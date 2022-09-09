Read full article on original website
The basketball-crazed state of North Carolina has something other than college hoops to get excited about. It turns out its football teams are pretty good, too. For the first time ever, the state’s “Big Four” Atlantic Coast Conference schools — North Carolina, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Duke — have all started the season at least 2-0. They’re a combined 9-0 with five road wins so far. Then there’s Appalachian State of the Sun Belt Conference. The Mountaineers are riding high after a 17-14 win at then-No. 6 Texas A&M on Saturday, another eye-catching upset coming 15 years after the former Championship Subdivision team stunned No. 5 Michigan at the Big House.
Some things to watch in Week 3 of the Big 12 Conference season: GAME OF THE WEEK Texas Tech at No. 16 N.C. State. The Red Raiders are off to a 2-0 start for new coach Joey McGuire after a double-overtime victory at home over then-No. 25 Houston. Tech closes its non-conference schedule looking to win back-to-back games over ranked opponents for the first time since 2008. Even after Donovan Smith replaced injured Tyler Shough as the starting quarterback, the Red Raiders lead the nation in passing at 441.5 yards per game. The ACC Wolfpack (2-0) have a defense filled with returning starters that has allowed only 11.5 points and 266.5 total yards per game.
