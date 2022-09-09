ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Humanitarian Garden project sprouts at Elings Park

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37c786_0hosI14600


SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An effort to deal with food insecurity in Santa Barbara is sprouting up at Elings Park in Santa Barbara.


Volunteers are digging in at a site in coordination with the locally based non-profit, the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade and the White Buffalo Land Trust.


The Bucket Brigade Humanitarian Garden is a seven-acre plot.
It is being cultivated to provide community access to fresh produce, gardening and gardening education while encouraging community engagement.

Volunteers from schools and local businesses have been working on the site in a united efforts.

Other projects include removing invasive species and adding native plants in many areas.

Elings Park is located off Las Positas in Santa Barbara. It is 230 acres and the largest community-supported non-profit public park in America.


(More details will be added here later today.)

The post Humanitarian Garden project sprouts at Elings Park appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Channel Islands Wildlife Marine Institute responds to domoic acids crisis impacting marine mammals

The CIWMI has seen over 116 marine animals since Aug. 15 suffering from domoic acid toxicosis on Central Coast beaches. The institute has seen poor outcomes from the disease, despite aggressive treatment. The post Channel Islands Wildlife Marine Institute responds to domoic acids crisis impacting marine mammals appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Hancock College debuts interactive online map highlighting campus art projects

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock College has debuted a new interactive online map that allows users to view artwork displayed at its Santa Maria campus and Lompoc Valley Center. people didn't know where the artworks were or they didn't know much information about them." said Lauren Milbourne, Art of Campus Co-Chair. "We came up The post Hancock College debuts interactive online map highlighting campus art projects appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
City
Santa Barbara, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria Airport general manager departing to become new Santa Barbara Airport director

The City of Santa Barbara names Chris Hastert as new Santa Barbara Airport Director. Hastert moves down the coast, leaving his position as Santa Maria Airport general manager, which he has served the past 14 years. The post Santa Maria Airport general manager departing to become new Santa Barbara Airport director appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria Valley YMCA hosts 43rd annual Y Golf Tournament to help youth programs

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Valley YMCA hosted its 43rd annual Y Golf tournament at the Santa Maria Country Club, benefiting children. YMCA volunteers like Phoebe Jaeckls say they enjoy helping out at the Y Golf tournament.  Last year, the event raised money for Hats for Hope, Jaeckls says that fundraiser is significant The post Santa Maria Valley YMCA hosts 43rd annual Y Golf Tournament to help youth programs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Volunteers#Sprouting#Food Security#Sprouts#Charity
News Channel 3-12

Bank of Books looking to start new chapter in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-The storied Bank of Books in Ventura is facing closure as rents soar in Ventura. Owner and operator Clarey Rudd said instead of celebrating the store's 60th anniversary with celebrations and book signings, they are having an emergency book sale with 60-90 percent discounts. With a little more than a month left on its The post Bank of Books looking to start new chapter in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
News Channel 3-12

Vitalant welcomes former blood donors back during “blood emergency”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The nation's largest nonprofit blood services provider is welcoming former donors back thanks to the recent lifting of restrictions. This summer the Food and Drug Administration lifted restrictions on donors who had been told they were unable to donate if they had traveled to or lived in France, Ireland or the United Kingdom The post Vitalant welcomes former blood donors back during “blood emergency” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

South Coast Residents reflect on September 11

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- People from all over the South Coast gathered together in remembrance of September 11, 2001. It’s been more than 2 decades since the two planes crashed into the twin towers of the world trade center and rattled the nation. But after 21 years, people still remember this national tragedy. “It's really bad The post South Coast Residents reflect on September 11 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

KleinDance Arts seeing higher demand for classes among youths in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A local dance studio in Santa Maria is seeing a growing demand for classes among kids.  Instructors at Klein Dance Arts say they’re getting more students wanting to participate not just in dance classes, but also in drama and music. This year, they’re also seeing more kids who want to participate The post KleinDance Arts seeing higher demand for classes among youths in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Montecito residents win countywide contest recognizing water-efficient gardens

After four years of rebuilding and redoing the landscaping of their once-destroyed home, the Keatings were announced the winners of the countywide 2022 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest for their water-efficient garden filled with beautiful native plants. The post Montecito residents win countywide contest recognizing water-efficient gardens appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
MONTECITO, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy