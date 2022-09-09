Both the Goshen Lady Eagles and Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots picked up volleyball wins on Tuesday night. Goshen defeated Luverne by a score of 3-2 in an exciting Class 2A, Area 5 match at home. Goshen fell behind 1-0 after Luverne took the first set by a score of 25-19 but the Lady Eagles answered to take the second set 25-18 to tie the score. In the third set, Luverne retook the lead by winning 25-19 only for Goshen to once again tie the match with a 25-17 win in the fourth set. In the fifth, Goshen escaped with an 18-16 win to take the match in a pivotal area showdown.

PIKE COUNTY, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO