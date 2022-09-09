ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who will compete in Dancing with the Ohio Valley Stars?

By Kathryn Ghion
 5 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “Run not waltz” to get your tickets!

That’s what Augusta Levy Learning Center is saying about this year’s 11th annual Dancing With the Ohio Valley Stars!

I think that we start getting excited about Dancing With the Stars two weeks after the previous year. There was so much energy! We have a good lineup. It’s a variety of people from different areas in the Ohio Valley and we’re excited to bring them together.

Angie Wood, Executive Director, Augusta Levy Learning Center

The big night will be on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling.

Here are this year’s stars:

  • Owner and Marketing Director of Folklore Nathan Blake dancing with the owner of Dynamic Dance Force Cassidy Sansone
  • The ARC of Ohio’s eastern, Regional Director Kara Erwin dancing with 2014 Star turned professional Patrick Viola
  • Owner of the Mason Dixon Barbecue Co. Patrick Fisher dancing with Maddie Copeland from Dynamic Dance Force
  • WTRF News Anchor Stephanie Grindley dancing with Caleb Cooper from Studio MC Performing Arts Center
  • Founder and CEO of Fadeaway Fitness Jeremy Hays dancing with FireWALL Dance Theatre’s Teacher and Choreographer Carly Dicola
  • Music Educator and band leader of super group “The Mojo Kings” Eli Lambie dancing with Payton Nickerson from Turn it Out Dance Academy
  • Director of Development at the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley Nick Musgrave dancing with Lynsey Yoho from Take A Bow Dance Centre
  • Principal Agent and Owner at Ruiz Insurance Anthony “Rico” Ruiz dancing with Alex Mitchell from Studio MC Performing Arts Center
  • Financial Advisor from Truist Investment Services, Inc. Douglass Schmidt dancing with Megan Campbell the owner of Studio MC Performing Arts Center
  • Plant Manager at the Cardinal Power Plant Bethany Schunn dancing with 2015 Star turned professional dancer Walker Holloway

Co-hosting this year’s event will be WTRF News Anchor Kathryn Ghion and 2015 DWTOVS star Tate Blanchard.

All proceeds benefit the Augusta Levy Learning Center.

All of the funds that are raised goes directly back to providing the one-on-one ABA therapy that our children need. So, it’s just it’s so important. Despite COVID, despite a fire, we’ve continued to grow because kids with autism need services and in the past two years we’ve doubled our capacity which is incredible.

Angie Wood, Executive Director, Augusta Levy Learning Center

If you’d like to see these dancers in action, tickets are $35 and you can get them at the Wesbanco Box Office. They’ll also be available the night of the event starting at 6:00 p.m.

Or, you can buy online at augustalevy.org and capitoltheatrewheeling.com .

There will also be a pre-party starting at 5:00 p.m. Tickets for that portion of the evening are $25.

