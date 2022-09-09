Humanitarian Garden project sprouts at Elings Park



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An effort to deal with food insecurity in Santa Barbara is sprouting up at Elings Park in Santa Barbara.



Volunteers are digging in at a site in coordination with the locally based non-profit, the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade and the White Buffalo Land Trust.



The Bucket Brigade Humanitarian Garden is a seven-acre plot.

It is being cultivated to provide community access to fresh produce, gardening and gardening education while encouraging community engagement.



Volunteers from schools and local businesses have been working on the site in a united efforts.

Other projects include removing invasive species and adding native plants in many areas.

Elings Park is located off Las Positas in Santa Barbara. It is 230 acres and the largest community-supported non-profit public park in America.



(More details will be added here later today.)

