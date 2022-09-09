ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

NJ park police officer indicted, allegedly stole $160K from union

TRENTON – A state park police officer was indicted last week on charges that he stole about $160,000 from two police unions he led, state prosecutors announced Wednesday. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Chris Smith, 48, of Hope used the money for personal meals at upscale restaurants, airfare and out-of-state outings not related to union business.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ gun club treasurer charged with stealing thousands in cash

PLUMSTED — The treasurer of an Ocean County gun club stole dues paid by members and used it for himself, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Billhimer said Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood collected the dues as part of his responsibilities and paid the club's bills. Instead, Weber allegedly pocketed approximately $4,000 between July 2017 and January 2021 and used the money for personal needs.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Atlantic City Boardwalk Operation Leads To 10 Arrests

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has been very focused regarding Atlantic City crime. Reynolds has confirmed that the Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force conducted a multi-jurisdictional investigation into the suspected distribution of narcotics on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The investigation took...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

2 police officers face additional charge in hotel lobby fight

Two Mercer County police officers have been charged with obstruction for allegedly giving a false name to Bordentown Township police during a disturbance at a hotel lobby last month. Tara Dzurkoc, a Trenton police officer, and Matt Sickler, a Mercer County sheriff’s officer, were previously charged with simple assault following...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

A killer took her son. New Jersey took her rights. | Opinion

When 18-year-old Moussa Fofana was shot and killed in June 2021 at the Maplewood sports complex where he was a high school soccer star, his parents wanted answers. Who? How? Why? Answers would not bring their son back, but it would provide a measure of support for their grief, which engulfed their days and stole their sleep at night. Answers would also help them find justice for their son. We’d all want the same for our loved ones.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Spotlight PA

Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.

Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

People in New Jersey are losing their homes, and they can’t afford rent. They need relief. | Opinion

Assembly representatives Britnee Timberlake and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson have co-authored the “Community Wealth Preservation Program Bill” (A793/S1427) to expand access for certain buyers – people who can prove they’ve experienced hardship – to purchase property from sheriff’s sales. Despite wide support from the community, the bill is in jeopardy of a conditional veto by Gov. Murphy.
POLITICS
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Murder In Trenton Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a double-shooting that claimed the life of a man in Trenton earlier this month, authorities announced. Anthony Smith, 42, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release on Monday, Sept. 12.
TRENTON, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Perspective: Atlantic County Clerk

As we head into the fall, I am happy to announce a brand-new initiative that is happening at the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office. It’s not often that new services are announced that cost you, the consumer, nothing. I am so pleased to announce that Property Fraud Alert Services...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash

Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

