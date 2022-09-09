Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Netflix Movie Knives Out 2 Is Meant To Be Seen In A Theater, Director Says
The Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is a Netflix movie that was made to be seen in theaters, write-director Rian Johnson said in a new interview. Speaking to the Associated Press, Johnson said plainly, "This movie, above everything else, is designed to be a good time with a big crowd of folks in a theater."
Gamespot
Joker 2 Adds Maze Runner's Jacob Lofland Cast In Central Arkham Asylum Role - Report
Jacob Lofland (Aris in the Maze Runner franchise, Kendall Crowe in Justified) has become the latest addition in Joker: Folie à Deux's growing cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lofland will play an inmate at Arkham Asylum who will somehow be central to the plot and "develops a relationship with Arthur Fleck, aka The Joker."
Gamespot
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #27 - Havoc at the Accretion Disco, Part One
Desperate for credits, T'onga and the bounty hunters take a dangerous job for the Pykes. But is Tasu Leech ready to take on...the Kanjiklub?. And Valance makes a decision that will change everything...
Gamespot
Skyfall Director Says It Would Be "Wonderful" For A Woman To Direct James Bond
Sam Mendes, the Oscar-winning director behind the James Bond movies Skyfall and Spectre, has said he probably won't petition to make a third one and that he believes it would be "wonderful" for a woman to direct. Speaking to Deadline, Mendes said with a laugh, "I don't think they'd want...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
David Harbour To Star In Gran Turismo Movie
David Harbour, who portrays Jim Hopper in Netflix's Stranger Things, is reportedly set to star in Sony's movie adaptation of the Gran Turismo racing game series. Deadline was the first to report. It's not yet known what role Harbour will be taking on in the film, which Neill Blomkamp (District...
Gamespot
Chadwick Boseman Inducted As Disney Legend During This Year's D23 Expo
Joining former co-star Robert Downey, Jr, as well as Black Panther co-creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Chadwick Boseman is now an official Disney Legend. Presented annually at Disney's D23 Expo, the award is a hall of fame program that is awarded to those who have heavily contributed to the Walt Disney Company.
Gamespot
Netflix Cutting 30 Jobs At Animation Department
Netflix is cutting more jobs as part of a wider "streamlining" at the company's animation division. Deadline reports that Netflix is laying off 30 people as part of this round of cuts; Netflix confirmed the job cuts to the site. The layoffs represent the first big move from Netflix's new...
Gamespot
Captain Marvel #41 - Trials Part Four
While Captain Marvel has managed to break free from her magical prison, she hasn't broken free of Enchantress's rage and thus finds an even worse problem waiting for her in New York. It's a problem all too familiar, but with a deadly secret at its heart - one that could destroy Carol if she makes the wrong move.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
House Of The Dragon Episode 4 Sees Increase In Viewership
The newest episode of House of the Dragon posted viewership gains compared to the previous one, according to a new report. Episode 4, King of the Narrow Sea, saw its total viewership rise by 5% week-over-week, according to Variety. This was total viewership across linear TV and HBO Max in the US specifically.
Gamespot
Daredevil #3 - The Red Fist Saga Part 3
With more ambitious and aggressive goals than ever before, DAREDEVIL has started putting together a team - but not everyone wants to be a part of Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios' vision of the future. As Matt and Elektra grow increasingly distant from the super hero community and closer to...
Frances de la Tour: ‘There could be another poll tax situation where people come out in the street’
I’m writing a letter to Richard Curtis on behalf of Frances de la Tour. Release the director’s cut of Love Actually – for the sake of the nation. The silken-voiced Harry Potter and Seventies sitcom star was originally among the crème de la crème British thesps starring in the 2003 film, playing Anne Reid’s dying, bed-ridden partner – but both actors ended up on the cutting room floor. “Oh yes, we had a lovely scene,” she says. “And I think it was the only gay scene,” she remembers. “It’s odd that they cut it. Maybe it was too dark to...
Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan Bollywood Film ‘Vikram Vedha’ to Get Wide 100-Country Release (EXCLUSIVE)
“Vikram Vedha,” starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, is releasing worldwide in over 100 countries, making it one of the widest openings for a Bollywood film. Besides India, the film is releasing in territories where Bollywood films normally release day-and-date, including North America, U.K., the Middle East and Australia and New Zealand, on Sept. 30. What is remarkable is that the film is also releasing day-and-date in countries where Bollywood fare releases after it has had its initial run in the traditional territories. “Vikram Vedha” is opening across 22 countries in Europe and 27 countries in Africa and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Savage Avengers #5 - We Are Legend
Conan is dead. Long live Conan of Cimmeria. But with Thulsa Doom and the Cult of Set ready to accomplish their ultimate plan, the Savage Avengers might not have time to mourn. Can Marvel's deadliest heroes dig deep within themselves to save the past, present and future or will Deathlok's journey across the timestream have been for nothing?
Gamespot
Venom #10 - The Cage Opens
THE COLOSSAL CAPSTONE TO THE SECOND ARC OF THIS EPIC NEW ERA OF VENOM!. Torn across space and time through the symbiote hive, Eddie Brock's soul is pushed to its absolute limit! Manipulated and maligned by forces stronger than himself, Eddie has no choice but to watch in horror as his son, Dylan, and the Venom symbiote are stabbed in the heart by BEDLAM!
Gamespot
Adventuregame Comics #1 - Vol. 1: Leviathan
Make choices to defeat a mysterious sea monster in the first of a new series of innovative, interactive graphic novels from the award-winning creator of Meanwhile. Adventuregame Comics is a new series of interactive graphic novels in the vein of Jason Shiga's hit graphic novel Meanwhile. Readers follow the story from panel to panel using tubes that connect them, and sometimes the path will split, giving readers the chance to choose how the story unfolds.
Gamespot
Superman: Son of Kal-El #15 - Siege of Gamorra
This is it! The ultimate battle pitting Superman and the forces of The Truth against Bendix and his monstrous machinations has begun! But victory will be an uphill climb for our heroes as they lay siege to Gamorra. Plus...the smooch heard 'round the world.
Gamespot
Batman vs. Robin
Spinning out of the occasions of both Batman / Superman: World’s Finest and Shadow War, father and son will do battle in one of many single most earth-shattering tales ever told! Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged magic—anyone who dares use it is overcome by a demonic evil that supercharges their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable, and in some cases deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha's clutches and Bruce haunted by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against one another in the battle of the century! Legendary writer Mark Waid helms the next epic saga in Batman history, while superstar artist Mahmud Asrar makes his triumphant return to DC!
Gamespot
Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League - Wonder Woman #1 - Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Wonder Woman; The Martian Squidhunter
When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost...until now. To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire...while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants. As Wonder Woman begins a new chapter in her life, Pariah has uprooted her to a reality he controls—how will the Amazon Princess adapt?
Gamespot
A Kiss with a Cat #4 - Volume 4
Erina is initially put off by Nekoyama-kun and his teasing, but before they know it, they are both in love with each other.♪ However, one big problem remains: Nekoyama-kun still turns into a cat whenever they kiss!
PETS・
Gamespot
The Apothecary Diaries #6 - Volume 6
Maomao has proven her worth to the denizens of the palace time and time again, but she's got her work cut out for her on this occasion!. When the ever luminous Jinshi asks for Maomao's help in disguising himself to take care of business outside the palace walls, Maomao must dig deep to mar her employer's heavenly charms! And to make the ploy believable, Maomao herself is roped in to a spot of theater as Jinshi's companion.
Comments / 0