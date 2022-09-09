Read full article on original website
Related
kdll.org
Rabies warning issued after a North Dakota woman carried her raccoon into a bar
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We have a setup line for this joke - a raccoon walks into a bar. Except it was no joke when a North Dakota woman really carried her raccoon into a bar. The bartender tells the Bismarck Tribune she eventually got the woman to leave. But health officials are advising anyone bitten or in contact to seek testing in case of rabies. So a revised joke - a raccoon walks into a bar and says, what's your problem? I'm wearing a mask. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
kdll.org
Contraband cheese will cost a woman trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico $1,000
Good morning, I'm A Martinez. It ain't easy being cheesy. Officials at a Texas border crossing found contraband cheese under a blanket in the backseat of a woman's car. She declared 10 wheels of cheese, but agents found 50 more. The cheese was seized and destroyed, and the woman got a thousand-dollar penalty and a very valuable lesson - one that she really should've already known - extra cheese is just always going to cost you.
kdll.org
Short-term rentals high and climbing on the Kenai Peninsula
Short-term rentals are on the rise in Alaska, a trend that may spell difficulty for long-term renters looking for housing. Here on the Kenai Peninsula, short-term rentals like AirBNB and Vrbo take up the greatest proportion of total houses compared to the rest of the state — nearly 7%.
kdll.org
New York approves new private school regulations
Today, for the first time, New York's private schools must prove they offer English, math and other fundamentals or risk losing government funds. The state Board of Regents oversees New York schools, and they're the ones who voted in new rules on Tuesday after a New York Times investigation that showed shortfalls at ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys schools. Here's Sophia Chang of WNYC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kdll.org
Illinois now requires media literacy instruction in its high school curriculum
An Illinois law went into effect with the start of the school year requiring lessons in media literacy for all high school students. The law is written to allow media literacy to be taught in any subject, from civics to art to PE. Rachel spoke with Yonty Friesem, an associate professor of civic media at Columbia College Chicago, who helped write the bill.
kdll.org
Don Bolduc celebrates win in New Hampshire's Republican Senate primary
In one of the final primary elections of 2022, New Hampshire voters chose Don Bolduc to face off with Democratic incumbents for Congress. He won by a razor thin margin.
Comments / 0