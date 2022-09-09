BLAINE, Wash. — Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents seized a 2006 Hummer H3 and 445 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in a residential area near the US-Canada border. Friday, September 9th, at about 10pm, agents assigned to the Blaine Station encountered an abandoned Hummer H3 containing large duffle bags. A search of the duffle bags revealed a white crystalline substance that was tested and identified as methamphetamine. That much methamphetamine has an estimated street value of more than $1.7 million.

BLAINE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO