Twin City Plaza on State Street on Sunday. There was everything from Mustangs to Mopars, Camaros and Street Rods attracted the attention of spectators. Trophies were handed out to first, second and third place winners in each category. Organizer Teresa Maybury says the Brewer Days Car Show takes the best aspects of other area car shows and rolls them into this single event.
Bangor is Getting A New Peruvian Restaurant In A Pretty Familiar Spot
When Korean Dad opened its doors a while back in Veazie, it was met with big, open arms here in Bangor. Maybe even a little too open. In some ways, it seemed they weren’t ready for just how instantly popular they became. And then almost as quickly as they opened, they closed.
Three hurt in Fairfield crash
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Three people were hurt in a crash in Fairfield Saturday night. It happened on Norridgewock Road near Adams Road just before 9 p.m. Fairfield Police say 36-year-old Andrew Fonck of Livermore Falls crossed the center line and hit a truck driven by 68-year-old John Chamberlain of Norridgewock nearly head-on.
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
Auburn Police Arrest 2 in Connection with a Drug-Related Shooting
Auburn Police say two people have been arrested in connection with an incident that resulted in one person suffering gunshot wounds. It was just after 12:30 Monday afternoon when Auburn Police answered a report of a shooting in the area of 752 Washington Street North. They had received multiple calls from residents who reported hearing gunshots and some who said they saw a male running from the scene who was bleeding. Still another call to the police department was from a man who told them he had been shot in the chest and arm. A quick search of the area resulted in officers locating three men who they say were allegedly involved in the incident, as well as a fourth man who allegedly fired the shots.
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
