NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses

2022 · 0-1-0 The Steelers finished as the top scoring defense in Week 1, scoring 24 fantasy points against the high-powered Bengals offense. They recorded seven sacks, four interceptions and a fumble recovery, as well as scoring a touchdown. The loss of T.J. Watt is huge, but this defense has other playmakers on it such as Minkah Fitzpatrick. This week against a Patriots offense that struggled mightily in the preseason and in Week 1 and has a banged-up QB of its own. Fire them up this week.
Titans Announce Three Roster Moves

TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Cannon, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,599,228 contract that included a $139,228 signing bonus when the Jets waived him during camp. He was claimed by the Panthers and bounced back...
NASHVILLE, TN
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 2 waiver wire

Funny how time works. This time last year, Elijah Mitchell was the top waiver wire pickup after an injury to Raheem Mostert. Now, another 49ers RB is among the top pickups after an injury to Mitchell. Fantasy life is a flat circle. And a dog-eat-dog world where we spend half the week chasing our tails, barking up the wrong tree, or whining about the goose-eggers in their coaches' doghouse (looking at you DeVonta Smith and Cole Kmet).
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: Offenses to worry about, ones who should bounce back

There are always some surprises in Week 1. For starters, I did not expect to see the Dallas Cowboys limited to three points in the season opener. Dallas had the NFL's No. 1 offense last year but struggled mightily on Sunday night, resulting in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The offensive performance was concerning even before Prescott fractured his thumb. The fact that he'll be sidelined for at least the next month is downright frightening for this team. The Cowboys have several replacement options at QB, including current backup Cooper Rush, but I'm not sure how Dallas stays competitive without its star quarterback. Maybe by leaning on Ezekiel Elliott? Maybe.
2022 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Seahawks' win over Broncos

Welcome to the thrill of the GenoCoaster. Geno Smith was absolutely dialed in on Monday night, completing 17 of 18 first-half passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback best known for limiting mistakes let it all hang out in the first two quarters, starting with Seattle's first possession. It began with a series in which Smith completed his first four passes and capped the drive by evading the rush to toss a 38-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Will Dissly. Smith stood tall in the pocket and calmly delivered passes to a number of targets, and although he tailed off in the second half, his final line was still a sterling one: 23 for 28, 195 yards, two scores and a 119.5 passer rating. Replacing Russell Wilson is a tall task, but Smith certainly got off to a good start, and earned the adoration of Seahawks fans everywhere with his Monday night showing.
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs clash on Prime Video

WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Thursday night could get the ball in motion on two huge 2022 season races -- the AFC West battle and the MVP award. That’s because the division-rival Chargers and Chiefs are set to clash at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off Week 2, and that means we’re once again being treated to quarterback royalty.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Big deal or Week 1 overreaction? Judging nine outcomes from Sunday's NFL games

Not a bad Sunday to start off the 2022 NFL season, eh? Seven game-tying or go-ahead scores in the final two minutes of regulation -- yeah, that'll do. The Browns spoiled Baker Mayfield's revenge attempt, with a rookie kicker blasting a 58-yard game-winner at Carolina. Meanwhile, A.J. Brown instantly made his presence felt in the Eagles' offense, guiding Philadelphia past Detroit with 10 catches for 155 yards. The Ravens and Jets are who we thought they were, with Lamar Jackson and Co. cruising to a road victory over an inefficient, Joe Flacco-led operation. And the Colts and Texans immediately/fittingly mucked up the AFC South standings with a tie.
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) expected to miss at least a few weeks

A season-opener on a sloppy field in Chicago cost the 49ers their starting running back. He likely won't be back in time for Week 2. Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in San Francisco's 19-10 loss to Chicago on Sunday and is expected to miss a few weeks or more, depending on the results of a Monday MRI, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on placing T.J. Watt on IR: 'At some point we will do what's appropriate'

While the long-term prognosis of T.J. Watt's pectoral injury remains unclear, the immediate availability of the Steelers' star pass rusher was learned on Tuesday. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Watt won't play against the Patriots in Week 2. However, the Steelers coach continued to support the positive outlook for Watt's return as the team continues to gather information and weighs a decision on placing the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year on injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL stats and records, Week 1: Patrick Mahomes the greatest Week 1 QB ever?

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Patrick Mahomes continues Week 1 dominance against Cardinals. Not only does Mahomes have the most touchdowns (18) without an interception in...
