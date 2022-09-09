Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of La Verne Professor Morgan Sandler Wins Cinematography Award at Madrid International Film FestivalUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles, CA
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzz
The Number One Place For Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Ranked 6th Nationally for Social Mobility by U.S. News & World ReportUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Rosendin Renewable Energy Group Recognized as Industry LeaderLaura SlawnyAnaheim, CA
localocnews.com
Seal Beach Police to host Coffee with a Cop event
Seal Beach City Council Member Shelly Sustarsic is inviting the community to meet with her and the Seal Beach Police Department at a Coffee with a Cop event. The event will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. Often the community’s only interaction with...
localocnews.com
City of Hope receives $25M gift from Argyros Family to eradicate cancer in OC
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros during the Sept. 10 Hope Gala, advances City of Hope’s mission to deliver world-renowned research, treatment and cancer cures to Orange County. The gala raised $2.3 million, in addition to the announcement of the Argyros family’s transformational $25 million gift to City of Hope Orange County.
localocnews.com
Cypress 2021-2029 Housing Element certified by California Department of Housing and Community Development
The California Department of Housing and Community Development certified the City of Cypress’ 2021-2029 Housing Element on September 9, 2022. Cypress is only the fifth city in Orange County to complete the State’s rigorous certification process. The project took 18 months and included extensive community engagement, public hearings and workshops.
localocnews.com
Save Our Beach beach cleanup to take place Saturday, September 17
You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach on SATURDAY, September 17; 9am-12pm at 1st St. Parking Lot (15 First Street) Seal Beach, CA 90740. We will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) VANS certificate contest is on! Remember to fill out your ticket for a chance to win a VANS certificate!!
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Police Department Hosts Mobile Café Sept. 17
On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Newport Coffee Company, the Newport Beach Police Department will host the second NBPD Mobile Café, which will allow community members to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee. The...
localocnews.com
Nature Reserve to Host Volunteer Trail Clearing, Astronomy Night Events
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Don’t miss the Cypress Community Festival on September 30 and October 1, 2022
The Cypress Community Festival is back this year on Friday, September 30th from 5-10pm and Saturday, October 1st from 2-10pm at Oak Knoll Park! Stop by for family-friendly fun in the kid’s area, specialty vendor booths, delicious food, and even chili and salsa competitions. For more information, visit https://cypressfestival.com/.
localocnews.com
7th Annual Taste of Santa Ana set for Oct. 15 at the MainPlace Mall
Santa Ana and Central Orange County’s favorite all-you-can-eat-and-drink fest is back! The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, today announced it will host the seventh annual Taste of Santa Ana event on Saturday, October 15th, together with the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce and the Power of One Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hunger and poverty among individuals and vulnerable communities in Orange County and beyond.
localocnews.com
Support Soroptimist International of Cypress through See’s Candy fundraiser
The Holidays are fast approaching so treat yourself or gift the yummiest candy on earth, AND support our Soroptimist International of Cypress event at the same time!. Shop online here to help us reach our fundraising goals. Last day to shop for holiday delivery is 12/2. Here’s to achieving sweet...
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Lauren Kleiman is a Strong Independent Voice
I have genuinely enjoyed working with Lauren Kleiman as a fellow Newport Beach Planning Commissioner. In addition to being welcoming and encouraging, she has been a great example to follow with her preparation for meetings, interactions with Staff, applicants, and residents. She also has an impressive knowledge of the issues...
localocnews.com
OCTA hits 100,000 daily ridership average for first time since start of pandemic
The Orange County Transportation Authority has reached a positive milestone with OC Bus ridership trending upward and averaging 100,000 average weekday riders for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The OCTA Transit Committee recently reviewed data showing that average weekday ridership on OC Bus reached 101,600...
localocnews.com
San Juan Capistrano Playwright Wins Award in Theatre Competition
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Mom sentenced after telling her daughter to punch another O.C. basketball player
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A mother must write a written apology and pay more than $9,000 in restitution to a teenage girl who was punched in the neck by the woman’s daughter after she yelled at her daughter from the stands to hit the girl. The rival player collapsed on the court following an unprovoked attack that was captured on a now-viral video.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana man gets 5 years in prison for pointing a laser at a Sheriff’s helicopter
An Orange County man was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for intentionally aiming a laser pointer’s beam at an in-flight Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter, an act that blinded the crew for several seconds. Eric Jayson Suarez, 48, of Santa Ana, was sentenced by United...
localocnews.com
Hit and Run Fatal Traffic Collision in Newport Beach
On Sunday Sept. 11, at approximately 8:26 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department communications center received a 911 call reporting a traffic collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare...
localocnews.com
40th Annual Cypress Run to take place Saturday, October 1, 2022
To celebrate 40 years, come out to watch a FREE performance by the 80z All Stars band, enjoy games and food trucks from 9-11am at the finish line! Please plan accordingly as there will be street closed for the safety of the runners. Saturday, October 1, 2022. Civic Center Green,...
localocnews.com
21st Annual Irvine Global Village Festival Returns to Great Park October 8
Orange County’s premier multicultural event returns Saturday, October 8, to Great Park to celebrate Irvine’s diverse community with a special emphasis on supporting and representing Irvine’s local businesses. At the Irvine Global Village Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy kids’ activities, local and global cuisine, a global marketplace, music, art, and exhibits.
localocnews.com
Pioneering Mexican restaurant El Torito honors 68 years and Hispanic Heritage Month with special programming and events
El Torito, the leading authority in Mexican food since 1954, is marking their 68th anniversary in a big way, with a series of celebrations paying tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month and the restaurant’s storied past. Starting Sept. 15, 2022, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and culminating in El Torito’s 68th anniversary party on Oct. 13, 2022, guests can expect specials and programming that illustrate the restaurant’s rich history and promising future as a pioneer in Mexican cuisine.
localocnews.com
CHP issues Amber Alert for missing two-year-old out of Buena Park
The California Highway Patrol has activated an Amber Alert on behalf of the Buena Park Police Department. Ian Eo was last seen September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:23 a.m. in Buena Park. The suspect is a Hispanic male approximately 40 years of age, driving a grey 2017 Toyota Sienna with California License Plate 8BTV598.
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, August 26 to September 1, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 26, 2022. Counseling...
