Welcome to the thrill of the GenoCoaster. Geno Smith was absolutely dialed in on Monday night, completing 17 of 18 first-half passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback best known for limiting mistakes let it all hang out in the first two quarters, starting with Seattle's first possession. It began with a series in which Smith completed his first four passes and capped the drive by evading the rush to toss a 38-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Will Dissly. Smith stood tall in the pocket and calmly delivered passes to a number of targets, and although he tailed off in the second half, his final line was still a sterling one: 23 for 28, 195 yards, two scores and a 119.5 passer rating. Replacing Russell Wilson is a tall task, but Smith certainly got off to a good start, and earned the adoration of Seahawks fans everywhere with his Monday night showing.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO