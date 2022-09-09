Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses
2022 · 0-1-0 The Steelers finished as the top scoring defense in Week 1, scoring 24 fantasy points against the high-powered Bengals offense. They recorded seven sacks, four interceptions and a fumble recovery, as well as scoring a touchdown. The loss of T.J. Watt is huge, but this defense has other playmakers on it such as Minkah Fitzpatrick. This week against a Patriots offense that struggled mightily in the preseason and in Week 1 and has a banged-up QB of its own. Fire them up this week.
NFL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson says first game against Seahawks was 'special': 'I wouldn't be where I am today without this place'
The Russell Wilson era with the Denver Broncos officially kicked off with his matchup against his former team to open the season. Though Wilson weathered the noise around the game, both literal and figurative, it was Seattle which came away with a 17-16 win in the high-intensity contest. Despite the...
NFL
Jerry Jones' message to Cowboys fans who already think season is over: I've seen 'David slay the giant'
Dallas Cowboys fans are already in the dumps after a Week 1 loss, which included a thumb injury to Dak Prescott that will force the quarterback to the sideline for at least the next several weeks. Adding to Dallas's depression was that the Cowboys didn't look good before Prescott got...
Yardbarker
Titans Announce Three Roster Moves
TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Cannon, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,599,228 contract that included a $139,228 signing bonus when the Jets waived him during camp. He was claimed by the Panthers and bounced back...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 2 waiver wire
Funny how time works. This time last year, Elijah Mitchell was the top waiver wire pickup after an injury to Raheem Mostert. Now, another 49ers RB is among the top pickups after an injury to Mitchell. Fantasy life is a flat circle. And a dog-eat-dog world where we spend half the week chasing our tails, barking up the wrong tree, or whining about the goose-eggers in their coaches' doghouse (looking at you DeVonta Smith and Cole Kmet).
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: Offenses to worry about, ones who should bounce back
There are always some surprises in Week 1. For starters, I did not expect to see the Dallas Cowboys limited to three points in the season opener. Dallas had the NFL's No. 1 offense last year but struggled mightily on Sunday night, resulting in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The offensive performance was concerning even before Prescott fractured his thumb. The fact that he'll be sidelined for at least the next month is downright frightening for this team. The Cowboys have several replacement options at QB, including current backup Cooper Rush, but I'm not sure how Dallas stays competitive without its star quarterback. Maybe by leaning on Ezekiel Elliott? Maybe.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Seahawks' win over Broncos
Welcome to the thrill of the GenoCoaster. Geno Smith was absolutely dialed in on Monday night, completing 17 of 18 first-half passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback best known for limiting mistakes let it all hang out in the first two quarters, starting with Seattle's first possession. It began with a series in which Smith completed his first four passes and capped the drive by evading the rush to toss a 38-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Will Dissly. Smith stood tall in the pocket and calmly delivered passes to a number of targets, and although he tailed off in the second half, his final line was still a sterling one: 23 for 28, 195 yards, two scores and a 119.5 passer rating. Replacing Russell Wilson is a tall task, but Smith certainly got off to a good start, and earned the adoration of Seahawks fans everywhere with his Monday night showing.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs clash on Prime Video
WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Thursday night could get the ball in motion on two huge 2022 season races -- the AFC West battle and the MVP award. That’s because the division-rival Chargers and Chiefs are set to clash at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off Week 2, and that means we’re once again being treated to quarterback royalty.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
Chiefs rule out kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) for 'TNF' vs. Chargers; Matt Ammendola to fill in
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker for Thursday night's showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs ruled out Butker, who injured his ankle in the season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals, on Wednesday's injury report. K.C. signed former Jets kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice...
NFL
Big deal or Week 1 overreaction? Judging nine outcomes from Sunday's NFL games
Not a bad Sunday to start off the 2022 NFL season, eh? Seven game-tying or go-ahead scores in the final two minutes of regulation -- yeah, that'll do. The Browns spoiled Baker Mayfield's revenge attempt, with a rookie kicker blasting a 58-yard game-winner at Carolina. Meanwhile, A.J. Brown instantly made his presence felt in the Eagles' offense, guiding Philadelphia past Detroit with 10 catches for 155 yards. The Ravens and Jets are who we thought they were, with Lamar Jackson and Co. cruising to a road victory over an inefficient, Joe Flacco-led operation. And the Colts and Texans immediately/fittingly mucked up the AFC South standings with a tie.
NFL
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) expected to miss at least a few weeks
A season-opener on a sloppy field in Chicago cost the 49ers their starting running back. He likely won't be back in time for Week 2. Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in San Francisco's 19-10 loss to Chicago on Sunday and is expected to miss a few weeks or more, depending on the results of a Monday MRI, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
NFL
Dolphins safety Jevon Holland eyes 2022 breakout: 'I do want offenses to fear me'
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins second-year player Jevon Holland -- affectionately known as "Snowman" by teammates due to his jersey number (8) -- aligned as the single-high safety on a first-quarter play that would quickly change the momentum of the team's season opener against the Patriots. Holland and his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Steelers RB Najee Harris (foot): 'I will be playing this weekend' vs. Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sat out overtime of Sunday's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals due to a foot injury, but he doesn't expect to miss any time heading into Week 2. Harris told Adam Schein on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio on Tuesday that he plans to be...
NFL
With Keenan Allen sidelined, journeyman DeAndre Carter deftly fulfilling promise made to late brother
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- When Keenan Allen left the Los Angeles Chargers' season opener with a hamstring injury in the second quarter, quarterback Justin Herbert lost the most productive passing-game partner of his career, with the pair having collaborated on 206 completions since 2020. In Allen's absence, a player stepped...
NFL
Steelers OLB T.J. Watt not expected to need surgery, could return in six weeks
T.J. Watt's prognosis appears to be improving by the hour. Watt is still waiting on additional information, but the belief is his pectoral injury suffered Sunday will not require surgery and won't end his season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. There's optimism Watt could return in...
NFL
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on placing T.J. Watt on IR: 'At some point we will do what's appropriate'
While the long-term prognosis of T.J. Watt's pectoral injury remains unclear, the immediate availability of the Steelers' star pass rusher was learned on Tuesday. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Watt won't play against the Patriots in Week 2. However, the Steelers coach continued to support the positive outlook for Watt's return as the team continues to gather information and weighs a decision on placing the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year on injured reserve.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Kyler Murray on Cardinals' blowout loss to Chiefs: 'They kicked our ass'
The Kansas City Chiefs steamrolled the Arizona Cardinals, 44-21, in a game that felt over after the first quarter of action. "They kicked our ass," quarterback Kyler Murray succinctly put it after the game Sunday. The Cardinals' defense had zero answers for Patrick Mahomes and the K.C. offense, allowing the...
NFL
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could return in 4-6 weeks following surgery on fractured thumb
Dak Prescott could return earlier than first anticipated. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that the Dallas Cowboys quarterback could return in four to six weeks following Monday's surgery, per sources informed of the situation. The timeline would depend on how the bone heals and when Prescott resumes...
NFL
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin suffered hamstring strain in win over Cowboys, will miss a few weeks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without star receiver Chris Godwin for another spell. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Godwin suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday night's 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and will miss some time, per a source informed of the injury. Pelissero added...
NFL
NFL stats and records, Week 1: Patrick Mahomes the greatest Week 1 QB ever?
NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Patrick Mahomes continues Week 1 dominance against Cardinals. Not only does Mahomes have the most touchdowns (18) without an interception in...
Comments / 0