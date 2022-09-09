Men arrested for UK party shooting involved in 2 prior shootings. One was awaiting sentencing

Two of the suspects arrested after Wednesday’s shooting at an off-campus party which sent 11 University of Kentucky students to the hospital were involved in other shootings within the last two and-a-half years, according to court documents.

Jason Almanza-Arroyo, who’s charged with 11 counts of second-degree assault following Wednesday’s shooting and is accused of being the one who fired a gun at the house party, had previously pleaded guilty in another shooting incident, according to court records. He was awaiting sentencing in that case.

Juan Guerrero-Zendejas, who was also arrested after Wednesday’s shooting, had a warrant out for his arrest after allegedly shooting someone else in a different incident. Guerrero-Zendejas was additionally charged with fleeing police, resisting arrest and public intoxication after Wednesday’s altercation, according to court records

According to court documents, both Almanza-Arroyo and Guerrero-Zendejas were involved in a 2020 shooting that seriously injured two people.

On April 28, 2020, Lexington police were dispatched to Broadwalk and Park Place for a report of a car accident. Investigators learned that the victims were involved in a road rage shooting incident with Almanza-Arroyo and Guerrero-Zendejas, court documents say.

One of the victims told police he got into a verbal altercation with the suspects earlier that day and spotted the victims get into a black Chevy Tahoe at a house.

After the victims drove away, they noticed a black Chevy Tahoe trailing behind them. Court documents say the victims attempted to lose Almanza-Arroyo and Guerrero-Zendejas but they pulled up along the driver’s side of the victims’ vehicle and began shooting towards them.

During the shooting, the suspects rammed their Tahoe into the victims’ vehicle, causing it to hit a light pole, a tree and a ditch, according to court documents. The victims awoke to serious injuries and they were trapped inside the vehicle.

Almanza-Arroyo and Guerrero-Zendejas were arrested approximately two months later but were later released from jail after they each posted bond, according to court records.

While out on bail, Guerrero-Zendejas was involved in another shooting on Sept. 14, 2021. Court documents say police were dispatched to the Mary Todd neighborhood that afternoon for a report of shots fired.

Responding officers found a male suffering from gunshot wounds to his neck and hand, according to court documents. The man’s injuries were life-threatening but he survived.

Guerrero-Zendejas was identified as the suspect based off evidence collected during the investigation. Court documents say the scene of the shooting took place outside Guerrero-Zendejas’ home and featured several shell casings, bullet damage and a jammed handgun.

Near the scene, police found a destroyed ankle monitor that belonged to Guerrero-Zendejas. Data from the ankle monitor placed him at the shooting when it took place, according to court documents.

Guerrero-Zendejas had been at-large until his involvement in Wednesday’s shooting. Court documents say Guerrero-Zendejas was in possession of the gun used during the shooting when he got arrested.

However, Almanza-Arroyo is accused of pulling the trigger at the off-campus party on University Avenue. UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said one shot was fired in the basement inside the home. According to UK officials, one female student was shot in the leg and 10 other students suffered injuries from shrapnel and debris.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The party was thrown by the Theta Chi fraternity, a UK spokesperson said during a Thursday afternoon press conference. A victim told police Almanza-Arroyo pointed a handgun at him when he asked Almanza-Arroyo to leave the party, according to court documents. The victim identified Almanza-Arroyo as a suspect.

Monroe said he doesn’t believe anyone at the party was targeted.

Almanza-Arroyo previously accepted a guilty plea for the 2020 shooting that amended down his first-degree assault charges to second-degree assault charges. Court records indicate he was scheduled to be sentenced for that shooting next week.

Guerrero-Zendejas is scheduled to be arraigned on his 2021 shooting charges on Friday. He hasn’t appeared in court for the 2020 shooting since November 2021, although he does still have charges pending against him.

Almanza-Arroyo, 19, is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $103,000 bond. Guerrero-Zendejas, 20, is also being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $23,000 bond.

Almanza-Arroyo and Guerrero-Zendejas are due in court Friday for an arraignment on their newest charges, according to court records.