Lynden, WA

kpug1170.com

Transient man arrested after stabbing near Arne Hanna Aquatic Center

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man remains behind bars after stabbing and robbing a person outside of the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center. Court documents state that officers spoke with the victim at Peacehealth St. Joseph’s Hospital on August 29th. The victim told investigators that the suspect accused him...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Bellingham man sentenced for mother’s murder

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man who shot and killed his mother late last year has been sentenced. 36-year-old Erich Abrams will spend over 21 years in jail followed by three years of probation, according to court documents. Abrams shot and killed his mother, Maryann Abrams, at her home...
BELLINGHAM, WA
City
Lynden, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Lynden, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
whatcom-news.com

Border Patrol find abandoned Hummer containing over $1.7 million worth of meth

BLAINE, Wash. — Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents seized a 2006 Hummer H3 and 445 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in a residential area near the US-Canada border. Friday, September 9th, at about 10pm, agents assigned to the Blaine Station encountered an abandoned Hummer H3 containing large duffle bags. A search of the duffle bags revealed a white crystalline substance that was tested and identified as methamphetamine. That much methamphetamine has an estimated street value of more than $1.7 million.
BLAINE, WA
Jay Inslee
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Gas leak closes S Pass and Goodwin Roads

NOOKSACK, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area near the intersection of Goodwin and S Pass Roads on Tuesday, September 13th, about 8:30am due to a report of gas odor in the area. Initial radioed reports from the scene mentioned a strong natural gas odor and an...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Bellingham man wanted for theft arrested on domestic violence charges

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man wanted on identity theft charges landed himself behind bars for committing even more crimes. Court documents state that several people called police on August 20th after their cars were burglarized at Lake Whatcom Park. At least two witnesses said that their credit cards...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Updated: Pickup strikes, kills pedestrian, Lakeway Drive temporarily closed

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash in the area of Lakeway Drive and Racine Street about 12:35am on Saturday, September 10th. Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers reported via radio that they arrived to find a pickup truck versus a power pole crash and a person on the ground.
BELLINGHAM, WA
lyndentribune.com

Natural gas leak outside of Everson

At approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, Everson Police Department reported a large natural gas leak in the 3600 block of South Pass Road outside of Everson. The road was closed off at that time between Oat Coles and Goodwin roads, with detours in place.
EVERSON, WA
kpug1170.com

Wreckage of floatplane found near Whidbey Island

SALISH SEA, Wash. – The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island last week has been found. The National Transportation Safety Board said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days. The Seattle Times reports that sonar located a large section of...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA

