St. Joseph Post

Amber Alert continues for 12-year-old Missouri girl

FERGUSON, Mo— The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for 12-year-old Natonja Jones. She was abducted just after 2:30p.m. Monday in the 700 Block of January Avenue in Ferguson. She was last seen with two black female suspects in a Blue minivan. One was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. The other female suspect had hair in long braids and wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings.
FERGUSON, MO
KYTV

Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a car theft suspect who has active warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public will help them find a man who could be responsible for several car thefts in recent weeks. The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook Page that Channing Shockley’s crime spree includes several auto thefts and a carjacking. The sheriff’s office says Shockley sped away from police in stolen vehicles on several occasions.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
bransontrilakesnews.com

Alert Branson police officer catches early morning blaze

An alert Branson police officer on patrol noticed a fire around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, leading to an over two hour call for Branson Fire-Rescue. The fire took place in a condominium complex at The Greens at Thousand Hills, located at 2700 Green Mountain Drive in Branson and was discovered by Branson Police Sgt. Caleb Teig.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for Wesly Edward Morgan. The 28-year-old is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say he’s also a suspect in car thefts. Morgan has tattoos on his neck, including the number 8. Police...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.

BUTTERFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man died after crashing his zero-turn mower in Barry County. Craig Golubski, 57, died in the crash. He worked for George’s processing plant. Deputies responded Tuesday to the crash on State Highway 37 in Butterfield in front of the plant. Investigators say he traveled down the right-of-way, hitting a large concrete culvert. The crash ejected him from the mower.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Cox Medical Center Branson promotes “Meds-to Beds” program for patients

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth Medical Center Branson is promoting a program to help patients easily transition from the hospital to their homes. The program is called “Meds-to-Beds” and was spearheaded by Cox Branson pharmacy tech Kristen Filczer. Filczer will personally deliver prescriptions to patients before being discharged. Filczer puts in around 10,000 steps at the hospital each day.
BRANSON, MO
KICK AM 1530

One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp

It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
Washington Missourian

Springfield duo arrested after stealing car parts from Washington auto shops

A Springfield man and woman have been accused of stealing from Riechers Tire and Auto and Purcell Tire and Service Center in Washington. Ronald J. Hampton, 40, and Megan L. Wilcox have each been charged with two counts of stealing $750 or more, Class D felonies that carry up to seven years in prison and $10,000 in fines each; four counts of stealing less than $750, Class A misdemeanors that carry up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines each; and one count of drug paraphernalia possession, a Class D misdemeanor that carries up to $5,000 in fines. The charges all stem from arrests made in 2021, but the charges were filed on Aug. 29.
WASHINGTON, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Wheel of Fortune and package delivery scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two scams circulating in the Ozarks could cost you hundreds of dollars and your identity. If you watch Wheel of Fortune, you know giveaways happen all the time. Don’t get confused about this one. Below is the text of the voicemail. Pleased to officially announce...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
whiterivernow.com

KTLO: Boone County man cuts off own leg while daughter at home

Mountain Home radio outlet KTLO is reporting a Boone County couple was arrested after the husband reportedly amputated his own leg in front of his daughter while the child’s mother apparently went to a friend’s residence. KTLO says Shannon Cox, 48, and Sandy Cox, 30, are both charged...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Caught on Camera: Fire damages home in Ozark, Mo.

FBI warns of increased sextortion schemes involving children in northwest Arkansas. Taney County, Mo. Ambulance Districts new cots providing additional safety for paramedics and patients. FBI warns of increased sextortion schemes involving children in northwest Arkansas. Springfield Public Schools Community Task Force meeting to review facility needs. Temperatures will climb...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Judges sentence Webster County man to prison for assaulting 14-year-old girl

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two judges sentenced a Rogersville, Mo. man to prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in two separate counties. Prosecutors in Webster County and Laclede County charged Benjamin Blake in 2020 for sexual misconduct involving the child in the spring of 2020. He will serve a total of four years on all charges combined.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO

