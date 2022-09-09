The A.J. Drexel Autism Institute Awarded $10 Million for Advancing Equitable Strategies and Reducing Barriers for Autistic Individuals of All Ages

Eight stone spheres from around the world have found a new home on Drexel University’s Lancaster Walk. International artist Alicja Kwade created the site-specific work Pars Pro Toto using a variety of rare stones to reflect concepts of time, perception and scientific inquiry. Loaned to Drexel by the Forman Arts Initiative, the sculptures will be installed this fall and remain on campus to be enjoyed by all who come across the colorful spheres for three years.

