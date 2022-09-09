PHOENIX (AP) — Late-inning defensive replacement Sergio Alcántara hit a three-run homer in the 10th to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night. Alcántara hit the surprising, two-out long ball — his fifth of the season — way over the right field fence off closer Craig Kimbrel. The D-backs snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Dodgers and avoided a three-game sweep. Kimbrel (4-6) blew his fifth save of the season. The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead earlier in the 10th when Austin Barnes scored on a wild pitch by Reyes Moronta (1-0). Los Angeles started several bench players one day after clinching the NL West title. Stars like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Justin Turner were all out of the starting lineup.

