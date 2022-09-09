Read full article on original website
Tonay
5d ago
nobody in Florida ever drives with caution. I'm believe that people will purposely hit you just because they love running over anything living.
Reply(4)
7
DECILL BROWN
5d ago
wow I'm sorry that that happened to her my condolence to her family they lost your family member today at least the driver stayed on scene sometimes those people be driving so damn fast off of those exit ramps like they're still on i-95
Reply
7
KK Chele
4d ago
never know what was happening with her she may not have had $$ for gas not everyone is doing great financially this day in time
Reply
5
Related
cbs12.com
Vehicle and pedestrian crash in Delray Beach, highway shut down
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Linton Boulevard, between Federal Highway and old Dixie Highway, has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The westbound lanes of Linton Boulevard are shut down from Federal Highway to Old Dixie Highway for at least the next three hours as Delray Beach police investigate a vehicle and pedestrian crash.
Police investigate crash involving bicyclist, Delray Beach landscaping truck
Delray Beach police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a city of Delray Beach truck Wednesday morning.
Woman who ran out of gas hit and killed on South Florida highway
A woman who was stranded on the entrance ramp of a South Florida highway was hit and killed by another vehicle early Friday morning.
cw34.com
One dead, three injured after car crashes into canal
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed and three others were taken to a local Trauma Center after a car crashed into a canal early Tuesday morning. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the four individuals were traveling on US Highway 27 around 3 a.m. near John Stretch Memorial Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
18 year old charged with second degree murder in Riviera Beach shooting, crash
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department said on Sunday officers arrested the suspect involved in a shooting on June 28. Back in June, officers responded to a call at around 1:47 p.m., after reports of a man firing shots into the air off Broadway and West 24th St. Moments later, another call came in just a block away on Avenue E. Police said a witness saw a blue Hyundai Elantra crash into a tree. The car received extensive front end damage to the point where airbags were deployed.
cbs12.com
Car crashes into canal in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a car in a canal in western Delray Beach on Monday. According to PBCFR, the crash happened near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hagen Ranch Road around 11:50 a.m. Investigators found a single car in...
floridapolitics.com
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph, UF student tells trooper he didn’t want to be late for class
'I know that I was speeding, but I do not think the manner in which I drove was reckless.'. Ticketed for speeding 116 mph on a crowded stretch of Interstate 75 in this college town, a University of Florida student told the trooper the reason for his fast driving: He didn’t want to be late for class on the first day of the fall semester.
One Critically Injured In Several Rainy Day Crashes Across Boca Raton, Delray Beach
Another Car Into Canal On Yamato Road Near B’Nai Israel. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 5:06 p.m — The victim of the Delray Beach crash, originally reported as having died, is in critical condition. The City of Delray Beach issued this statement a short time ago: “This morning, a traffic accident occurred near the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Man wanted for video voyeurism at department store near West Palm Beach
Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for recording a woman in a dressing room at department store near West Palm Beach.
cw34.com
12-year-old boy missing in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen by his family on Tuesday. Deputies say Ryon Clarke,12, was last seen Sept. 13 in the West Palm Beach area. Anyone with information about Clarke's whereabouts are...
Teen arrested after 79-year-old woman violently attacked
Police announced Wednesday they arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the violent attack and robbery of a senior citizen last week in West Palm Beach.
New video released in wrong-way crash that killed 5 on the Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI - Authorities have released a new video that shows the moments before a wrong-way crash killed five people on the Palmetto Expressway. The video shows a car speeding on the Palmetto, then seconds later, the driver slams into another vehicle, leaving behind a trail of wreckage. Police have since identified the driver as Maiky Simeon. He faces five counts of vehicular DUI homicide and will be back in court in December. Florida Highway Patrol said those killed were in a Honda Accord that was hit head-on by a Silver Infiniti traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes around 4:30 a.m. on Agust 20.
850wftl.com
Teen arrested after violently throwing an elderly woman to the ground and robbing her
(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– A 79-year-old woman was attacked while taking her groceries home. Surveillance video captured the moment when the woman was attacked by a 17-year-old boy, while she was walking down Tamarind Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 8. The attack left the woman motionless on...
850wftl.com
Pompano Beach teen missing for over a week
POMPANO BEACH, FL– — Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Sept. 4th. 16-year-old Isabella Depaoli was last seen near the 2400 block of Northeast 13th Terrace in Pompano Beach. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs around 115 pounds.
cw34.com
1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
5-year-old who went missing In South Florida found dead
South Florida authorities have located the body of a 5-year-old boy a day after he was reported missing.
NBC Miami
3 People Dead After Shooting at Home in West Park: BSO
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting Monday that took place at a home in West Park that left three people dead. BSO investigators said the shooting took place just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Deputies arrived and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
WSVN-TV
West Park shooting leaves 3 dead, including 1 teen
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are combing for clues after a deadly triple shooting in West Park. Police have been inspecting a house on Southwest 21st Street, near Barack Obama Boulevard, since midnight, Monday. A mobile command center was set up and streets continued to be blocked as of...
I-95 TO CLOSE, GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE, GOING NOWHERE FAST IN BOCA RATON
MAJOR TRAFFIC CHALLENGES EXPECTED THIS WEEK IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH, SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You may be going nowhere fast this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across South Palm Beach County if you choose […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Tampa man arrested in human smuggling bust, deputies say
A Tampa man was arrested in connection with a human smuggling attempt in South Florida, according to deputies.
Comments / 37