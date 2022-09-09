ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 37

Tonay
5d ago

nobody in Florida ever drives with caution. I'm believe that people will purposely hit you just because they love running over anything living.

Reply(4)
7
DECILL BROWN
5d ago

wow I'm sorry that that happened to her my condolence to her family they lost your family member today at least the driver stayed on scene sometimes those people be driving so damn fast off of those exit ramps like they're still on i-95

Reply
7
KK Chele
4d ago

never know what was happening with her she may not have had $$ for gas not everyone is doing great financially this day in time

Reply
5
Related
cbs12.com

Vehicle and pedestrian crash in Delray Beach, highway shut down

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Linton Boulevard, between Federal Highway and old Dixie Highway, has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The westbound lanes of Linton Boulevard are shut down from Federal Highway to Old Dixie Highway for at least the next three hours as Delray Beach police investigate a vehicle and pedestrian crash.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

One dead, three injured after car crashes into canal

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed and three others were taken to a local Trauma Center after a car crashed into a canal early Tuesday morning. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the four individuals were traveling on US Highway 27 around 3 a.m. near John Stretch Memorial Park.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Florida Highway Patrol#Nissan#Accident#Broward#I 95#Fl#Delray Medical Center
cw34.com

18 year old charged with second degree murder in Riviera Beach shooting, crash

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department said on Sunday officers arrested the suspect involved in a shooting on June 28. Back in June, officers responded to a call at around 1:47 p.m., after reports of a man firing shots into the air off Broadway and West 24th St. Moments later, another call came in just a block away on Avenue E. Police said a witness saw a blue Hyundai Elantra crash into a tree. The car received extensive front end damage to the point where airbags were deployed.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Car crashes into canal in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a car in a canal in western Delray Beach on Monday. According to PBCFR, the crash happened near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hagen Ranch Road around 11:50 a.m. Investigators found a single car in...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

12-year-old boy missing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen by his family on Tuesday. Deputies say Ryon Clarke,12, was last seen Sept. 13 in the West Palm Beach area. Anyone with information about Clarke's whereabouts are...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

New video released in wrong-way crash that killed 5 on the Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI - Authorities have released a new video that shows the moments before a wrong-way crash killed five people on the Palmetto Expressway. The video shows a car speeding on the Palmetto, then seconds later, the driver slams into another vehicle, leaving behind a trail of wreckage. Police have since identified the driver as Maiky Simeon. He faces five counts of vehicular DUI homicide and will be back in court in December. Florida Highway Patrol said those killed were in a Honda Accord that was hit head-on by a Silver Infiniti traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes around 4:30 a.m. on Agust 20. 
PALMETTO, FL
850wftl.com

Pompano Beach teen missing for over a week

POMPANO BEACH, FL– — Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Sept. 4th. 16-year-old Isabella Depaoli was last seen near the 2400 block of Northeast 13th Terrace in Pompano Beach. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs around 115 pounds.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

1-month-old boy found safe, mother arrested in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing infant boy from Delray Beach has been found safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 1-month-old Kain Waters early Monday morning. According to Delray police, the boy and his mother, 26-year-old Jasmine DeJesus, were found at the boy's...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

3 People Dead After Shooting at Home in West Park: BSO

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning shooting Monday that took place at a home in West Park that left three people dead. BSO investigators said the shooting took place just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Deputies arrived and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
WEST PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

West Park shooting leaves 3 dead, including 1 teen

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are combing for clues after a deadly triple shooting in West Park. Police have been inspecting a house on Southwest 21st Street, near Barack Obama Boulevard, since midnight, Monday. A mobile command center was set up and streets continued to be blocked as of...
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 TO CLOSE, GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE, GOING NOWHERE FAST IN BOCA RATON

MAJOR TRAFFIC CHALLENGES EXPECTED THIS WEEK IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH, SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You may be going nowhere fast this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across South Palm Beach County if you choose […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy