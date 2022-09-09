PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Approximately 2 million Pennsylvanians would receive nearly $22 billion in student loan relief through President Biden's forgiveness plan. The new study from the Keystone Research Center found in 2020 that students were graduating with an average student debt of just under $40,000.Pennsylvania graduates have the highest amount of debts compared to those in other states -- and Pennsylvania has one of the lowest government higher education funding totals.

