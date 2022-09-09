ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

ELON University

Fio Barreda G’24 named a Rizing Tide Crest Scholar

Fiorella “Fio” Barreda G’24, a first-year Doctor of Physical Therapy student, was awarded the Rizing Tide Crest Scholarship, which is annually awarded to DPT students entering their first or second year of school from underrepresented racial or ethnic backgrounds. The Rizing Tide Crest Scholarship is highly competitive,...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Multifaith Intern cohort seeks to collaborate and connect across campus

The new cohort of multifaith interns for the Truitt Center for Religious and Spiritual Life have begun their year with an immersive retreat, and a focus on how cooperation and collaboration foster learning, appreciation and greater understanding. Multifaith interns at Elon learn through experience, interaction and exercising respectful curiosity about...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Veda Skog ’24 brings harmony to Limelight Records

Veda Skog ‘24 grew up going to concerts almost every weekend. With a sense of freedom and unbridled joy at every concert, her infectious energy spread to everyone around her. Music was always an important part of Skog’s journey but she struggled with finding the professional path she wanted...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Wall Street Journal quotes Elon Law scholar on defamation trial

An Elon Law scholar of the First Amendment analyzed the lasting impact of a defamation trial in Connecticut involving families of those killed in a 2012 school shooting who sued a prominent conspiracy theorist for his repeated claims that the tragedy was a hoax. Professor Enrique Armijo was quoted in...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Buddhist monk to construct sand mandala at Numen Lumen Pavilion this week

Healing, peace and harmony are to be spread far and wide during the Green Tara Sand Mandala ceremony starting on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. in the Numen Lumen Pavilion with the help of Tibetan Buddhist monk Geshe Sangpo. The closing ceremony for the sand mandala is Friday, Sept....
ELON, NC

