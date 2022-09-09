ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
localocnews.com

John Moorlach running for Mayor of Costa Mesa

That’s right. The letterhead tells the story. I’m running for Mayor of Costa Mesa against the appointed incumbent. The good news is that it is just the two of us on the November ballot. Better news is that there are two great candidates, John Thomas Patton and Rob...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

San Juan Capistrano Playwright Wins Award in Theatre Competition

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

City of Hope receives $25M gift from Argyros Family to eradicate cancer in OC

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros during the Sept. 10 Hope Gala, advances City of Hope’s mission to deliver world-renowned research, treatment and cancer cures to Orange County. The gala raised $2.3 million, in addition to the announcement of the Argyros family’s transformational $25 million gift to City of Hope Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Opening Sept. 15 in L.A.: ‘Veils’ The Musical Takes Center Stage Reminding Us of The Price Paid for The Freedoms Won

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) has teamed with Restoration Stage (Washington, D.C.) to bring the popular musical “Veils” to the Los Angeles area for a short run Thursday, September 15, and Friday, September 16 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, September 17 at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 at 8 p.m. at the Nate Holden Performing Art Center in Los Angeles, California. Purchase tickets at https://bherc.org/.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
Orange County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Orange County, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Irvine, CA
State
Texas State
Irvine, CA
Food & Drinks
Irvine, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
County
Orange County, CA
localocnews.com

Pioneering Mexican restaurant El Torito honors 68 years and Hispanic Heritage Month with special programming and events

El Torito, the leading authority in Mexican food since 1954, is marking their 68th anniversary in a big way, with a series of celebrations paying tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month and the restaurant’s storied past. Starting Sept. 15, 2022, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and culminating in El Torito’s 68th anniversary party on Oct. 13, 2022, guests can expect specials and programming that illustrate the restaurant’s rich history and promising future as a pioneer in Mexican cuisine.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach Police Department Hosts Mobile Café Sept. 17

On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Newport Coffee Company, the Newport Beach Police Department will host the second NBPD Mobile Café, which will allow community members to come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee. The...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
localocnews.com

La Palma police blotter, August 26 to September 1, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. August 26, 2022. Counseling...
LA PALMA, CA
localocnews.com

Don’t miss the Cypress Community Festival on September 30 and October 1, 2022

The Cypress Community Festival is back this year on Friday, September 30th from 5-10pm and Saturday, October 1st from 2-10pm at Oak Knoll Park! Stop by for family-friendly fun in the kid’s area, specialty vendor booths, delicious food, and even chili and salsa competitions. For more information, visit https://cypressfestival.com/.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

CSUSB’s Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship Releases 2022 State of Entrepreneurship Minority Report

Two-county region outpaces state and national trends for entrepreneurship. SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) has released the first-ever State of Entrepreneurship Minority Report. Among the key findings is 35% of inland businesses are owned by minority entrepreneurs with Hispanic owners representing the largest portion at 16%.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
localocnews.com

Nature Reserve to Host Volunteer Trail Clearing, Astronomy Night Events

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Bourbon Whiskey#Food And Wine#Art#Design#Food Drink
localocnews.com

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Summer Reading Program, Cars and Coffee

I would like to thank and recognize our residents who participated in the City’s summer reading program, and our Library Services staff for delivering another stellar series. The summer 2022 numbers were very impressive:. Registration for the children’s summer reading program increased more than 15 percent from the previous...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Grammy-winning Pacific Chorale presents two holiday programs in December 2022

The Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale, led by Artistic Director Robert Istad, presents two holiday programs in December 2022, beginning with Carols by Candlelight, featuring timeless traditional and contemporary seasonal repertoire, including a world premiere by Saunder Choi, and Tis the Season!, a family-friendly program replete with festive carols, holiday favorites and a visit from The Man in Red, Santa Claus. (Details below in chronological order.)
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress 2021-2029 Housing Element certified by California Department of Housing and Community Development

The California Department of Housing and Community Development certified the City of Cypress’ 2021-2029 Housing Element on September 9, 2022. Cypress is only the fifth city in Orange County to complete the State’s rigorous certification process. The project took 18 months and included extensive community engagement, public hearings and workshops.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Lauren Kleiman is a Strong Independent Voice

I have genuinely enjoyed working with Lauren Kleiman as a fellow Newport Beach Planning Commissioner. In addition to being welcoming and encouraging, she has been a great example to follow with her preparation for meetings, interactions with Staff, applicants, and residents. She also has an impressive knowledge of the issues...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
localocnews.com

40th Annual Cypress Run to take place Saturday, October 1, 2022

To celebrate 40 years, come out to watch a FREE performance by the 80z All Stars band, enjoy games and food trucks from 9-11am at the finish line! Please plan accordingly as there will be street closed for the safety of the runners. Saturday, October 1, 2022. Civic Center Green,...
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

September Thoroughbred meet begins Friday, September 16, four stakes will be offered during 7-day season

Four stakes worth a combined $300,000 highlight the 2022 September Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos. The seven-day season will begin Friday, Sept. 16 and continue through Sunday, Sept. 25. Racing will be conducted Friday-Sunday the first week (Sept. 16-18) and Thursday-Sunday (Sept. 22-25) the final four days. Post time will be 1 p.m on weekdays (Sept. 16, Sept. 22 & 23) and 12:30 p.m. on weekends (Sept. 18-19 and 24-25).
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy