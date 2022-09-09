ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kansas events to remember 9/11

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYOYB_0hosL8Lo00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. This weekend, Kansans will pay tribute to the victims with several events that are planned. If you know of any that we have missed, please send an email to lmcmillan@ksn.com .

Wichita

Team Red, White & Blue (RWB) — On Sunday, Team RWB will do its annual moving tribute around Sedgwick County Park from sun up to sundown. Participants work in shifts, carrying an American flag around the four-mile outer loop of the park. The plan is to start legs every 15 minutes, if necessary, to get as many people involved as possible. The community is invited to take part. The hand-off point is at the Sedgwick County Extension Office at 21st and Ridge. Click here to learn more.

Patriot Day Car Show for Our Heroes — This is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Dole VA Medical Center , 3500 E. Kellogg. All vehicles are welcome. VA patients will be the judges. Registration is $20. Donate a toy for the Wichita Toy Run and get $5 off.

9/11 Memorial Program Gather at Veterans Memorial Park, 339 Veterans Parkway, at 1 p.m. Sunday . The McConnell Air Force Base Honor Guard will present the colors. The event includes speakers, the Marine Corps League Detail firing a three-volley rifle salute, and the playing of taps. Bring your own chair.

Wichita 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb (canceled) — This popular event has volunteers climbing the 110 flights of stairs at the Epic Center to honor the firefighters who climbed the stairs at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. However, due to a venue cancellation, this year’s stair climb has been canceled.

Concordia

9/11 Heroes Tribute There are several events at the Cloud County Fairgrounds . The first event is a free concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. On Saturday, there will be a 9/11 commemoration ceremony at 11, a cornhole tournament at 2, and a free concert at 8. The Concordia Raceway is holding a special first responders race Sunday at 5 p.m.

Dodge City

9.11 Day of Remembrance Memorial Service This annual event will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Liberty Gardens in Wright Park, 71 N. 2nd Ave. The City of Dodge City will livestream the service on its Facebook page .

9.11 Day of Remembrance Tree Planting Ceremon y — On Monday, this tree planting event at the Wright Par k bandshell will coincide with the plane crashes that occurred on 9/11: 7:45 a.m., 8:03 a.m., 8:45 a.m., and 9:10 a.m.

Kansas City

9/11 Memorial Ruck — Participants will meet next to the Army Recruiting Station, 1813 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Saturday at 8:30 a.m . They will go a distance of 9.11 km, which is four laps around Legends Outlets. The event is hosted by the Old West Chapter of the Military Police Regimental Association.

Kansas City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb — On Sunday, 343 firefighters will climb 110 stories at Town Pavilion , 1100 Main Street, Kansas City, Missouri, to honor the firefighters who climbed and then died in the World Trade Center on 9/11.

9/11 Tribute at Kansas Speedway Lee Greenwood will sing his iconic song “God Bless the USA” at the Kansas Speedway before the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday. Also, the traveling Veterans and Athletes United Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall will be on display in the fan zone, along with a mahogany battlefield cross.

Larned

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony — The ceremony is Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., at Larned Community Center Auditorium . U.S. Senator Jerry Moran will be the keynote speaker. Walter S. Chears American Legion Post #106 is hosting the event.

Manhattan

Honoring Our Heroes event — This family event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Manhattan City Park. The community is invited to help place 2,977 flags that symbolize the 9/11 victims. There will also be family-friendly activities, music by the 1st Infantry Division Band, and more.

9/11 Remembrance Picnic and Ceremony The picnic, sponsored by the Riley County Police Department and Hy-Vee begins at 5 p.m. Sunday . Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt will be some of the speakers.

Overland Park

9/11 Memorial Lights — From sunset on Saturday until sunrise on Monday, a solemn light tribute will shine at the 9/11 Memorial at Overland Park Training Center, 12401 Hemlock. It will be similar to the ground zero display in New York City, with twin light towers at the memorial.

9/11 Memorial Service — The Overland Park Fire Department will host this service at the 9/11 Memorial, 12401 Hemlock. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Click here for more information .

Rose Hill

9/11 Memorial Ceremony — Watch the official “Unveiling of the Rendition” of the memorial on Sunday at 1 p.m. at 421 E. Rocket Drive. The memorial committee is still raising funds to build the memorial. Click here to learn more .

Salina

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Family Walk — The Salina Fire Department will carry the names of fallen 9/11 firefighters as they climb the steps of the Graves Family Sports Complex at Kansas Wesleyan University, 231 E. Cloud Street. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Sunday.

South Hutchinson

9/11 Memorial Walk/Run — On Saturday, the South Hutchinson Fire Department is hosting this event. The 4.1-mile walk/run around the City of South Hutchinson will begin at 8:30 a.m. The trail will be marked with pictures of the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Issabelle 'Izzy' Dieker

There is concern for teenager Issabelle ‘Izzy’ Dieker, who was last seen on Sept. 7, 2022, in Wichita. The 15-year-old is believed to be a runaway. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Sept. 7, 2022. Age when reported missing: 15. Height then: 5’4’’. Weight then: 130...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Tasty Tuesday highlights day 5 of Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are three things to love about the Kansas State Fair: food, food, and — well — food. Tuesday is your chance to sample some of the best fair food around with the annual Tasty Tuesday promotion. Many of the food vendors will be offering smaller portions of their best delights for just $2. A list of participating food vendors is available at the gate when you enter. Participants can find new favorites or go back to resample ones they enjoy.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Salina, KS
City
Dodge City, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KSN News

Motocross event in Wichita empowers veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hundreds of motocross racers are in Wichita to compete in a national championship this weekend. They will be joined by a couple hundred more racers competing in a state championship. The first event involves more than 300 veterans from across the country who will compete in the Vet MX AMA (American […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Nellie Wills

People are concerned for the health of Nellie Wills. She was reportedly last seen on Sept. 1, 2022 at the Open Door Shelter; it’s located at 402 E. 2nd Street – east of 2nd and Broadway – in Wichita. Nellie is from Hawaii and visiting family, and...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Kelly touts rural freight technology project in western Kansas

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently congratulated communities and businesses that will benefit from the deployment of the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project on a key freight transport route in western Kansas. The $14.6 million project will install 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies on...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
KWCH.com

Longtime Wichita pastor, community leader dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Wichita is mourning the death of Rev. Lincoln Montgomery, a longtime pastor in northeast Wichita. Montgomery served as the leader of Tabernacle Bible Church, located at the corner of 17th and Volutsia, for more than three decades. Following a bout with lymphoma this summer, Rev. Montgomery announced his retirement in July with an effective date of August 31, 2022.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSHSAA proposal headed to Kansas Legislature

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Changes could be coming to how high schools in Kansas are classified for athletics. The Kansas State Board of Education Wednesday voted 6-4 to advance the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) proposal to classify schools by not just enrollment but also by “other means.” Private schools, such as Bishop […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita approves $90K more to remove homeless camps

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved $90,000 Tuesday morning to help remove homeless camps around the city. Before the vote, City Council Member Maggie Ballard expressed concern about the amount. “I thought there was about $100,000 budgeted for encampments, and this is significantly higher. Can we speak to that, please?” Ballard asked. […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Volunteers#Kansans#American#9 11 Memorial Program#The Marine Corps League
KSN News

Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday

3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

First-ever Patriot Day Car Show at Wichita VA

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, over 60 cars parked at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center for Patriot Day. Kansas Wounded Vet Run held this first car show for our heroes. They wanted to be more accessible to veterans but also to those staying at the VA. “When I look at Patriots Day […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Longtime Wichita pastor passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lincoln E. Montgomery, who served as the pastor for Tabernacle Bible Church for 35 years, has died. Interim Pastor Dr. Kneeland C. Brown shared the news to the church's congregation in a letter on Monday, Sept. 12. It is with a heavy heart that I share...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KSN News

KDHE: Coronavirus cases down but more children in hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas health officials are reporting a drop in new coronavirus cases but an increase in deaths. What is unclear is if the deaths are recent or from an earlier time in the pandemic. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said the state’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 45 to […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas senator speaks on impact of rail strike

WASHINGTON – Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran spoke Tuesday and encouraged a resolution to the railway labor-management dispute ahead of a possible strike. He also highlighted the negative impact a rail shutdown would have on the world and Kansas. “In parts of Kansas facing severe drought, feed yards, places that we feed cattle, are shipping grain from other areas in the country to feed […]
360wichita.com

Is Weed Legal in Kansas? Everything You Need to Know

Do Kansas weed laws allow you to grow, buy, sell, or possess cannabis?. If any of these activities have crossed your mind, you need to learn more about the plant’s legality in the Sunflower State. Otherwise, you could end up with fines or time behind bars. If cultivation is...
Kansas Reflector

These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend

When I arrived at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on Saturday morning with the Kansas Reflector crew, I moved backward and forward in time. Backward because every summer my mother would drag my unenthusiastic preteen and teenage self to county fairs. I remembered the pungent smell of sheds overflowing with goats and sheep, cows […] The post These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KSN News

KSN News

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy