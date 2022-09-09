Americans aren’t accustomed to the things happening in our world lately. We can’t pay and keep up with taking care of ourselves, but your children aren’t to blame!
This is just ridiculous of the amount of violence in America and the world today. What the hell is going on? And please you ignorant people, don't blame the vax! This has been building up for awhile. Can we please do something, anything about gun control?
I really hate once again reading another story like this one. and when children are taken out, I cannot imagine the terror that each and every one of those babies must have felt. I sincere condolences. gone too soon precious children.
Related
Names released of 2 parents, 3 children found dead in Maryland home
Mother and three children shot dead by father in murder-suicide
Harford County man charged in stabbing death of 63-year-old man in Baltimore
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore prosecutors move to vacate murder conviction of "Serial" podcast subject Adnan Syed
Baltimore County officer survives assault in White Marsh
Baltimore police shoot woman who dragged officer with her car
Woman found unresponsive in car was fatally shot in head, police say
RELATED PEOPLE
11-year-old boy charged in connection with fire that destroyed Hampstead Dollar General
3 children among 5 victims shot to death in Maryland
‘It’s a Horrific Day’: Apparent Quadruple Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Homeschooled Children and 2 Adults Dead in Maryland
5 People Found Shot Dead Inside Maryland Home
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cecil County shooting – Man found dead next to handgun in garage of Maryland home where woman and 3 kids were shot dead
Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner to announce conviction of juvenile for SEPTA shooting
'A tragic and terrible day': Five dead in apparent murder-suicide in Maryland
New US citizen killed in 'random' shooting in NE Baltimore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple people shot in Cecil County, police say
OVERNIGHT VIOLENCE | Man shot in car during attempted robbery, second man shot in foot
Woman, 33, shot in the head in broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia, police say
Woman dies after being crushed between 2 ambulances in Germantown
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 35