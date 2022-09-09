SANTA MARIA, Calif. – It's your chance to make a difference in the lives of local military veterans in need of help and support.

The 10 th annual Santa Maria Veterans Stand Down returns on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The event has grown over the years both in Santa Maria and other Central Coast communities.

It's meant to reflect community appreciation for men and women currently serving, or those who have served, in the U.S. Military.

On the day of the event registered veterans can come and shop for free, donated new items.

Everything from socks and shoes to underwear, towels, personal hygiene products, blankets and backpacks.

Other free services include haircuts, dental exams and a fresh, hot meal.

Information is also provided on various support services in the community for veterans who may be struggling with homelessness, addiction, PTSD and other mental health issues.

To register as a veteran and get more info on how and where to donate or volunteer for the event go to https://www.sbcountystanddown.com/ .

The post Santa Maria gears up for return of annual Veterans Stand Down appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .