Food truck Friday with Saucy Chops

Saucy Chops Food Truck is Colorado born and women owned with their scratch made sauces on everyone’s favorite American Classic cuisine. Brittney Item and Mandy Jo Sivettes guarantee to elevate your taste buds a Mile high with their amazing drip sauce.

The Saucy Chops is not afraid to bring the heat and you can sample their award winning local Pueblo green chili, saucy nachos or dirty bird fried chicken sandwich by checking out their website at www.saucychops5280.com .

