natureworldnews.com
Floodwaters and Mudslides Swept Through Portions of Southern California
Following Kay, a lot of rain causes mudslides in Southern California. The effects of Tropical Storm Kay persisted after it passed on Saturday. The system's residual moisture combined with the high temperatures to produce amazing sights like this debris flow. Flooding and Mudslides. Following Tropical Storm Kay, floodwaters and mudslides...
natureworldnews.com
Last Coal Plant in Hawaii Closes, State Sets Road to 100% Renewable Energy by 2045
To use 100% renewable energy by the year 2045, the state of Hawaii recently shut down its last coal plant. The closure is a part of their effort to use more renewable energy sources and use fewer fossil fuels like coal and oil. For 30 years, the coal plant had...
natureworldnews.com
National Weather Service Issued a Warning on Flash Floods in Illinois and Chicago
After torrential rains flooded viaducts, stopped automobiles, and sent water gushing into basements, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of northeastern Illinois, including Chicago's northern metro region, on Sunday. On social media, Chicago residents shared photographs and videos of automobiles half submerged beneath underpasses and...
natureworldnews.com
Flash Flood Warning Issued Over Areas of Rhode Island, Cars Advised to Turn Around
Different parts of Rhode Island are under a Flash Flood Warning. NWS advised motorists to reverse their vehicles. On Tuesday, September 13, Newport County and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, received a Flash Flood Warning. This morning's intense thunderstorms led to flooded roads all over the region. Avoid driving through areas that are flooded, drivers are advised.
