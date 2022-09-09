ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get ready for Greensboro Pride! Full week of events planned leading up to return of festival

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBSnX_0hosM3yO00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pride is around the corner for Greensboro!

The Greensboro Pride festival returns for the first time since 2020 with a full week of events around the city for everyone to enjoy, concluding with the September 18 celebration in Downtown Greensboro.

“GSO Pride Week” will kick off Sunday!

Sunday, Sept. 11

Drag Brunch at SouthEnd Brewing . The drag brunch hosted by Brenda the Drag Queen was a ticketed event and sold out pretty quickly, but there are other events that are open to the public to enjoy for the rest of the week.

Monday, Sept. 12

There will be an interfaith service at Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro, which you can find at 5603 Hilltop Rd in Jamestown. The service starts at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

The Guilford County Rainbow Coalition and Greensboro Pride team up to lead an LGBTQIA+ townhall at Elsewhere Museum in downtown Greensboro from 6 to 8 p.m. They hope to lead folks in a community conversation about current issues, needs and the political climate for the LGBTQIA+ community. Some refreshments will be available. The town hall is open to the public and free.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Enjoy a brew with the Little Brother Brewing takeover! The Greensboro Pride team will be there to introduce Little Brother’s 2022 Pride Brew from 6 to 8 p.m. at Little Brother Brewing’s downtown Greensboro location. This is a free event but only for people 21 and up.

Thursday, Sept. 15

If you’re a trivia fan, you can attend a pride edition of Twisted Trivia at 7 p.m. at Twist Lounge on Dolly Madison Road in Greensboro! Prepare to answer questions about all things Pride! It’s a 21+ plus event but free to anyone who wants to attend.

Friday, Sept. 16

You can catch a screening of the award-winning documentary “Paris is Burning” at Carolina Theatre in downtown Greensboro at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and tickets are $5 for the first 100 guests using the code “GSOPride,” and then $7 after that. You can buy tickets here.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Kicking off the weekend is a bar crawl hosted by Otis & Wawa, with the proceeds from the crawl benefiting Greensboro Pride and Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center. Tickets for the bar crawl can be purchased here. This is a 21+ event. Event registration starts at 3 p.m. on the rooftop of OneThirteen Brewhouse on Greene Street and the bar crawl wraps up at Boxcar Bar + Arcade.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Sunday is the big day! You’ll be able to celebrate all things Pride in downtown Greensboro, with music, performances from Ada Vox and the Legends of Drag , food trucks, a KidZone sponsored by the Greensboro Children’s Museum and tons of vendors for the 15th annual festival.

You can also purchase VIP tickets to meet Ada Vox and the Legends of Drag .

The festival kicks off with Triad Pride Performing Arts and a parade of colors by the Tarheel Leather Club.

The event is free and everyone is welcome to attend. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can visit Greensboro Pride’s website for more information.

FOX8 News

Millions in funding will hel support ‘food-based businesses’ in Winston-Salem, ‘minority-owned businesses’ in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two enterprise centers in Greensboro and Winston-Salem that boost minority-owned businesses will be getting a cash infusion from federal grants. The U.S. Department of Commerce this week announced grants of $2.1 million to the Gateway Research Park in Greensboro and $1 million for S.G. Atkins Community Development Corporation in Winston-Salem to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thecentersquare.com

Report: Greensboro led the nation in largest annual rent increases

(The Center Square) — Greensboro led the nation for the largest year-over-year rent increases for one-bedroom units in July, though rents are increasing dramatically in several other North Carolina cities, as well, according to Rent.com. The renter assistance website's August Rent Report showed rents for one bedrooms in Greensboro...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Blake Shelton coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Country music star Blake Shelton is set to perform in Greensboro next year during his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. The former “Voice” judge will headline a show on Feb. 23 at the Greensboro Coliseum that will also feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. Tickets will go on sale on […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Comments / 0

Community Policy