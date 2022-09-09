ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 1

Related
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
wmagazine.com

Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy

The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Princess Anne curtsies to mom Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in powerful moment

Princess Anne paid a subtle and emotional tribute to her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as her coffin entered the Palace of the Holyroodhouse in Scotland on Sunday. The 72-year-old daughter of the late monarch curtsied before the queen's coffin as she stood alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Camilla, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle follow the queen’s coffin in solemn procession to Westminster Hall

Camilla, Queen Consort, was joined by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in vehicles following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday. Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, also rode in a vehicle in the procession including the queen consort and duchesses. Their car followed behind the queen's coffin as it headed to Westminster Hall to begin lying in state in London.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Currency#National Anthem#Buckingham Palace#Uk#Bank Of England
TODAY.com

Thousands pay tribute to queen as her coffin arrives in London

Thousands paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace for the last time. Her family gathered for one final evening to mourn her in private before a procession to Westminster Hall Wednesday. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY from London.Sept. 14, 2022.
U.K.
TODAY.com

Prince Harry, Princess Anne pay moving tributes to the queen

Thousands lined the streets with an outpouring of love for Queen Elizabeth as she began her final journey back to London. Prince Harry released his first statement since her passing and in a powerful moment, Princess Anne honored her mother with an emotional final curtsey.Sept. 12, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Next chapter for royal family unfolds as queen lies-in-state

As the royals continue to walk in Queen Elizabeth’s procession to Westminster Hall, NBC’s Keir Simmons remarks on how the path is almost identical to the route Princes William and Harry walked for their mother, Princess Diana. He also explains how the handing over of the queen from family to the state is the next chapter for the royals.Sept. 14, 2022.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
TODAY.com

What Queen Elizabeth's birth chart says about her life

Among the stories making a buzz on TODAY.com, is a royal astrologer who shared insights into Queen Elizabeth II’s healthy habits that helped her achieve extraordinary longevity, notable facts to help celebrate her life and what her birth chart reveals about her.Sept. 14, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Queen Elizabeth’s final journey back to London begins

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be flown back to London on Tuesday where guards are already rehearsing for next week’s funeral service. Meanwhile, King Charles III is heading to Northern Ireland where residents will pay respects to the late monarch and meet the new one. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Sept. 13, 2022.
U.K.
TODAY.com

Jenna gives details on her trip to Scotland right before Queen Elizabeth died

Jenna Bush Hager recently witnessed what she now refers to as a piece of “living history” play out right before her eyes. On Sept. 7, just one day before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Jenna was in Ayrshire, Scotland, and dined with King Charles III — on the very last night he would be called Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy