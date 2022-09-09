Read full article on original website
Man sentenced for running Whatcom County catalytic converter theft ring
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The gears of justice are slowly turning for a crime that takes just seconds to commit. A man arrested in 2019 for running a catalytic converter theft ring in Whatcom County has just been sentenced after pleading guilty. Court records state that investigators arrested Shawn...
Transient man arrested after stabbing near Arne Hanna Aquatic Center
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man remains behind bars after stabbing and robbing a person outside of the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center. Court documents state that officers spoke with the victim at Peacehealth St. Joseph’s Hospital on August 29th. The victim told investigators that the suspect accused him...
Bellingham man sent to prison for mother’s November 2021 shooting death
The man told police he and his mother had gotten into an argument before he shot and killed her, the court records show.
Bellingham man sentenced for mother’s murder
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man who shot and killed his mother late last year has been sentenced. 36-year-old Erich Abrams will spend over 21 years in jail followed by three years of probation, according to court documents. Abrams shot and killed his mother, Maryann Abrams, at her home...
Border Patrol find abandoned Hummer containing over $1.7 million worth of meth
BLAINE, Wash. — Blaine Sector Border Patrol agents seized a 2006 Hummer H3 and 445 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in a residential area near the US-Canada border. Friday, September 9th, at about 10pm, agents assigned to the Blaine Station encountered an abandoned Hummer H3 containing large duffle bags. A search of the duffle bags revealed a white crystalline substance that was tested and identified as methamphetamine. That much methamphetamine has an estimated street value of more than $1.7 million.
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
Ferndale location joins list of “temporarily closed” SONIC Drive-Ins in Washington, Oregon
FERNDALE, Wash. — The menu boards have been taken down, access to the property blocked by garbage cans and traffic cones and signs are posted around the SONIC Drive-In at 1851 Main Street in Ferndale stating the following. Sonic Will be Closed Effective 8/31/2022 until Further notice. We are...
Armed suspect sought after bank robbery in Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Oak Harbor police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a bank Friday morning. Police were called at 9:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Northeast Midway Boulevard after a holdup alarm was set off at Peoples Bank. Police were told that a person,...
The Crime Blotter: Yakima Police search for missing 4-year-old boy who disappeared from park
Yakima Police are looking for a 4-year-old boy who went missing Saturday night around 7:15 p.m. in Sarg Hubbard Park. His name is Lucian. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it when he went missing. On Sunday, more than 100 people helped with...
Already convicted of 20 crimes and facing charges on 18 more, Whatcom man arrested again
Jail records show the man is being held in lieu of $125,000 bail after being arrested on suspicion of five new crimes.
A longtime national drive-in eatery has closed its only Whatcom County location
Known for its burgers and drinks, the drive-in opened in 2009.
‘We could hear it hissing from a good ways away,’ fire department says of Whatcom gas leak
Whatcom County fire personnel were called to the area at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for an odor investigation.
10 days before it resumes, Amtrak Cascades service through Bellingham could be derailed
The Amtrak Cascades route between Seattle and Vancouver was scheduled to resume Sept. 26 after it was suspended for 30 months due to COVID.
Dog and cat rescued from Whatcom Falls neighborhood house fire Tuesday afternoon
Only the pets were home at the time of the fire.
UPDATED: Gas leak closes S Pass and Goodwin Roads
NOOKSACK, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area near the intersection of Goodwin and S Pass Roads on Tuesday, September 13th, about 8:30am due to a report of gas odor in the area. Initial radioed reports from the scene mentioned a strong natural gas odor and an...
Bellingham man wanted for theft arrested on domestic violence charges
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man wanted on identity theft charges landed himself behind bars for committing even more crimes. Court documents state that several people called police on August 20th after their cars were burglarized at Lake Whatcom Park. At least two witnesses said that their credit cards...
Updated: Pickup strikes, kills pedestrian, Lakeway Drive temporarily closed
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash in the area of Lakeway Drive and Racine Street about 12:35am on Saturday, September 10th. Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers reported via radio that they arrived to find a pickup truck versus a power pole crash and a person on the ground.
Family searching for answers 2 years after Anacortes woman went missing
ANACORTES, Wash. — It’s been two years since Laynee Westbrook disappeared from Anacortes, and her family is still fighting to find her. “We're not giving up,” said Emily Pepper, Westbrook’s sister-in-law. “We're not going to stop, and she deserves it.”. Westbrook's family has been fighting...
Natural gas leak outside of Everson
At approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, Everson Police Department reported a large natural gas leak in the 3600 block of South Pass Road outside of Everson. The road was closed off at that time between Oat Coles and Goodwin roads, with detours in place.
Wreckage of floatplane found near Whidbey Island
SALISH SEA, Wash. – The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island last week has been found. The National Transportation Safety Board said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days. The Seattle Times reports that sonar located a large section of...
