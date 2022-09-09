Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - As investigators uncover further details about Casey White’s and Vicky White’s relationship prior to the prison escape that captured national headlines, they discovered the two shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while Casey White was being held at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, between August 2021 and February 2022.
WTOK-TV
Boy Scouts to retire American flags
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - Worn and torn American flags will be properly retired Saturday, Sept. 17, in a ceremony at the Hamasa Shriners building in Marion. Burning a country’s flag can be seen as an act of hate, but when done the correct way, is a symbol of respect.
WTOK-TV
Tailgate preview: NE Lauderdale preps for Forest
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans prep for week four as they get ready to host Forest. The Trojans are coming off a great win against rival Southeast Lauderdale. With that win last Thursday, Northeast is now 2-1 to start the season. The Trojans will be at home...
WTOK-TV
Diamond Jim’s & Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House sneak peek
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many customers were sad when the Old Farm Beef House closed its doors in Meridian a couple of months ago. Now, people are getting excited as the building is being renovated with new equipment and a new name. The new name is Diamond Jim’s and Mrs....
WTOK-TV
MHS football's John Douglass reacts to game's cancellation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District released an updated statement on the cancellation of the Wildcats game against West Lauderdale. The MPSD stated that after an altercation occurred at Meridian High School during dismisal and several other credible threats on September 9th, 2022. The decision was made to cancel the football game as Meridian High also said that the top priority as a school district is to make sure Wildcat fans, students, and visitors are safe while attending events on campus.
WTOK-TV
Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour makes stop in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - An organization focused on giving back to underserved communities held an event in Sumter County, Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The Joy is Our Journey Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour made a stop in Livingston, Alabama. Felecia Lucky with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Community College hosts blood drive
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Mississippi Blood Services hosts nearly two blood drives a week, and today, September 14, the bus was pulled up in front of Meridian Community college. The local blood drives here in Meridian are essential for our local hospitals as Mississippi Blood Services provides all of the blood for Anderson Regional Health Systems, and Mississippi Blood Services loves being a part of the solution.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the cancellation of a football game Sept. 9 between the Meridian Wildcats and West Lauderdale Knights. “After an altercation occurred at Meridian High School during dismissal and several other credible threats on September 9, 2022,...
kicks96news.com
A Pair of accidents in Neshoba
4:13 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were requested to perform a drive-by to check on possible intruders on their property by a resident of Road 101. 10:33 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Road 375. 2:32 p.m. –...
WTOK-TV
Tropical Depression #7 has formed in the Atlantic
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression #7 formed on Wednesday morning in the Central Atlantic. At the time it formed, it was moving due west at 14mph with max sustained winds of 35mph. It is encountering some wind shear, but it’s expected to overcome that and strengthen into a tropical storm over the next day or so. If so, it’ll be called Fiona.
Arrest made in connection to murder on 4th Avenue West
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Calera man was arrested Thursday in connection to a murder that occurred in August. According to Birmingham Police, Courtney Craig was shot and killed on Aug. 12 in the 900 block of 4th Avenue West. On Sept. 1, detectives obtained a warrant for capital murder for 21-year-old Xavier Lee Lumpkin […]
WTOK-TV
Expect some comfy nights / early mornings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are now behind a well advertised cold front, and drier / slightly cooler air is settling in via a NW wind. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-upper 50s across our area. For Meridian, this will be the coolest low we’ve had since May. This also means a refreshing start to your Tuesday morning. Plan for a bright sunny Tuesday courtesy of High Pressure with highs in the mid 80s. Typically, our highs should be near 90 degrees (and lows should be in the upper 60s).
Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to two reported runaway girls in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, picked up the 12 and 13-year-old girls […]
WTOK-TV
It remains less humid for our Hump Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A drier air mass will remain in place for our Hump Day! So, get ready for more refreshingly nice weather with dew points staying in the comfy 50s. This will allow for a cool start to the day with upper 50s expected, and highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s courtesy of abundant sunshine. These temps are below average, but it seems many aren’t complaining too much. Actually, a lot of you may want autumn to hurry up and get here. The wait won’t be too long because it starts next Thursday on Sept. 22nd.
WTOK-TV
Missing woman reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a missing woman. According to the sheriff’s office, family members filed a missing person report on 28-year-old Alexis Renee Rivas. Rivas was last seen in the vicinity of County Road 812 and 8122...
kicks96news.com
New Indictments in Neshoba County
PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
WTOK-TV
Marion, Quitman receive multi-million dollar water grants
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) -The $3.4 million grant coming from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is going to be used throughout the town for its water infrastructure. A good portion of the grant is going to a new water tank. The mayor said he believes that with this new water tank, the town will have more to offer as businesses look for new places to grow.
kicks96news.com
Reckless Driving and Flames Blazing in Leake
8:32 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 35 from Kosciusko toward Carthage. 3:46 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Kimbrough Rd regarding a brush fire out of control.
kicks96news.com
Multiple DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
NEKOTA BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. NORRIS CARTER, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. DALE L CHICKAWAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Public Drunk, Littering, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600. JADE CRAPPS, 33,...
WDAM-TV
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
ELLISVILLLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, on a charge of statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Harrelson was given $100,000 bond Sunday afternoon during his first appearance in Jones County Justice Court...
