Warren man accused of cutting man’s face

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail after reports that he assaulted another man by cutting his face.

Robert Alverson, 57, is charged with felonious assault.

Warren police were called to the Big Apple Convenient Store on September 6 in reference to a disturbance. Officers were told that a man wearing a tan shirt and black pants had assaulted someone then walked across the street.

Police found Alverson matching the description sitting outside on a milk crate, according to a report.

Shortly after, a man and woman came out of the store, and the man had cuts on his face. The pair told police that Alverson was the one who did it, the report said.

Police searched Alverson but did not find a weapon on him. However, he did have blood on his shirt, according to a police report.

The report said Alverson refused to identify himself, but he was taken to the jail where he was identified by correction officers.

Alverson was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty. He was given a $15,000 bond.

