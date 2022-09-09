ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food truck Friday with Saucy Chops

By Serena Ung
Saucy Chops Food Truck is Colorado born and women owned with their scratch made sauces on everyone’s favorite American Classic cuisine. Brittney Item and Mandy Jo Sivettes guarantee to elevate your taste buds a Mile high with their amazing drip sauce.

The Saucy Chops is not afraid to bring the heat and you can sample their award winning local Pueblo green chili, saucy nachos or dirty bird fried chicken sandwich by checking out their website at www.saucychops5280.com .

Craft ideas for football season

Football season is officially here and our craft expert Laura Kelly has some great football craft ideas to keep the family busy as you’re watching the game. From football pillows to bean bags these are a great way to keep the kids busy and for them to enjoy football season. For more craft ideas or […]
FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

