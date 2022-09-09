Read full article on original website
NJ park police officer indicted, allegedly stole $160K from union
TRENTON – A state park police officer was indicted last week on charges that he stole about $160,000 from two police unions he led, state prosecutors announced Wednesday. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Chris Smith, 48, of Hope used the money for personal meals at upscale restaurants, airfare and out-of-state outings not related to union business.
NJ gun club treasurer charged with stealing thousands in cash
PLUMSTED — The treasurer of an Ocean County gun club stole dues paid by members and used it for himself, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Billhimer said Michael D. Weber, 64, of Spotswood collected the dues as part of his responsibilities and paid the club's bills. Instead, Weber allegedly pocketed approximately $4,000 between July 2017 and January 2021 and used the money for personal needs.
N.J. county settles case for $750K after woman says she was shackled during labor
A lawsuit filed by a woman incarcerated at a New Jersey jail, who alleged authorities shackled her during her pregnancy and throughout labor and delivery, settled for $750,000 earlier this month, according to the woman’s attorneys. The settlement comes after the woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” filed a federal...
Prosecutor: Absecon Man Indicted For Dollar General Store Shooting
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed that an Absecon, New Jersey man has been indicted regarding a shooting that took place at the Absecon Dollar General store. The incident in question occurred on May 24, 2022 at 9:35 a.m. at the Dollar General store, located in Absecon New Jersey.
South Jersey Man Indicted In Dollar Store Shooting: Prosecutor
Jalial Whitted, 38, of Absecon, was indicted on charges stemming from a May 24 shooting at a Dollar General Store, authorities said. Whitted allegedly brandished a handgun and opened fire inside of the store in Absecon, they said. Whitted was indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on several weapons...
South Jersey Woman Indicted For Striking, Killing Man Loading Van: Prosecutor
Bao “Joanna” Huynh, 34, of Brigantine was indicted for vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash. She allegedly struck and killed a Lindenwold man on June 26, 2021, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. At 12:17 p.m. that day, Hector Salgado, 54, was killed...
Prosecutor: Atlantic City Boardwalk Operation Leads To 10 Arrests
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has been very focused regarding Atlantic City crime. Reynolds has confirmed that the Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force conducted a multi-jurisdictional investigation into the suspected distribution of narcotics on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The investigation took...
Brigantine, NJ, Woman Indicted For Crash That Killed Lindenwold Man
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a woman from Brigantine has been indicted in connection to a fatal crash last summer. According to authorities, 34-year-old Bao “Joanna” Huynh struck and killed 54-year-old Hector Salgado as he was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. on June 26, 2021. [A]...
2 police officers face additional charge in hotel lobby fight
Two Mercer County police officers have been charged with obstruction for allegedly giving a false name to Bordentown Township police during a disturbance at a hotel lobby last month. Tara Dzurkoc, a Trenton police officer, and Matt Sickler, a Mercer County sheriff’s officer, were previously charged with simple assault following...
A killer took her son. New Jersey took her rights. | Opinion
When 18-year-old Moussa Fofana was shot and killed in June 2021 at the Maplewood sports complex where he was a high school soccer star, his parents wanted answers. Who? How? Why? Answers would not bring their son back, but it would provide a measure of support for their grief, which engulfed their days and stole their sleep at night. Answers would also help them find justice for their son. We’d all want the same for our loved ones.
Jersey Shore Man Indicted After Ex-Girlfriend's Body Found In His Car: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a two-count indictment against a Middlesex County resident who was found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his vehicle, authorities said. Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison Township was charged with first-degree murder and...
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
N.J. hospital to close under proposed deal. Some services would move to another medical center.
A proposed deal between two health systems would close St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, sending some of its services across town. Capital Health has entered into a purchase agreement with Trinity Health — which owns St. Francis — to buy the medical facility, a St. Francis spokeswoman told NJ Advance Media on Tuesday.
Retired Atlantic-Cape May county judge joins Stockton’s Hughes Center
A retired judge who headed the Atlantic and Cape May county courts is joining the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. Julio L. Mendez, who started his career in Cumberland County, retired March 1 from his position as assignment just for the Atlantic-Cape May County vicinage.
Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.
Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
People in New Jersey are losing their homes, and they can’t afford rent. They need relief. | Opinion
Assembly representatives Britnee Timberlake and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson have co-authored the “Community Wealth Preservation Program Bill” (A793/S1427) to expand access for certain buyers – people who can prove they’ve experienced hardship – to purchase property from sheriff’s sales. Despite wide support from the community, the bill is in jeopardy of a conditional veto by Gov. Murphy.
Big rate hike for N.J. public worker health benefits approved, but late deal eases pain for some
The State Health Benefits Commission on Wednesday approved rate increases of about 21% on state worker health plans and nearly 23% on local government benefits. But a last-minute deal reached after the meeting could ease a bit of the pain for some public workers. The new rates will affect the...
Man Charged With Murder In Trenton Double-Shooting: Prosecutor
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a double-shooting that claimed the life of a man in Trenton earlier this month, authorities announced. Anthony Smith, 42, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release on Monday, Sept. 12.
Hammonton Gazette
Perspective: Atlantic County Clerk
As we head into the fall, I am happy to announce a brand-new initiative that is happening at the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office. It’s not often that new services are announced that cost you, the consumer, nothing. I am so pleased to announce that Property Fraud Alert Services...
Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash
Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
