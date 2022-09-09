Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Troy opens home schedule with Trojan Invitational
The Troy Trojans will open the home portion of their volleyball schedule this Thursday for the Trojan Invitational. Alabama State, Jacksonville and Gardner-Webb will join the Trojans for three days of volleyball action from Sept. 15 through Sept. 17. This will be Troy’s first chance to play a regular season match in Trojan Arena this season.
Troy Messenger
Troy football to honor 1987 and 2007 championship teams
The Troy Trojans football team will host Southern Miss on Oct. 8 and will be celebrating Letterwinners Day during the game. The school will now also honor the 1987 Division II National Championship team and the 2007 Sun Belt Champions, as well. All former football letterwinners are welcomed back to...
Troy Messenger
Troy closes tournament appearance with win over UAB
After falling to Auburn on Saturday, the Troy Trojans volleyball team (4-5) rebounded to defeat host school UAB in the final match of the Blazer Invitational at Bartlow Arena in Birmingham on Sunday. Troy captured the win in an exciting five-set match. Troy won the first set 25-18 but UAB...
Troy Messenger
Troy soccer stumbles against Jacksonville State
The Troy Trojans soccer team (2-3-1) saw their three-match unbeaten streak snapped on Sunday with a 3-2 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-6) on the road. Troy jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Jordan Stack scored a goal off an assist from Lisa Blankestein just 14:20 into the game.
Troy Messenger
Trojans host Beauregard in non-region game
The Charles Henderson Trojans (3-0) will host the Beauregard Hornets (4-0) in a battle of unbeaten Class 5A teams in a non-region matchup on Friday. Charles Henderson is coming off a dominating 38-14 win over Carroll last week, while Beauregard bested Tallassee by a score of 14-6. Beauregard also holds wins over Valley, Central-Hayneville and Selma so far this season.
Troy Messenger
Pike Liberal Arts returns to action this Friday on the road
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-3) are back on the road this week heading to Florida for a game with the Port St. Joe Tiger Sharks (1-1). Pike is coming off a bye week in which the banged up Patriots got some much needed rest heading into another long road trip.
Troy Messenger
Pike County and Opp set for region clash
The Pike County Bulldogs (2-1, 2-1) will host the Opp Bobcats (3-1, 3-0) in a pivotal Class 3A, Region 2 game on Friday night. While Pike County has won two consecutive region games, by a combined score of 62-18, the Bobcats have won three straight, including a 20-14 win over Providence Christian last week. In fact, Opp’s only defeat of the season was to Class 4A’s Andalusia in week one.
Troy Messenger
Area volleyball: Goshen, Pike Lib pick up wins
Both the Goshen Lady Eagles and Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots picked up volleyball wins on Tuesday night. Goshen defeated Luverne by a score of 3-2 in an exciting Class 2A, Area 5 match at home. Goshen fell behind 1-0 after Luverne took the first set by a score of 25-19 but the Lady Eagles answered to take the second set 25-18 to tie the score. In the third set, Luverne retook the lead by winning 25-19 only for Goshen to once again tie the match with a 25-17 win in the fourth set. In the fifth, Goshen escaped with an 18-16 win to take the match in a pivotal area showdown.
Troy Messenger
Troy Girl Scouts enjoy ‘Scout Day’
Troy Area Girl Scouts from Troop 9815 were able to participate in Troy University’s ‘Scout Day’ on September 10th for the football game versus Alabama A&M. This was a joint venture between region-wide Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) and Troy University. Isaac Peterson, representing the Ticket Office from Troy University, was able to visit with girls ahead of time to give them participation patches and prepare them for their day at the game.
Troy Messenger
Goshen volleyball competes in volleyball tournament
The Goshen Lady Eagles traveled to Straughn on Saturday to compete in the Straughn Invitational Volleyball Tournament. Goshen went 0-3 in the tournament with losses to Class 1A schools Brantley and Kinston along with a loss to the host school, Class 3A’s Straughn. Goshen split the opening match with Kinston by a score of 2-1. After the Lady Eagles won the first set 25-21, Kinston responded by taking the next two sets 25-19 to win the match.
Troy Messenger
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
Troy Messenger
And the winner is … Bailey Brown
After A Highly-Contested Fundraiser In The Humane Society Of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest, Donna Bailey Brown Has Captured The Title Of The Hspc’s 2023 Calendar Cover Pet. The Pretty Long-Haired English Cream Miniature Dachshund Is Puppy Loved By Her “Parents,” Charla And Bobby Brown Of Troy....
Troy Messenger
Troy University partners with national hemp growers
Troy University’s Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences and the National Hemp Growers Cooperative have officially joined forces to further research the development of biodegradable plastics by using hemp fibers. Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor of Troy University, and Nick Walters, Managing Partner of the NHGC, signed the Memorandum...
Troy Messenger
Troy PD’s CrimeStopper Officer of the Year awarded
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting Central Alabama CrimeStoppers presented their Troy Police Department 2021 CrimeStopper Officer of the Year to Lt. Joseph Donofrio. Donofrio was awarded with special recognition at the council meeting along with a trophy and gift back from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr described an incident that Donofrio responded to on Aug. 30, 2020, in his recommendation for the award.
Troy Messenger
Being a homemaker was once a woman’s career
Mrs. Baker’s Career At Home is Full Time Job as Mother, Wife. In 1969, The Troy Messenger did a series of articles on careers for women. “I’m strictly a housewife, or rather, a homemaker,” said Mrs. Ellen Baker in describing herself. “Anybody can keep a house, but it is a little harder to make a home.”
Troy Messenger
Pike County Farm-City Committee off to fast start
Farmers, business leaders and students across Alabama will honor and strengthen the connections between urban and rural residents during Farm-City Week, which is celebrated the week before Thanksgiving. However, the award-winning Pike County Farm-City Committee celebrates the relationship between the county’s rural and urban communities throughout the fall season and...
Troy Messenger
Post 145 dedicates memorial
American Legion Post 145 in Brundidge hosted a dedication service for a memorial marker at its post home on Highway 231 south of Brundidge on Saturday morning. The marker honors all who served and is in memory of those who made the supreme sacrifice in World War I, World War II and in the Korean Conflict.
