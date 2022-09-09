Vermont H.S. scores for Sept. 9: See how your favorite team fared

To report scores

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

FRIDAY'S COLLEGE GAME

Field hockey

Vermont 3, Holy Cross 2 (shootout)

FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Football

Coverage: Live scores, results, updates from Week 2

Girls soccer

Milton 1, BFA-St. Albans 0

M: Savanna Monahan 1G. Holley MacLellan 1A. Lila Martin 6 saves.

B: Ayla Shea 3 saves.

Burlington 2, Rutland 0

B: Brooks DeShaw 1G. Amelia Dion 1G, 1A. Camryn Muzzy 1A. Vivian Halladay 3 saves.

R: Emilia Sabataso 6 saves.

Note: Host Burlington scored both goals in the second half.

Middlebur y 4, Otter Valley 0

M: Lia Robinson 1G, 1A. Jazmyn Hurley 1G. Harper Werme 1G. Meredith Horne 1G. Kassidy Brown 2 saves, GeorgiaPeach Parmelee-Varkoutas 1 save.

OV: Linnea Faulner 13 saves.

Note: Middlebury scored three goals over a three-minute span midway through the first half.

Missisquoi 5, Vergennes 0

M: Ava Hubbard 1G. Avery Guyette 1G. Abby Wilcox 1G. Kerri Campbell 1G. Destinee Pigeon 1G.

Note: Missisquoi led 3-0 at halftime and out-shot the visiting Commodores 19-6.

U-32 3, Lake Region 2

U: Maia Pasco 2G. Willa Long 1G. Avery Knauss 1A. Yvette Petrella 4 saves

LR: Isabella Hanover 1G. Madison Bowman 1G. Sylvia Brownlow 5 saves.

Note: Pasco's second goal at 8:08 of the second half broke a 2-all tie.

BFA-Fairfax 8, Hazen 2

H: Isabelle Gouin 1G. Tessa Luther 1G. Natalie Michaud 1A. Ella Renaud 17 saves.

F: Ava Ardovino 4G, 1A. Raegan Decker 1G. Paige Cargill 1G. Taylor Duquette 1G. Emma Spiller 1G. Mikaela Tobey 17 saves.

North Country 6, Lamoille 0

Spaulding 2, Stowe 1

SPA: Sage MacAuley 2G. Rebecca McKelvey 7 saves.

STO: Orly Bryan 1G.

Note: Spaulding scored twice in the second half for the big home win over the two-time defending D-III champions.

Harwood 8, Lyndon 0

Peoples 1, Thetford 0 (OT)

Fair Haven 9, Hartford 0

Montpelier at Randolph

Richford at Winooski

Cratsbury def. Twinfield/Cabot (forfeit)

Boys soccer

Enosburg 7, Oxbow 2

E: Danny Antillon 2G, 2A. Landon Paulson 2G, 1A. Peter Haddick 1G. Peter Stiebris 1G. JJ Rivera 1G. Ian Ross 2A.

Winooski 3, Burke Mountain 1

W: Emmanuel Omar 2G. Ankit Acharya 1G. Biladi Tresor 2A. Abdifatah Jelle 1A. Ahmad Abdilah 3 saves.

B: Reid Rachwal 1G. Will Camp 4 saves.

Note: Winooski scored in the 62nd and 75th minutes to break free of Burke Mountain.

Woodstock 3, Green Mountain 1

Hartford 2, Fair Haven 0

Rivendell 4, Mount St. Joseph 0

Arlington 2, Long Trail 0

Field hockey

U-32 8, Harwood 0

U: Caitlin Fielder 4G. Harper Guilage 2G, 1A. Linnea Darrow 1G. Kiki Hayward 1G.

Note: Host U-32 totaled 17 penalty corners and 25 shots on net in the victory.

Burr and Burton 2, Windsor 1

BB: Alex Faucher 1G, 1A. Qwynn Humphrey 1G. Piper Morgan 1A. Mai-Liis Edwards 1A. Delana Underwood 2 saves.

W: Mackenzie Kleetisch 1G. Sydney Perry 8 saves.

Note: Humphrey scored on a setup via penalty corner with 23 seconds left in the first half for a 2-0 BBA margin.

Montpelier 6, Stowe 1

M: Emily Tringe 3G, 1A.

Lyndon 3, North Country 0

Boys golf

At Basin Harbor

Medalist: 36 -- Kaiden McClure, CVU.

Champlain Valley (154): McClure 36, Bryce Bortnick 41, Zach Vincent 38, Cam Ayer 39, Cooper Guerierre 43.

Colchester (180): Austin Daignault 46, Evan Baird 43, Ben Nash 46, Cam Dickie 45, Collin Fath 57.

Middlebury (205): Kellen Bartlett 52, Colin MacGuffie 42, Ben Fuller 48, Willem Berry 65, Flynn Whitlock 63.

Individuals: Brendan Oxeford, 41, Mount Abraham; Devin Pierce, 60, Nate Muzzy, 69, Vergennes.

Girls volleyball

Essex 3, St. Johnsbury 0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-12) E: Izzy Nerad 10 kills, 6 aces, 3 digs. Bianca Williams 7 aces, 3 digs, 3 kills. Reese Gregory 19 assists, 3 aces.

Lyndon 3, Randolph 0 (25-16, 26-15, 25-19)

L: Grace Martin 8 aces, 5 kills, 6 digs, 3 assists. Clara Hernandez 3 aces, 1 kill, 7 assists. Kayley Goodsell 10 aces, 3 kills

Champlain Valley 3, Burlington 1 (25-15, 25-11, 22-25, 25-13)

Mount Mansfield 3, South Burlington 2

BFA-St. Albans at Enosburg

Montpelier at Mid Vermont

SATURDAY'S COLLEGE GAME

Men’s soccer

Harvard at Vermont, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls soccer

(Games at 10 a.m. unless noted)

South Burlington at Mount Abraham, 11 a.m.

Boys soccer

(Games at 10 a.m. unless noted)

Burr and Burton at St. Johnsbury

Rice at Colchester

Mount Mansfield at Milton, 6 p.m.

Mount Anthony at Middlebury

Vergennes at Mount Abraham, 9 a.m.

U-32 at Lyndon

Lamoille at Stowe

Lake Region at North Country

Northfield/Williamstown at Randolph

Harwood at Hazen

Montpelier at Spaulding

Enosburg at Missisquoi

Danville at BFA-Fairfax

Twinfield at Blue Mountain

Jay Brady Kickoff Tournament at Essex

Champlain Valley vs. Northwood (N.Y.), 5 p.m.

Essex vs. Rutland, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

(Games at 10 a.m. unless noted)

South Burlington at Champlain Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Mount Abraham at Rice

Missisquoi at Milton, 11 a.m.

Rutland at Bellows Falls

Fair Haven at Hartford, 11 a.m.

Boys volleyball

Champlain Valley at Lyndon, 11:30 a.m.

Cross-country running

Burlington Invitational

(Subject to change)

