theriver953.com
News Maker Tammy Stevenson on a new exhibit at SVDM
We spoke with the Director of Development for the Museum Tammy Stevenson in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Tammy tells us that this new exhibit features hands on experiences for people in the trades industries. She also tells...
theriver953.com
News Maker Shane Cusick on a bike ride in Woodstock
We spoke to the Program and Outreach Manager of Bike Virginia Shane Cusick about the Woodstock Wander event in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Shane tells us about Bike Virginia and how different this event is compared to...
theriver953.com
Camping for Hunger Returns to Royal Plaza Shopping Center
For the 14th consecutive year, The River 95.3 and WFTR/Fox Sports 1450 will be hosting ‘Camping for Hunger,’ from Monday, November 14 through Saturday, November 19, 2022 to raise food, monetary donations and awareness of hunger in the northern Shenandoah Valley. Since 2008, donation totals for the Camping...
theriver953.com
September 13, 2022
WCFR respond to a fire that leaves an apartment a total loss. Warren County Fire and Rescue (WCFR) report responding to a structure fire in the 600 block of Royal Avenue Sept 6. When firefighters arrived they found a two story multifamily apartment complex with fire emitting from a ground...
Virginia teenager earns perfect score on SAT
Out of two million people, only 500 students earn a perfect score on the SAT. A high school senior in Fairfax County became one of those 500 students when he took the exam.
WJLA
Alleged 'shopping cart killer' Anthony Robinson appears in Harrisonburg, Va. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart and dumping their remains appeared in a Harrisonburg, Virginia court Monday afternoon. Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart killer," was due in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court for...
theriver953.com
Fauquier Authorities investigate the death of a teacher
Fauquier County Authorities and Culpeper Police announced the investigation of the shooting of a Auburn Middle School teacher and his wife. Authorities responded to an emergency call Fri. Sept. 9 from the 1500 block of Burgandine Avenue where they found the couple shot to death. The deaths of 41 year...
theriver953.com
Frederick County announce a new Director of Parks and Recs
Frederick County Government announced that Stacy Herbaugh has been named Director of Parks and Recreation. Herbaugh was named the interim director back in February after the retirement of former director Jason Robertson was announced. Deputy County Administrator Jay Tibbs remarked that there was a good pool of candidates but Herbaugh...
wsvaonline.com
Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River
You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
Missing Virginia man found safe
UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
mocoshow.com
Did you know that you can bike all the way from Montgomery County to Downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania without ever leaving a Bike Trail?
Originally published in October 2020, by Tom Merritt. By using both the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail (C&O Canal), as well as the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail (dubbed “America’s Friendliest Long-Distance Rail-Trail”), you can bike all the way from the Southernmost point in Montgomery County all the way to the Steel City without ever needing to bike on a road. The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Trail starts in Georgetown and follows the Potomac River to Cumberland, Maryland. Then the Great Allegheny Passage Rail-Trail goes the rest of the way from Cumberland, making its way past the Mason-Dixon Line, through the Appalachian Mountains and finishing up in Downtown Pittsburgh.
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities seek a missing person
Bradford is a white male with brown eyes and shaved head and was last seen getting into a vehicle in Luray and never returned. Bradford is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has the tattoos Ace and Jack on his neck, Haley on his shoulder...
Tornado warning issued for counties in Northern Virginia
A tornado warning for areas of Northern Virginia has been issued by the National Weather Service.
Inside Nova
For sale: A pirate ship on the Potomac River
If you have 49,000 doubloons in your treasure chest, then have yourself enough to buy a pirate ship. Former Loudoun County firefighter Daniel Corder now spends his days transforming old vessels like this house boat into pirate ships at his home in the Northern Neck, and it's for sale. Scroll...
theriver953.com
WCFR respond to a fire that leaves an apartment a total loss
Warren County Fire and Rescue (WCFR) report responding to a structure fire in the 600 block of Royal Avenue Sept 6. When firefighters arrived they found a two story multifamily apartment complex with fire emitting from a ground floor unit. Firefighters initiated fire suppression and rapid search of 4 other...
Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election
Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
theobelisk.net
R.I.P. Dave Sherman, 1966-2022
After truly living doom as much anyone ever has, Dave Sherman, bassist of Spirit Caravan and King Valley and frontman of Earthride, Wretched, Weed is Weed, and Galactic Cross, among others, has died. Word spread through social media that Sherman had passed; though the rumor was a cardiac event, the cause is yet unconfirmed. Born Oct. 16, 1966, Sherman was 55 years old.
WJLA
2 boys detained after report of student with gun at Freedom High School in Woodbridge, VA
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Two boys were detained by police Monday after a report of a student with a gun at Freedom High School, according to the Prince William County Police Department. It remains unclear whether a gun was found. No shots were fired and no one was injured,...
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County firefighter arrested for burning his Honda Civic
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County volunteer firefighter has been arrested nearly a month after he set his own car on fire. An investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that Matthew Christopher Bush set his 2021 Honda Civic ablaze on Aug. 12 in a Leesburg neighborhood.
titantime.org
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community. The Frederick Community Fridge announces its temporary closing following their host business, Glory Doughnuts, shutting down after 10 years of serving the community. Glory Doughnuts, a beloved vegan diner located at 162 W. Patrick St., announced its closing August 31st. Due to their struggling with “high overhead costs and having moved into [their] new space during the pandemic…” their landlord abruptly shut the work down at 3 a.m. while the staff was baking. This occurred after the landlord agreed to allow the business to finish out their final week, the business stated via social media.
