Amber Alert continues for 12-year-old Missouri girl
FERGUSON, Mo— The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for 12-year-old Natonja Jones. She was abducted just after 2:30p.m. Monday in the 700 Block of January Avenue in Ferguson. She was last seen with two black female suspects in a Blue minivan. One was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other female suspect had hair in long braids and wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings.
Taney County, Mo. Ambulance District’s new cots provide additional safety for paramedics and patients
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Ambulance District is installing new cots in trucks this week. It comes at a pretty hefty cost. The Power Pro 2 Stryker cots and loading systems will soon be in all 12 trucks fleet-wide. The cots auto-load into the ambulance and support up to 700 pounds.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a car theft suspect who has active warrants
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public will help them find a man who could be responsible for several car thefts in recent weeks. The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook Page that Channing Shockley’s crime spree includes several auto thefts and a carjacking. The sheriff’s office says Shockley sped away from police in stolen vehicles on several occasions.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office hiring for dozens of jobs at new jail
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The new Greene County jail is short on officers. And dozens of jobs need to be filled. Deputy Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the jail has 56 vacancies, from detention officers to counselors. A newly hired detention officer, Harold Loftis,...
“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
Alert Branson police officer catches early morning blaze
An alert Branson police officer on patrol noticed a fire around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, leading to an over two hour call for Branson Fire-Rescue. The fire took place in a condominium complex at The Greens at Thousand Hills, located at 2700 Green Mountain Drive in Branson and was discovered by Branson Police Sgt. Caleb Teig.
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for Wesly Edward Morgan. The 28-year-old is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say he’s also a suspect in car thefts. Morgan has tattoos on his neck, including the number 8. Police...
UPDATE: The Bonsai Guy suddenly closes doors because of theft after Japanese Fall Festival
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Bonsai Guy owner, Chris Cox, declared he has closed down his nursery due to theft following this weekend’s fall festival. On The Bonsai Guy of Springfield, MO Facebook page, Cox wrote a post declaring that his business is effective immediately shut down. The post revealed that “A few bad apples along […]
Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.
BUTTERFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man died after crashing his zero-turn mower in Barry County. Craig Golubski, 57, died in the crash. He worked for George’s processing plant. Deputies responded Tuesday to the crash on State Highway 37 in Butterfield in front of the plant. Investigators say he traveled down the right-of-way, hitting a large concrete culvert. The crash ejected him from the mower.
Cox Medical Center Branson promotes “Meds-to Beds” program for patients
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth Medical Center Branson is promoting a program to help patients easily transition from the hospital to their homes. The program is called “Meds-to-Beds” and was spearheaded by Cox Branson pharmacy tech Kristen Filczer. Filczer will personally deliver prescriptions to patients before being discharged. Filczer puts in around 10,000 steps at the hospital each day.
SPONSORED The Place: Update your shower with Bixler
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bixler Corporation now offers an affordable and fast solution for updating your old shower. Not to mention it helps you or your loved ones stay safe from slips and falls!
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
Springfield woman shares brain aneurysm survival story to encourage others to learn warning signs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - #TheSeptemberProject is an international effort to raise awareness about brain aneurysms. 1 in 50 has an unruptured brain aneurysm they don’t even know about, one study found, and one local woman who survived hopes to share early signs. On October 15, 2019, Jennifer Laney says...
Springfield duo arrested after stealing car parts from Washington auto shops
A Springfield man and woman have been accused of stealing from Riechers Tire and Auto and Purcell Tire and Service Center in Washington. Ronald J. Hampton, 40, and Megan L. Wilcox have each been charged with two counts of stealing $750 or more, Class D felonies that carry up to seven years in prison and $10,000 in fines each; four counts of stealing less than $750, Class A misdemeanors that carry up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines each; and one count of drug paraphernalia possession, a Class D misdemeanor that carries up to $5,000 in fines. The charges all stem from arrests made in 2021, but the charges were filed on Aug. 29.
On Your Side: Wheel of Fortune and package delivery scam
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two scams circulating in the Ozarks could cost you hundreds of dollars and your identity. If you watch Wheel of Fortune, you know giveaways happen all the time. Don’t get confused about this one. Below is the text of the voicemail. Pleased to officially announce...
KTLO: Boone County man cuts off own leg while daughter at home
Mountain Home radio outlet KTLO is reporting a Boone County couple was arrested after the husband reportedly amputated his own leg in front of his daughter while the child’s mother apparently went to a friend’s residence. KTLO says Shannon Cox, 48, and Sandy Cox, 30, are both charged...
Caught on Camera: Fire damages home in Ozark, Mo.
FBI warns of increased sextortion schemes involving children in northwest Arkansas. Taney County, Mo. Ambulance Districts new cots providing additional safety for paramedics and patients. FBI warns of increased sextortion schemes involving children in northwest Arkansas. Springfield Public Schools Community Task Force meeting to review facility needs. Temperatures will climb...
Judges sentence Webster County man to prison for assaulting 14-year-old girl
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two judges sentenced a Rogersville, Mo. man to prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in two separate counties. Prosecutors in Webster County and Laclede County charged Benjamin Blake in 2020 for sexual misconduct involving the child in the spring of 2020. He will serve a total of four years on all charges combined.
FBI warns of increased sextortion schemes involving children in northwest Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - FBI agents have noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area. The FBI and local police in northwest Arkansas have received numerous reports of predators attempting to coerce young boys into sending sexual videos of themselves and extorting money from these victims.
Greene County Judge Rules State Rep Candidate Can’t Be on the Ballot
A Greene County judge has ruled an independent candidate for the 132nd District State Representative seat in Springfield has not met the threshold to be on the ballot because of invalid signature on his petition. Larry Flenoid II’s fate in the race was decided by Greene County Presiding Judge Michael...
