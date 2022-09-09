Read full article on original website
Related
The Top 10 Horror Movies Filmed In Louisiana
I always knew that Louisiana has been and still is a hot spot for movie productions. Since the early 50s, an estimated 500 movies, biographies, and TV programs have been filmed in the Bayou State. Most of those were either major productions or blockbuster films including A Streetcar Named Desire, Ray, Steel Magnolias, Queen Sugar, and of course The Big Easy just to name a few.
WDSU
Louisiana relaunches African American Heritage Trail
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana lieutenant governor will hold a luncheon Tuesday to announce the relaunch of the state's African American Heritage Trail. The luncheon is being held at the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will announce that the state is relaunching its African American...
KTBS
Six Feet Above sets sights on reaching all corners of Louisiana and beyond
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Louisiana woman is sharing her message all across the state after surviving a suicide attempt. Kyah Iles wants to ditch the stigma and save others from suffering in silence. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and she's making sure she is speaking up on the topic...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana
What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull gets procedure in New York
A woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull at a Louisiana hospital, renewing anger among many over the state’s strict abortion ban, traveled to New York and got the procedure legally there. Nancy Davis, 36, had her pregnancy terminated Sept. 1 after traveling 1,400...
KTAL
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
RELATED PEOPLE
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Legends & Legacy
How do you create a life's legacy? If you've ever had a bite of Chef Frank Brigtsen's authentic Creole cooking, you've tasted it. From 1978 through the early ’80s, Chef Frank earned his culinary stripes in the kitchens of Commander's Palace and K-Paul's, working under the watchful eye of Paul Prudhomme. Building on those years of apprenticeship, in 1986, he opened Brigtsen's Restaurant to local and national critical acclaim. The legendary New Orleans chef joins us to look back at his 50-year career in hospitality.
wrkf.org
Louisiana, coastal advocates push the Corps to keep a new cut in the Mississippi River open
Louisiana’s coastal authority and advocates continue to fight the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the future of a new cut along the Mississippi River on Plaquemines Parish’s east bank. But as it stands, the odds aren't in their favor as the final decision on whether the channel will remain open looms, with the potential to come down in the next few months.
kalb.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Louisiana
(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 298 cities and towns in Louisiana. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $52,357 over the last 12 months.
KNOE TV8
Monroe man receives prestigious museum award
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ralph Calhoun, director of Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, received the Louisiana Museum Career Professional Award at the Louisiana Association of Museums Annual Conference & Meeting Luncheon on Sept. 12th. Discover Monroe-West Monroe said in a press release that the award recognizes a Louisiana museum employee for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Cyberstalking After Allegedly Stealing a Crawfish Pot and Messaging and Calling His Ex Constantly
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Cyberstalking After Allegedly Stealing a Crawfish Pot and Messaging and Calling His Ex Constantly. Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on August 20, 2022, deputies responded to a home on Hundley Road about a theft.
Houston Chronicle
Why thousands of nurses are protesting in Minnesota - in their own words
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. About 15,000 nurses in Minnesota walked off the job this week to protest understaffing and overwork, an action the union says is the largest strike ever of private-sector nurses. The nurses are pressing for a 30 percent wage increase over three years, which they say will improve patient care by reducing burnout.
theadvocate.com
Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas stepping down; See who's taking over Louisiana's largest health system
Warner Thomas, who as CEO of Ochsner Health led an aggressive expansion throughout the region and helped grow the health care system into Louisiana's largest, is stepping down to take the top job at a California-based hospital network. Thomas will become president and CEO of Sutter Health in Sacramento, Ochsner...
KTBS
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center
Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
KTBS
Tesla eyeing Texas, Louisiana for ‘first of its kind’ lithium refinery
BATON ROUGE, La. - Tesla Inc. is plotting a potential lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast, a move that would bolster the company’s battery-production efforts and could further expand its footprint in Texas. The electric-car maker has told officials that it’s considering constructing a “battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility,”...
protocol.com
A poor Louisiana community won $4 million for broadband. An ISP giant is standing in its way.
The people of Louisiana’s East Carroll parish had been fighting for decent broadband for more than two years by the time their governor, John Bel Edwards, arrived in town in July to announce his plan to make their wishes come true. The rural northeast region of the state, which...
Louisiana Eyes State Income Tax Ban
The State of Louisiana is eyeing a ban on state income tax, similar to neighbors Florida and Texas. Credit: Elton Zhou (Getty Images) New Orleans news station CBS 4 reported on the possibility, which is being spearheaded by Mandeville-based Representative Richard Nelson (R). Nelson has advised the state's House Ways and Means Committee to "make recommendations concerning eliminating individuals and corporate income tax."
Comments / 0