ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi, LA

Comments / 0

Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The Top 10 Horror Movies Filmed In Louisiana

I always knew that Louisiana has been and still is a hot spot for movie productions. Since the early 50s, an estimated 500 movies, biographies, and TV programs have been filmed in the Bayou State. Most of those were either major productions or blockbuster films including A Streetcar Named Desire, Ray, Steel Magnolias, Queen Sugar, and of course The Big Easy just to name a few.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana relaunches African American Heritage Trail

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana lieutenant governor will hold a luncheon Tuesday to announce the relaunch of the state's African American Heritage Trail. The luncheon is being held at the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will announce that the state is relaunching its African American...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Delhi, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana

What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Karr
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Legends & Legacy

How do you create a life's legacy? If you've ever had a bite of Chef Frank Brigtsen's authentic Creole cooking, you've tasted it. From 1978 through the early ’80s, Chef Frank earned his culinary stripes in the kitchens of Commander's Palace and K-Paul's, working under the watchful eye of Paul Prudhomme. Building on those years of apprenticeship, in 1986, he opened Brigtsen's Restaurant to local and national critical acclaim. The legendary New Orleans chef joins us to look back at his 50-year career in hospitality.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kalb.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Louisiana

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 298 cities and towns in Louisiana. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $52,357 over the last 12 months.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Monroe man receives prestigious museum award

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ralph Calhoun, director of Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, received the Louisiana Museum Career Professional Award at the Louisiana Association of Museums Annual Conference & Meeting Luncheon on Sept. 12th. Discover Monroe-West Monroe said in a press release that the award recognizes a Louisiana museum employee for...
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recordings#Outsiders#Knopf
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Cyberstalking After Allegedly Stealing a Crawfish Pot and Messaging and Calling His Ex Constantly

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Cyberstalking After Allegedly Stealing a Crawfish Pot and Messaging and Calling His Ex Constantly. Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on August 20, 2022, deputies responded to a home on Hundley Road about a theft.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Houston Chronicle

Why thousands of nurses are protesting in Minnesota - in their own words

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. About 15,000 nurses in Minnesota walked off the job this week to protest understaffing and overwork, an action the union says is the largest strike ever of private-sector nurses. The nurses are pressing for a 30 percent wage increase over three years, which they say will improve patient care by reducing burnout.
MINNESOTA STATE
KTBS

New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents

BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center

Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
MARRERO, LA
KTBS

Tesla eyeing Texas, Louisiana for ‘first of its kind’ lithium refinery

BATON ROUGE, La. - Tesla Inc. is plotting a potential lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast, a move that would bolster the company’s battery-production efforts and could further expand its footprint in Texas. The electric-car maker has told officials that it’s considering constructing a “battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility,”...
LOUISIANA STATE
TaxBuzz

Louisiana Eyes State Income Tax Ban

The State of Louisiana is eyeing a ban on state income tax, similar to neighbors Florida and Texas. Credit: Elton Zhou (Getty Images) New Orleans news station CBS 4 reported on the possibility, which is being spearheaded by Mandeville-based Representative Richard Nelson (R). Nelson has advised the state's House Ways and Means Committee to "make recommendations concerning eliminating individuals and corporate income tax."
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy