MLB pitch timer to be implemented in 2023: Boston Red Sox have played 49 games 3 hours, 20 minutes or longer this season

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox should go get Aaron Judge this winter, risk be damned
Let's be honest: signing Aaron Judge doesn't make sense in the long term. The Red Sox have an opportunity this winter to do something unprecedented, and that is steal the best player on the Yankees, a right-handed power god who may not boast great lifetime numbers in Fenway Park, but could probably figure the place out if he played here every day.
Boston Celtics Agree To Training Camp Deal With Former 2016 Draft Pick
The Boston Celtics have agreed to a training camp deal with former 2016 second-round pick Jake Layman, who has played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Red Sox make 3 errors, give up Little League homer to Gleyber Torres in loss to Yankees
BOSTON — The Red Sox defense threw the ball all over Fenway Park, giving up a Little League three-run homer to Gleyber Torres on Wednesday. Boston made three errors and lost to New York 5-3 here at Fenway Park to drop to 20-42 against AL East teams. Torres singled...
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays
The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rex Ryan made a blunt prediction for the 2022 Patriots
"Every factor in that organization is Bill Belichick's decision." Tonight, the Connecticut Sun face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at 9 p.m. Las Vegas leads the series 1-0. Also tonight, the Red Sox begin a two-game series against the Yankees at Fenway Park at...
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics signing veteran forward to training camp deal
The last few weeks have been quiet for the Boston Celtics, but they reportedly broke their silence with a signing on Monday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, veteran forward Jake Layman is joining the C's on a training camp deal with a chance to make the team's roster. Layman,...
NHL
Bruins Announce Roster & Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today, September 13, the team's roster and schedule for the 2022 Prospects Challenge from September 15-19 at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo (100 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203). The Bruins' rookies will compete against the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, and...
markerzone.com
BRUINS JAKE DEBRUSK REVEALS WHY HE RESCINDED TRADE REQUEST
When the Boston Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy, it marked the end of a lingering drama within the dressing room between the head coach and at least one player, although conjecture has it that several players felt uncomfortable under Cassidy. Cassidy openly demands a lot from his players, and even the Bruins' brass felt that a new approach was needed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alcántara's 3-run homer in 10th lifts D-backs over Dodgers
PHOENIX (AP) — Late-inning defensive replacement Sergio Alcántara hit a three-run homer in the 10th to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night. Alcántara hit the surprising, two-out long ball — his fifth of the season — way over the right field fence off closer Craig Kimbrel. The D-backs snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Dodgers and avoided a three-game sweep. Kimbrel (4-6) blew his fifth save of the season. The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead earlier in the 10th when Austin Barnes scored on a wild pitch by Reyes Moronta (1-0). Los Angeles started several bench players one day after clinching the NL West title. Stars like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Justin Turner were all out of the starting lineup.
Yardbarker
Jeurys Familia’s struggles continue as Red Sox fall to Yankees, 7-6, in 10 innings; Triston Casas hits first homer at Fenway Park
The Red Sox hit three home runs on Tuesday night, but it was not enough to best the first-place Yankees . Boston fell to New York by a final score of 7-6 in 10 innings to drop to 69-73 on the season. With Gerrit Cole on the mound for the...
NBC Sports
Red Sox pitcher blasts new MLB rule changes, calls out Rob Manfred
Matt Strahm has opinions about Major League Baseball's rule changes, and he's not afraid to share them. MLB recently announced three significant rule changes set to be implemented in 2023: a pitch clock of 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on; a ban of shifts that will force teams to have two fielders on each side of the second-base bag with both feet on the dirt; and the expansion of bases from 15 inches to 18 inches.
Daily Boys Soccer Stats Leaders: Four players post multi-goal games Wednesday
Note: Stats Leaders is based on results sent to MassLive. If a player is missing, coaches should email sports@masslive.com. MassLive is highlighting the top stats leaders for each boys soccer category throughout the season. Take a look at the day’s top performers below:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/14/2022
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will wrap up their brief two-game series at Fenway Park in Boston on Wednesday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. New...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Red Sox allow three-run Little League homer vs. Yankees
One play during Wednesday's game vs. the New York Yankees summed up the Boston Red Sox' entire 2022 season. In the top of the fifth inning, Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres lined a single to right field to score the first run of the night. That should have been the only run scored on the play, but the Red Sox had other ideas.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 4